Vaccinated Americans don’t need a mask most of the time, CDC says

Helen Regan Aditi Sangal
By Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 4:35 PM EDT, Thu May 13, 2021
  • The US CDC director announced people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.
  • Two Indian states and the union territory of Delhi have suspended Covid-19 vaccinations for people ages 18 to 44 due to shortages.
  • The true global pandemic death toll could be as high as 6.9 million — more than double official figures — a new analysis from the University of Washington shows.

Transportation mask mandate stays for now, TSA says

From CNN's Pete Muntean

The Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate will stay in place through Sept.13, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tells CNN, despite new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on wearing masks indoors.

The move, some fear, could tee up more fights over mask rules on commercial flights. The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 1,300 reports of unruly passengers on flights in the last three months, a significant uptick according to the agency. 

Earlier Thursday, the CDC director announced new guidance that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Biden: "Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line"

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13 in Washington, DC.
President Biden praised the updated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines for vaccinated people, but urged those who are not yet fully vaccinated to continue wearing their masks to protect themselves.

“Look, we’ve gotten this far. Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line because as great as this announcement is today, we don’t want to let up,” Biden said. “We all know how tough this virus has been. The safest thing for the country is for everyone to get vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is easier than ever.”

The President also used a part of his remarks to make a clear distinction between what fully vaccinated people can do and what those who are no fully vaccinated cannot do with regards to mask-wearing.

“Now, I want to be clear about what the CDC is saying. And what the CDC is not saying. The CDC is saying that it’s concluded that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting Covid-19,” Biden said.

“Therefore, if you have been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat, if you are fully vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you have not been vaccinated or if the you’re getting a two-shot vaccine and you only had your first shot, but not your second, or you haven’t waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask,” he continued.

Biden calls CDC's mask guidance a "great milestone"

President Biden praised the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance that mostly loosens mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, calling it a “great milestone.”

“I think it’s a great milestone, a great day. It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we have had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly,” he said.

Biden went on to recognize the efforts of doctors, physicians and many more in the health care industry who have worked swiftly to vaccinate Americans.

“Over the past 114 days, our vaccination program has led the world and that’s due to the incredible hard work of so many people,” he said. “The scientists and researchers, the drug companies, the National Guard, the US Military, FEMA, the nation’s governors, doctors, nurses, pharmacists. Everyone who has moved heaven and Earth to get as many shots into arms of as many Americans as possible. It’s truly been an all hands on deck for the country effort.”

NOW: Biden delivers remarks on Covid-19 response following updated US mask guidance 

Pool

President Biden is delivering remarks on his Covid-19 response after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called it an “exciting and powerful moment” and said the science supports the updated CDC guidance.

Read more about the new guidance here.

CDC guidance on masks "went from one extreme to another," CNN medical analyst says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said she was surprised to hear the updated recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated Americans can largely end mask use.

“Frankly, I was shocked by this announcement. I think they went from one extreme to another,” said Wen, former Baltimore City health commissioner. “And the major step that’s missing here is how do we know that people are telling the truth?”

While Wen said she was pleased to hear a strong message on the effectiveness of vaccines, she said the guidance may be more confusing than clear-cut.  

“If you’re go to the grocery store, maybe you’re fully vaccinated … but who is going to be checking to see if others are also vaccinated? So what does that mean if I’m bringing my son — my 4-year-old, who is not fully vaccinated — now he’s going to be in a grocery store potentially exposed to people who are not vaccinated, who could be of danger to him. And so I guess I am kind of befuddled as to where this guidance came from. I think there are a lot of steps that are missing,” Wen said. 

She said that she thinks the “right incentive” needs to be in place.

“If now we’re saying you can do whatever you want, we’re not going to check whether you’re vaccinated, then what’s in it for people to get vaccinated?” she asked.

Republican senator praises CDC's new mask guidance

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Ted Barrett
Senator Susan Collins speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on April 28 in Washington, DC.
In a newly released statement, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who had criticized the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week, praised the updated mask guidance. 

The CDC on Thursday issued new guidance that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.

“Today’s announcement on masks, while overdue, is certainly a step in the right direction, and I am pleased to see the CDC finally take action to align its guidance with the recommendations of scientific experts,” Collins said in the statement. 

Some other senators voted without masks following the CDC announcement, but most wore them. 

White House lifts mask mandate for vaccinated staffers

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

The White House emailed staffers and told them they no longer have to wear a mask on the grounds anymore if they are vaccinated, according to an official. 

The news comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Thursday that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.

"Several things" happened to guide change in mask recommendations, CDC chief says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The decision to tell fully vaccinated people they can take off the face mask under most circumstances came after several events, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

“Several things have happened in the last two weeks,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing.

“In the last two weeks, the cases in this country have dropped by a third. In the last two weeks, we’ve had increasingly available vaccine, and we now have available and eligible people between the ages of 12 and 15. And we have had a coalescence of more science that has emerged just in the last week,” she added.

“The science has been three areas. One is the effectiveness of the vaccines in general and in a real-world population. One is the effectiveness against variants, which was just published last week, and then the effectiveness in preventing transmissibility.”