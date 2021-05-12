Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is pushing school districts to reopen for students this spring, before the school year ends, recognizing that some areas have just weeks left in the school year.

"Every day that passes is a wasted opportunity," Cardona told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Wednesday. "Even two to three weeks being with your classmates, being with your teacher helps students be prepared for summer learning experiences and the fall. There's no reason to wait any longer."

Cardona acknowledged that the disproportionate access to in-person school is widening the achievement gap amongst students, where remote school is the only option, or where Black and Brown students are not going in-person due to school hesitancy.

Addressing the question of whether some school district may not even fully reopen by the fall, Cardona said "the science is there" to show that schools can reopen safely.

"We really need to work with our partners at the state and local level to make sure we're helping address whatever issues are preventing [reopening]," Cardona said.

In some areas, teachers' unions have pushed back against reopening, threatening to strike, or refusing to come back to the classrooms that they said were not safe. Cardona said while he cannot mandate schools to reopen, he can offer support.

"At this point, this is about students. This is not about you know, whatever challenges folks are having, adults are having. This is about getting students into school. I can tell you unequivocally, I've had conversations with the American Federation of Teachers and the NEA, they want students safely in school too," Cardona told Keilar.

In regards to whether schools should start to eliminate mask mandates for students, as is being done in some districts, Cardona said school officials need to recognize that while going back to school is safe, the pandemic is not yet over.