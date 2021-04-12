Vaccinated Americans don’t need a mask most of the time, CDC says

Evan Vucci/AP Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13 in Washington, DC.

President Biden praised the updated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines for vaccinated people, but urged those who are not yet fully vaccinated to continue wearing their masks to protect themselves.

“Look, we’ve gotten this far. Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line because as great as this announcement is today, we don’t want to let up,” Biden said. “We all know how tough this virus has been. The safest thing for the country is for everyone to get vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is easier than ever.”

The President also used a part of his remarks to make a clear distinction between what fully vaccinated people can do and what those who are no fully vaccinated cannot do with regards to mask-wearing.

“Now, I want to be clear about what the CDC is saying. And what the CDC is not saying. The CDC is saying that it’s concluded that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting Covid-19,” Biden said.

“Therefore, if you have been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat, if you are fully vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you have not been vaccinated or if the you’re getting a two-shot vaccine and you only had your first shot, but not your second, or you haven’t waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask,” he continued.

“Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. It’s vaccinated or mask,” the President said. “Get vaccinated.”

Biden thanked the American people, and once again expressed sympathy for those who lost loved ones to Covid-19, using his now familiar phrase: “A day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lives before it brings a tear to your eye.”

The President said he and the vice president were “pleased,” but “we’re not surprised.”

“Pleased but not surprised, because the simple truth is this: the American people have never, ever, ever, ever let their country down,” he said.

CNN’s Nikki Carvajal contributed reporting to this post.