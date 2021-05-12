World
Updated 9:17 a.m. ET, May 12, 2021
1 min ago

Education secretary pushes to reopen schools: "There's no reason to wait any longer"

From CNN's Elizabeth Stuart

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is pushing school districts to reopen for students this spring, before the school year ends, recognizing that some areas have just weeks left in the school year.

"Every day that passes is a wasted opportunity," Cardona told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Wednesday. "Even two to three weeks being with your classmates, being with your teacher helps students be prepared for summer learning experiences and the fall. There's no reason to wait any longer."

Cardona acknowledged that the disproportionate access to in-person school is widening the achievement gap amongst students, where remote school is the only option, or where Black and Brown students are not going in-person due to school hesitancy.

Addressing the question of whether some school district may not even fully reopen by the fall, Cardona said "the science is there" to show that schools can reopen safely.

"We really need to work with our partners at the state and local level to make sure we're helping address whatever issues are preventing [reopening]," Cardona said.

In some areas, teachers' unions have pushed back against reopening, threatening to strike, or refusing to come back to the classrooms that they said were not safe. Cardona said while he cannot mandate schools to reopen, he can offer support.

"At this point, this is about students. This is not about you know, whatever challenges folks are having, adults are having. This is about getting students into school. I can tell you unequivocally, I've had conversations with the American Federation of Teachers and the NEA, they want students safely in school too," Cardona told Keilar.

In regards to whether schools should start to eliminate mask mandates for students, as is being done in some districts, Cardona said school officials need to recognize that while going back to school is safe, the pandemic is not yet over.

2 min ago

WHO: UK records "largest number" of B.1.617 cases outside of India

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

The Covid-19 variant B.1.617, first identified in India in October, has been now identified in 44 nations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The United Kingdom is the country outside of India that has reported the largest number of cases of the variant, WHO said Wednesday in its weekly epidemiological update.

"Outside of India, the United Kingdom has reported the largest number of cases sequenced as B.1.617 sublineages, and recently designated B.1.617.2 as a national variant of concern," WHO said.

On Monday WHO classified it as a variant of concern, a label that indicates that the identified variant may show, among other indicators, evidence of increased transmissibility or evidence of increased severity.

When asked about this variant, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said during a news conference Monday that "we don't know if this is going to cause significant problems in the autumn."

The UK is set to remove most social distancing restrictions on May 17. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in England in June in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, India’s ministry of foreign affairs said on Tuesday.

1 hr 17 min ago

Don't call B.1.617 the 'Indian variant,' says India

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

India’s health ministry has objected to the use of the phrase the "Indian variant" to refer to B.1.617, a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

“Several media reports have covered the news of WHO [the World Health Organization] classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant,' " the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

WHO classified B.1.617 as a variant of concern on Monday.  A “variant of concern” label indicates that the identified variant may show, among other indicators, evidence of increased transmissibility or evidence of increased severity.

“This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document,” the statement said, citing a report released by WHO on Tuesday about the variant.

"In fact, the word 'Indian' has not been used in its report on the matter,” the statement said.

Emphasizing that the word "Indian" was never used by the World Health Organization in such a context, the ministry said media reports that use the term are “without any basis, and unfounded."

"WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," WHO South-East Asia said in a tweet on Wednesday,

The tweet also tagged the accounts of leading Indian media outlets as well as the country's health ministry and the Press Information Bureau.

1 hr 23 min ago

Former Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalised with Covid-related illness

From Livia Borghese in Rome

Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, speaks at the Chamber of Deputies on February 9, in Rome, Italy. 
Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, speaks at the Chamber of Deputies on February 9, in Rome, Italy.  Livio Anticoli/Pool/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has been hospitalised with a covid-related illness, just weeks after being discharged.

Berlusconi was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan due to “consequences of Covid,” his “Forza Italia” party press office told CNN. Berlusconi is president of the party.

Berlusconi, 84, contracted the virus in September last year, and spent 24 days in the same hospital. He was discharged on April 30.

The party press office described his medical condition as “good,” but did not give further details. 

52 min ago

What are some of the factors behind India's vaccine shortage?

From CNN’s Swati Gupta in New Delhi

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on May 11, in New Delhi, India.
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on May 11, in New Delhi, India. Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India is in the grip of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreak, with the death toll and daily case numbers continuing to increase and break records.

As essential medical supplies run low, countries and corporations around the world have come to India's assistance. But countries are also putting restrictions on travel with India as the situation worsens.

India has so far administered 175,171,482 vaccine doses. But the race is still on to get more jabs in arms as new variants wreak havoc on the country.

Here, CNN's Swati Gupta looks at some of the factors behind India's vaccine shortage:

  • Exporting vaccines. In January, once India approved its homegrown vaccine Covaxin and Covishield -- as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is known domestically -- the government began to rapidly export a large number of doses through the COVAX program, meeting their personal commitments to multiple countries. 

  • Raw materials. There is currently a shortage of raw materials for the Serum Institute of India, which is producing Covishield. India has been largely dependent for those on the US, which had placed a temporary ban on exports. The US lifted the ban partially on April 25. But it will take a while for the materials to reach India.   

  • Overwhelming demand. India has opened up vaccination drives in phases over the past three months to high-risk citizens. But on April 19, as the second wave was rapidly gaining hold, the Indian government announced that from May 1 all adults between 18-44 years of age can apply for vaccination. With the already strained supply, the country has added millions of people to the list of eligible candidates for a vaccine -- which has further strained states now scrambling to keep up with the overwhelming demand.   

  • Issues in coordination between state and federal governments. Due to poor coordination between the state and federal governments, certain states are complaining that they are not receiving the much-needed vaccines which the federal government had promised to supply. The gap in demand and supply is most apparent in the state of Maharashtra, which has been forced to shut down some of its vaccination centers as they have run out of vaccines.

2 hr 30 min ago

2 hr 30 min ago

US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Nepal

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

The United States Embassy in Nepal has issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" notice for the country amid the spread of Covid-19.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Nepal due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country," the embassy said in a travel advisory Wednesday.

The embassy added that it is awaiting approval from the Nepali government for charter flights to take US citizens out of the country. 

Commercial flights are not departing Nepal and the government has extended the flight suspension through May 31.

The embassy said its services are closed during Kathmandu's lockdown, which is currently in effect until May 27.

45 min ago

Pope Francis holds first public audience in six months

From CNN’s Delia Gallagher in Rome 

Pope Francis holds his homily on May 12, in Vatican City.
Pope Francis holds his homily on May 12, in Vatican City. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope Francis told a crowd gathered outside the Vatican on Wednesday that he was happy to see them "face to face," in his first public audience since November last year.

The papal's weekly audiences with the public had been suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A sparse crowd of approximately 300 faithful, wearing masks, sat outside in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard.

The public had their temperatures taken and passed through metal detectors before entering the courtyard.

Pope Francis did not wear a mask. He stopped to talk, shake hands and sign autographs with the crowd when entering the courtyard.

“It’s not nice to speak to an empty room, in front of a camera,” the Pope said, referring to the months when he held his audiences via live-stream from the Vatican’s Apostolic Library.

The Vatican first suspended papal audiences with the public in March last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, briefly resuming them again in September, before a surge in cases forced another closure in November.

3 hr 40 min ago

India's total Covid-19 cases passes 23 million

From Manveena Suri in New Delhi

India’s total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed the 23 million mark, as the country recorded 348,421 new cases on Wednesday, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The total number of Covid-19 cases currently stands at 23,340,938.

The country also reported a record death toll of 4,205 on Wednesday. This is the highest for India since the start of the pandemic, and takes the overall death toll to 254,197.

The number of deaths reported each day in the country have been consistently above 3,000 on a daily basis, since April 28.

The ongoing second wave has led at least 24 states and union territories -- out of a possible 36 -- to impose some form of restrictions. At least 21 of these are under complete lockdown, according to CNN data compiled from state governments.

  • Total vaccine doses administered: 175,171,482
  • Number of people who have received a second dose: 38,580,291. This is equal to nearly 3% of India’s 1.3 billion population being fully vaccinated, according to a press release issued by the health ministry on Tuesday.