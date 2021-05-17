Johnson & Johnson said it is working closely with the European Union and member states to supply 200 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

An EU official told Reuters Monday that supply problems are leading the company to cut the number of deliveries in half this week. J&J has shipped less than 10% of the number it is supposed to deliver in the first quarter under the company’s contract with the EU, according to Reuters. The delay should only be temporary, since the company said it will be able to increase its supply when it brings in new plants to help make the vaccine.

“We continue to work closely with the European Commission and Member States and remain committed to supplying 200 million single-shot doses of our Covid-19 vaccine to the European Union, plus Norway and Iceland, to help bring an end to this global pandemic,” the company said Monday in an emailed statement to CNN. “We expect our supply to increase over time as manufacturing sites fully activate throughout the year.”

J&J said it sent the first deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine to the EU on April 12. The initial plan was to start shipping the vaccines April 1, but there were production issues and then the vaccine was paused over safety concerns. The company said it will be bringing more manufacturing facilities online. It did not give a timeline on when those facilities will start making the Covid-19 vaccine.

J&J said to CNN that in addition to its manufacturing facility in the Netherlands, 10 other plants will be brought online to help with production. Vaccines for Europe have been made in the US and in Leiden, in the Netherlands, but a plant in Baltimore that the company expected to have online to help with production still does not have US Food and Drug authorization to do so.