Julia Hollingsworth Brad Lendon
By Julia Hollingsworth and Brad Lendon, CNN
Updated 1:35 PM EDT, Fri May 14, 2021
  • The US CDC director announced people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.
  • Two Indian states and the union territory of Delhi have suspended Covid-19 vaccinations for people ages 18 to 44 due to shortages.
  • The true global pandemic death toll could be as high as 6.9 million — more than double official figures, a new analysis from the University of Washington shows.

