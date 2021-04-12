Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at the White House on May 12.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized Friday that federal transportation mask mandates have not changed and called on travelers to respect those who enforce the mask requirements.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance Thursday that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances. Travelers will still have to wear masks while on public transportation, the CDC director said.

The Transportation Security Administration also said Thursday that the federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place through Sept. 13 on commercial flights, trains, buses, boats and in terminals.

Asked during a Washington Post event about the rules for wearing masks on public transit and air travel, Buttigieg said, “Those requirements have not changed, but it’s a good time to look closely at what the CDC is putting out and see what new guidance may be forthcoming.”

Buttigieg also urged travelers to respect transportation operators and flight attendants who enforce these requirements.

“In the meantime, it is very important for travelers, commuters to recognize that those workers who are operating these systems, these vehicles — from a bus operator to a flight attendant — they are carrying out the mandates, the rules and the guidance that have been given to them,” Buttigieg said.

“It’s really important to show respect and support for them as they go about their jobs trying to keep everybody safe,” he added.