Masks are still required for now when traveling, CDC director says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Travelers will still have to wear masks while on public transportation, the director of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
"Right now, we still have the requirement to wear masks when you travel on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation ... as well as airports and stations," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
In April, the Transportation Security Administration's mask mandate for all travelers in airports, airplanes, terminals, trains, buses and boats was extended until Sept. 13.
The CDC will continue to update guidance, she said.
1 hr 3 min ago
CDC director to unvaccinated Americans: Keep your masks on
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated that unvaccinated Americans should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, encouraging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
"The science is also very clear about unvaccinated people. You remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or spreading the disease to others. You should still mask, and you should get vaccinated right away," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Walensky added that if Covid-19 conditions worsen in the US, today's new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people could be rolled back.
"We know that the more people are vaccinated, the less cases we will have and the less chance of a new spike or additional variants emerging," she said.
1 hr 7 min ago
CDC says fully vaccinated people can take off their masks indoors and outdoors
From CNN’s John Bonifield and Elizabeth Cohen
Calling it “an exciting and powerful moment,” the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
She said the science supports the new recommendation that “anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”
Walensky’s announcement has a few caveats. She warned that people who are immune compromised should speak with their doctors before giving up their masks.
She also said that “the past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse, there is always a chance we may need to make change to the recommendations.”
1 hr 35 min ago
CDC expected to issue new guidance on indoor mask-wearing for vaccinated people
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue new guidance on indoors mask-wearing for vaccinated people, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Earlier this week, officials said they were not anticipating the CDC to issue new guidance for fully vaccinated people this week.
But the CDC is now expected to cite new studies about how vaccinated people should or should not take precautions.
The new guidance comes as top federal health officials have been under increasing pressure from lawmakers and public health experts to adjust the agency's conservative guidance. Governors pleaded with President Biden earlier this week to model the perks of getting vaccinated.
2 hr 27 min ago
Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected Hispanic adults, research finds
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The Covid-19 pandemic has had an outsized effect on Hispanic adults when compared to Black and White adults, according to research published Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Among those surveyed, Hispanic adults were more likely than either Black adults or White adults to say they or someone in their household has tested positive for Covid-19 or that a family member or close friend has died from Covid-19.
More than two-thirds of Hispanic adults reported they were worried that they or someone in their family would get sick from Covid-19. This number rose to 89% in potentially undocumented Hispanic adults.
Data were collected from interviews with 778 Hispanic adults as part of KFF’s ongoing Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor.
Hispanic adults also expressed a greater desire to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Just under half of Hispanic adults surveyed had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 51% of Black adults and 60% of White adults.
Of those who had not yet begun vaccination, 17% of Hispanic adults said they wanted to get a vaccine as soon as possible — more than the percentage for either Black or White adults. Hispanic adults had the smallest percentage of any group who said they would “definitely not” receive a vaccine.
A majority of unvaccinated Hispanic adults were concerned about missing work due to vaccine side-effects, and more than half were worried about paying for the vaccine, although the Covid-19 vaccines are all being provided at no cost to recipients.
Researchers said vaccination gaps in Hispanic communities may be driven by concerns like this and by documentation barriers. More than 40% of Hispanic adults were asked to provide government identification when making an appointment, 32% were asked for health insurance information, and 14% were asked for a social security number.
“While the vaccines are available to all adults regardless of their insurance or immigration status, many Hispanic adults who have been vaccinated say they were asked for their health insurance information or a government-issued ID,” said Samantha Artiga, a KFF vice president and director of the racial equity and health policy program. “That can pose barriers for many, particularly those who are uninsured or are potentially undocumented immigrants.”
Hispanic adults who were younger, less educated, or Republican reported the greatest amount of vaccine hesitancy, with 15% of Republican Hispanic adults saying they would “definitely not” receive an available vaccine.
2 hr 5 min ago
Racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 vaccination persist, CDC data shows
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Black, Hispanic and Asian people are still not getting vaccinated at the same rates as White people, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
CDC data shows these groups represent a smaller share of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 than their share of the US population overall.
