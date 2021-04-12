Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Joshua Berlinger Brad Lendon Melissa Mahtani Veronica Rocha Lauren Said-Moorhouse
By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Livvy Doherty and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Updated 10:41 AM EDT, Mon May 17, 2021
Vaccinated? Dr. Gupta explains what you can do without a mask

What you need to know

  • US states and businesses are grappling with the CDC’s updated mask guidance that says fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions.
  • Two Indian states and the union territory of Delhi have suspended Covid-19 vaccinations for people ages 18 to 44 due to shortages.
  • The true global pandemic death toll could be as high as 6.9 million — more than double official figures, a new analysis from the University of Washington shows.

READ MORE

The recipe for getting more vaccine shots in arms
What to do if you're planning or attending a wedding during the pandemic
What to make of the CDC's new guidelines for vaccinated people? Dr. Wen explains
Changes to masking rules on federal property likely coming soon, White House says
Travel to India during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
25 Posts

“By June, nobody is going to be wearing masks,” former US FDA commissioner predicts

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, predicts that by June more people will be going maskless due to the spread of Covid-19 being “sufficiently low.”

“I think prevalence is really collapsing around the country and we’re going to be at a point where there’s very little infection and the individual risk to a person is low,” Gottlieb said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning.

“By June, nobody is going to be wearing masks. By June, I think the prevalence is going to be sufficiently low in this country that we’re just not going to be concerned about it,” Gottlieb said. “Things are improving quickly, so hopefully they’ll continue on that trajectory.”

What the numbers look like: The United States has seen a recent decline in new Covid-19 cases and deaths, which public health experts have credited to vaccinations. Covid-19 cases are down 22% from last week, and yesterday’s total was the lowest single day of new cases since March 25, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Netherlands will begin easing lockdown restrictions 

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

The Netherlands will ease lockdown restrictions starting on Wednesday as the Covid-19 vaccination rollout eases pressure on hospitals, a government spokesperson told CNN.

Step two of the country’s “opening plan” will commence this week with outdoor dining resuming until 8 p.m. local time.

Open air theatres, cinemas, museums, amusement parks and zoos will also reopen from Wednesday.

The Netherlands has so far vaccinated around 10% of its population, according to the John Hopkins vaccine tracker. The country has seen at least 1,625,151 cases of coronavirus and 17,717 deaths since the pandemic began.

US hits new pandemic air travel record

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace
Travellers wait in line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 13.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
Travellers wait in line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on May 13.

Americans are rushing to travel again and breaking pandemic-era records, now flying at levels 70% of pre-pandemic levels. 

The US Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.8 million people at airports on Sunday, the most since March 8, 2020.  

The new number is an 8% increase over the same day a week ago and more than six times greater than the depressed figures of a year ago.

United Airlines said demand for travel this summer is high enough that it is adding more flights and seats to its schedule in July. That month, it will fly approximately 80% of its pre-pandemic schedule.  

While domestic travel is seeing the largest growth, United is also restarting or expanding routes to several points in Europe, including Athens, Barcelona, Dubrovnik (Croatia), Frankfurt, Lisbon and Madrid.  

Go There: CNN reports from Nairobi as Africa’s vaccine rollout is threatened due to COVAX shortfalls 

A nurse prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 21.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
A nurse prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 21.

Public health officials in Africa are concerned there could be a similar Covid-19 crisis as in India as the COVAX vaccine-sharing program faces shortfalls. The international scheme to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines is 140 million doses short because of India’s continuing crisis. 

The head of UNICEF urged rich countries to donate doses to COVAX to help bridge the gap in supplies caused by India’s decision to curb vaccine exports. 

CNN correspondent Larry Madowo will report live today from Nairobi, Kenya. What questions do you have? Submit them in the form below.

Taiwan will temporarily ban entry to foreign nationals following record Covid-19 day

from CNN's Jadyn Sham

Taiwan will temporarily ban foreign nationals from entering the country beginning Wednesday, the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Monday. 

The ban comes after the country reported at least 335 new Covid-19 cases Monday, its highest number of infections in a day since the pandemic began. Of the new cases, 333 were locally-transmitted. 

The ban will be effective from May 19 to June 18 “and will be adjusted on a rolling basis based on the status of the pandemic and effectiveness of those measures,” the CECC said.

“Exceptions may be made for individuals who obtain entry permission for emergency or humanitarian reason,” the CECC added.

Disneyland Paris will reopen June 17

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer 
People arrive at Disneyland Paris on July 13, 2020, in Marne-la-Vallee, France.
Chesnot/Getty Images
People arrive at Disneyland Paris on July 13, 2020, in Marne-la-Vallee, France.

Disneyland Paris will reopen its doors to visitors on June 17, Disney Parks said in a statement Monday.

The park has been closed since October when France went into a second nationwide lockdown to curb rising coronavirus infections.

Other Disney venues are also reopening according to the statement, including Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Disney Village.

Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel will also open on June 21, with sales opening on May 18.

Disney say that health and well being is top priority of their guests and “health and safety measures will be implemented throughout the resort in queues, attractions, shops, hotels, restaurants and other facilities, and will be reinforced in ride vehicles.”

Planning on traveling to a Disney Park soon? Here’s what you need to know before you go.

India crisis hits COVAX delivery target

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac and Livvy Doherty
Workers handle boxes of COVAX Covid-19 vaccines at Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on May 8.
Mamyrael/AFP/Getty Images
Workers handle boxes of COVAX Covid-19 vaccines at Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on May 8.

COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing program, is expected to have a shortfall of 140 million doses as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India, according to UNICEF, a partner with COVAX.

UNICEF said in a statement it had hoped to have delivered its 170 millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine this week, but undersupply from India — home to the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker — has resulted in a “severe reduction” in vaccines available to the vaccine equity scheme. 

“Among the global consequences of the situation in India, a global hub for vaccine production, is a severe reduction in vaccines available to COVAX. Soaring domestic demand has meant that 140 million doses intended for distribution to low- and middle-income countries through the end of May cannot be accessed by COVAX. Another 50 million doses are likely to be missed in June. This, added to vaccine nationalism, limited production capacity and lack of funding, is why the roll-out of COVID vaccines is so behind schedule,” the statement says.

UNICEF warned that “cases are exploding and health systems are struggling in countries near — like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives — and far, like Argentina and Brazil.”

Ahead of a G7 meeting next month, it called on members and the “Team Europe” group of European Union Member States to donate 20% of their available supply over the summer, amounting to around 153 million doses. 

UNICEF claimed those countries could do so while still meeting their commitments to domestic vaccination. 

“While some G7 members have greater supply than others, and some have further advanced domestic rollouts, an immediate collective commitment to pool excess supply and share the burden of responsibility could buttress vulnerable countries against becoming the next global hotspot, it added. “Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now,” the statement added.

New US CDC mask guidance was "a little bit of whiplash" for the public, former US surgeon general says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former US surgeon general, said on CNN’s New Day Monday that while new mask guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were the right call based on the science, the communication of them to the public was fumbled. 

“I think this was an appropriate call based on the science, the science is sound,” Adams said. “I think that the play call was right, but they fumbled the ball at the one yard line in terms of communicating this to the public, in terms of engagement.” 

Adams said that a lot of public health officials have told him that “they are upset, they were blindsided by this new information,” and that it missed the nuance of that this is guidance meant for individuals, not protecting an organization.