People dine at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore, on May 14. Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

Singapore will tighten restrictions on social gatherings and public activities after Covid-19 clusters emerged in the past two weeks, the country’s Ministry of Health announced Friday.

For four weeks, from May 16 to June 13, gathering sizes and the number of household visitors will be reduced from five people to two people, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Working from home will be the default at workplaces, and dine-in food and beverage establishments will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery options.

“A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” the statement said.

“We need to act decisively to contain these risks as any one leak could result in an uncontrolled resurgence of cases.”

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 48 cases in the week before to 71 cases in the past week, the Health ministry said Thursday, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from seven cases in the week before to 15 cases in the past week.

In total, Singapore has reported more than 61,000 cases and 31 deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.