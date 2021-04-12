The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, predicts that by June more people will be going maskless due to the spread of Covid-19 being “sufficiently low.”

“I think prevalence is really collapsing around the country and we’re going to be at a point where there’s very little infection and the individual risk to a person is low,” Gottlieb said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning.

“By June, nobody is going to be wearing masks. By June, I think the prevalence is going to be sufficiently low in this country that we’re just not going to be concerned about it,” Gottlieb said. “Things are improving quickly, so hopefully they’ll continue on that trajectory.”

What the numbers look like: The United States has seen a recent decline in new Covid-19 cases and deaths, which public health experts have credited to vaccinations. Covid-19 cases are down 22% from last week, and yesterday’s total was the lowest single day of new cases since March 25, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.