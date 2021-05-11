Broadway blockbusters "Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Wicked" will open Sept. 14

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Three of Broadway’s biggest shows – "Lion King," "Hamilton," and "Wicked" – will open Sept. 14 after more than a year of being dark, the shows announced jointly Tuesday. Tickets went on sale today.

“It's kind of indescribable,” said L. Steven Taylor who plays Mufasa on Broadway. “Broadway coming back is really a community coming back and making New York really start to go,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday, who first announced the news.

On Broadway alone, these three productions combined have employed nearly 1000 performers during their runs, with thousands more who have performed in these shows around the world, press representatives for the productions said in a joint press release following the GMA announcement.

“This rare alliance between three of Broadway's fan favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries,” the press release said.

The shows will open at 100% capacity while following state and CDC guidelines. The theaters will adapt to health protocols including face coverings, health screenings, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and cleaning and disinfection, the release said.

“Once were back we’ll be better than ever and New York City can revive as well,” