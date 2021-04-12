Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images A member of the public receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center at the Essa academy in Bolton, England, on May 14.

The United Kingdom will be accelerating its Covid-19 vaccination rollout amid concerns over the variant first identified in India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, we will accelerate remaining second doses to the over-50s and those clinically vulnerable right across the country so that those doses come just eight weeks after the first dose,” Johnson said.

He also urged people who are eligible but have yet to come forward to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“The race between our vaccination program and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter,” Johnson said.

He also said the government would proceed with the plan to move to step three of England’s roadmap out of lockdown starting Monday.

“At this stage, there is no evidence of increased cases, translating into unmanageable pressures on the NHS, even in Bolton and infections deaths and hospitalizations, nationally, remain at their lowest levels since last summer,” he said.

“But I have to level with you that this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step four in June,” he cautioned.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson had admitted that his government was “anxious” about the coronavirus variant first identified in India, as the number of UK cases of the strain more than doubled in a week.