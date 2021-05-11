A cremation technician brings a deceased person in a coffin labelled "SARS-CoV-2 positive Corona" for cremation at Giesen, Germany on April 28. Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance/Getty Images

Germany has passed 85,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to the Robert Koch Institut, the national agency for disease control and prevention.

In the past 24 hours, 283 deaths were added to the now overall toll of 85,112.

An additional 6,125 Covid-19 cases were recorded Tuesday, bringing the new total to 3,533,376.

The overall seven-day incidence rate though is going down, and it now stands at 115.4.

Vaccination in the country has picked up, with 32.8% of the population vaccinated at least once and 9.4% of the population fully vaccinated, according to the German Ministry of Health.