Black people account for 8.5% of those fully vaccinated, but 12.4% of the total US population, and Hispanic people represent 11% of those fully vaccinated, although they make up 17% of the US population. The gap among Asian people is smaller, accounting for 5.3% of those fully vaccinated compared to 5.8% of the population.
But non-Hispanic White people are notably overrepresented among those fully vaccinated. White people make up 61.2% of the US population, but 65.8% of those fully vaccinated. American Indian and Alaska Native people are also slightly overrepresented among those fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
This data is notably incomplete – race and ethnicity is known for less than two-thirds of people who are fully vaccinated – but the disparities have persisted.
A month ago, vaccination coverage among White people was more than double that among Hispanic people and more than 75% higher than among Black people. That gap has started to close, but as of Wednesday, CDC data shows that the share of White people who are fully vaccinated is still about 66% higher than the share of Hispanic people who are fully vaccinated and 56% higher than the share of Black people who are fully vaccinated.
Over the past two weeks, Hispanic people have been overrepresented in the share of people initiating vaccination, helping to close that gap. But Black people remain underrepresented, accounting for only about one in 10 people getting a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
2 hr 15 min ago
2 hr 38 min ago
California governor announces $4 billion for small businesses as part of economic recovery plan
From CNN's Stella Chan
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will set aside $4 billion “the largest small business grant program in the country,” part of his pandemic recovery spending plan, he announced Thursday morning.
Newsom said the $4 billion infusion will include $1.5 billion in Covid-19 relief grants under his “California Comeback Plan,” allowing the Golden State to come “roaring back.”
“California is enjoying a $75.7 billion operation surplus,” he said during a virtual California Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Sacramento. “It’s never been stated or said by any governor in American history, let alone California,” boasting about the money that will go toward the state’s recovery.
The surplus, along with federal government money, will provide an opportunity to reimagine and reinvigorate the economy and get people back on their feet, he said optimistically.
“It’s the resilience of our small business men and women, those that put everything out on the line, make a go of it, that create jobs and are the real economic engine of the prosperity that we are now enjoying in this state,” Newsom said.
The money will go to current and new small business grant programs, ports, tax credit enhancements, including for the film industry.
“It’s the entrepreneurial spirit that makes this state great,” Newsom said, fondly remembering that his own small business venture led him to politics.
The latest numbers: The state's low Covid-19 positivity rate and its high vaccination rates are a sign that the state is on its way to a June 15 reopening, the governor said. His weeklong rollout of the spending plan includes monies focused on homelessness, drought response, public education, and stimulus checks for residents.
“We talk about a light at the end of the tunnel, I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel, I see bright light at the end of the tunnel. California is coming roaring back,” he said.
4 hr 26 min ago
Most children with Covid-19 don’t show typical symptoms, research finds
From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Most children infected with Covid-19 do not show typical symptoms, which means it may be difficult to find and diagnose them, researchers reported Thursday.
A team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham examined data from 12,306 children in the US with lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and found few had typical symptoms.
The team reported that 18.8% of the children exhibited non-specific symptoms, like fever and disturbances in their sense of taste or smell. Just 16.5% of the children exhibited respiratory symptoms, such as cough; 14% showed gastrointestinal symptoms, like nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain; 8% had rashes or other skin symptoms and 4.8% had headache or otherneurological symptoms.
About 5.3% of the patients were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized, 17.6% needed critical care services and 4.1% needed mechanical ventilation, the team reported in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.
“Overall, our findings suggest that children and adolescents may have a milder course of illness compared with adults with COVID-19,” they wrote.
“Given the high prevalence of non-specific signs and symptoms and the fact that the majority of the patients lacked typical symptoms in our investigation, increased vigilance, innovative screening, and frequent testing is required among school-going children and their immediate contacts," the report added.
The team noted that the risk of hospitalization was higher among Black and Hispanic children than among White children. These racial disparities have been widely observed among adults and children during the coronavirus pandemic.
While children don’t appear to get as sick from Covid-19 as adults, the researchers said that understanding the symptoms – or lack of symptoms – that children experience when they are infected will help physicians provide appropriate treatment.