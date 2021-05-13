World
Vaccinated Americans don't need a mask most of the time, CDC says

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 6:29 p.m. ET, May 13, 2021
21 min ago

New York City is reviewing CDC's mask guidance, mayor says

From CNN's Rob Frehse

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a Coney Island parks reopening event on April 9 in New York City.
New York City is reviewing the new mask guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing the importance of masks in schools, public transportation, health care and congregate settings, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Thursday.

He called it “a monumental day in the fight against COVID,” noting the importance of getting vaccinated.

“But the message is clear: vaccinations are the way to bring our city, our lives, back,” de Blasio added. “Get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective and millions of your neighbors have been vaccinated already. We have come so far—now we will reach the finish line together.”

37 min ago

Kids still need to wear masks, Fauci says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Students wait in a socially distanced single file line at Medora Elementary School on March 17 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Children too young to be vaccinated will still have to wear masks when they are indoors and around others, even if older kids and adults are free to take off face protection once they are fully vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

“The children do, when they're out there playing with their friends and, you know, particularly in an indoor situation they do,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people can feel free to take off face masks in most situations, as they are very safe from becoming infected and from infecting others with coronavirus.

“But, you know, one of the things that's also important, that's happened most recently, is the approval of vaccines for children 12 to 15 years old,” added Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The CDC signed off on using vaccines in that age group Wednesday.

And vaccine makers are also testing vaccines in younger children – in groups such as 6-9-year-olds, 2-6-year-olds and infants and toddlers, Fauci said. They’ll soon ask the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize or approve vaccinating those younger age groups.

“Then by the end of the year we hope to vaccinate anybody. Right now, the 12- to 15-year-olds can get vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine,” Fauci said.

46 min ago

More than 266 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, CDC data shows

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

People receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn on May 12 in New York City.
More than 266 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, according to data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported 266,596,486 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered – about 78.6% of the 339,165,445 doses distributed. 

That’s about 1.9 million more doses reported administered since Wednesday, for a seven-day average of about 2,088,962 doses a day.

The data shows that more than 154 million people have received at least one vaccine dose and 118 million have now been fully vaccinated.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

 

49 min ago

Businesses have to rely on "people being honest" about vaccinations following new mask guidance, Fauci says

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas and Maggie Fox

It’s going to be hard to tell who is vaccinated and free to go into stores, schools and other sites without a mask – and so some organizations may keep mask mandates, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said early Thursday that fully vaccinated people should feel free to take off masks for most activities, even indoors and in crowds.

Asked how store owners and others will know whether their customers are safe without masks, Fauci said it will be difficult. 

“They will not be able to know. I mean, you're going to be depending on people being honest enough to say whether they were vaccinated or not and responsible enough to be wearing… a mask, not only for their own protection, but also for the protection of others,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“And by the way, even though we will not be… mandating vaccine passports from the federal level there are going to be instances … there are going to be institutions, clearly, that are going to be saying — and that could be airlines, we know certain colleges are also saying, if you're not vaccinated, you're not going to come on campus to classes in real time,” Fauci added.

“There are going to be some institutions that might be saying the same thing. So although the federal government wouldn't be mandating to have a passport, proving you're vaccinated, there may be organizations that will do that.”

In other circumstances, Fauci said, there’s little need to police behavior. “So the situation has changed, so there's no reason at all for storekeepers to have people who have accidentally walked in without a mask, I mean, there's no reason not to have that at all,” said Fauci, who is a senior adviser to the White House and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“People feel very put upon if you are essentially judging them on the basis of whether they have been vaccinated,” Fauci added. “I think there is going to be a pushback against questioning somebody when they walk in.”

The people at risk will be those who have not been immunized, he said. “If you drop the mask mandate then you may have an increase in infection among those that are not vaccinated.”

1 hr 18 min ago

Go There: CNN's Sanjay Gupta answers questions on new mask rules and Covid-19 vaccines for teens

The CDC has joined the FDA in recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds, opening up nearly 17 million more Americans eligible to be vaccinated.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta answered your questions about the latest US vaccination news and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance that mostly loosens mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Watch:

1 hr 9 min ago

Mask guidance is a major step in the right direction but pandemic isn't over yet, Fauci says

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

CNN
The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet, but Thursday’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated people is a major step in the right direction, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, in most circumstances.

The US is now one step closer to a return to normal life, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper. 

“Being able to go around without a mask, indoors as well as outdoors, is really a big step in that direction,” he said. “I wouldn't want to declare victory prematurely, but I'm saying this is clearly a step in the direction that we want to go.”

1 hr 13 min ago

Pelosi says mask rule is not changing on House floor

From CNN's Manu Raju 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi puts her mask back on after a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 13.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN she is not changing the rule requiring masks on the House floor following updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks and social distancing.

“No,” Pelosi said, then asked, “Are they all vaccinated?”

Some background: The CDC announced today people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

1 hr 50 min ago

Australia in talks with Moderna to produce Covid-19 vaccine domestically

From CNN’s Philip Wang in Atlanta

Minister for Health Greg Hunt delivers a COVID-19 update in the Blue Room at Parliament House on May 13 in Canberra, Australia.
The Australian government said it is in talks with Moderna to produce its Covid-19 vaccine domestically, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

In a statement, Hunt said that the government is in discussions with Moderna to establish a manufacturing facility in Australia using mRNA technology.

“Onshore manufacturing would ensure a secure, long-term supply of Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccines,” Hunt said.

This comes after Australia purchased 25 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million doses to be delivered this year and 15 million doses of booster shots in 2022.

1 hr 53 min ago

Alabama governor calls new CDC mask guidance "common sense"

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks and social distancing “common sense.”

“Finally, we are seeing some encouraging, common sense guidance from the CDC. Alabama certainly welcomes this good news that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks or maintain social distancing inside or outside, regardless of size," Ivey said in a statement.

"We Alabamians have already embraced this idea, and I am glad the CDC has made it official. Aside from the COVID-19 vaccine being safe and effective, it is also allowing us to do the things we love and enjoy. Alabama is open for business. Alabama classrooms are open for students. Y’all, Alabamians are getting back to living. So, Alabama, roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine!” she continued.

Ivey dropped the mandatory mask mandate in the state in April. 