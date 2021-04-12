Live Updates

Vaccinated Americans don’t need a mask most of the time, CDC says

Helen Regan Aditi Sangal Meg Wagner Veronica Rocha Melissa Mahtani
By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Melissa Mahtani, CNN
Updated 5:39 PM EDT, Thu May 13, 2021
CDC updates mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

What you need to know

  • The US CDC director announced people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.
  • Two Indian states and the union territory of Delhi have suspended Covid-19 vaccinations for people ages 18 to 44 due to shortages.
  • The true global pandemic death toll could be as high as 6.9 million — more than double official figures — a new analysis from the University of Washington shows.

READ MORE

Children are making up larger proportion of Covid-19 cases now, CDC says
The B.1.617 variant is now in 44 countries. We don't yet know what that means for the global pandemic
The UK economy still has a huge mountain to climb
Americans as young as 12 begin to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after FDA's authorization
3 states have already reached Biden's new vaccination goal, but vaccine hesitancy may make it challenging for others
39 Posts

Transportation mask mandate stays for now, TSA says

From CNN's Pete Muntean

The Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate will stay in place through Sept.13, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tells CNN, despite new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on wearing masks indoors.

The move, some fear, could tee up more fights over mask rules on commercial flights. The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 1,300 reports of unruly passengers on flights in the last three months, a significant uptick according to the agency. 

Earlier Thursday, the CDC director announced new guidance that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Biden: "Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line"

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13 in Washington, DC.
Evan Vucci/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13 in Washington, DC.

President Biden praised the updated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines for vaccinated people, but urged those who are not yet fully vaccinated to continue wearing their masks to protect themselves.

“Look, we’ve gotten this far. Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line because as great as this announcement is today, we don’t want to let up,” Biden said. “We all know how tough this virus has been. The safest thing for the country is for everyone to get vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is easier than ever.”

The President also used a part of his remarks to make a clear distinction between what fully vaccinated people can do and what those who are no fully vaccinated cannot do with regards to mask-wearing.

“Now, I want to be clear about what the CDC is saying. And what the CDC is not saying. The CDC is saying that it’s concluded that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting Covid-19,” Biden said.

“Therefore, if you have been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat, if you are fully vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you have not been vaccinated or if the you’re getting a two-shot vaccine and you only had your first shot, but not your second, or you haven’t waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask,” he continued.

“Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. It’s vaccinated or mask,” the President said. “Get vaccinated.” 

Biden thanked the American people, and once again expressed sympathy for those who lost loved ones to Covid-19, using his now familiar phrase: “A day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lives before it brings a tear to your eye.” 

The President said he and the vice president were “pleased,” but “we’re not surprised.” 

“Pleased but not surprised, because the simple truth is this: the American people have never, ever, ever, ever let their country down,” he said. 

CNN’s Nikki Carvajal contributed reporting to this post.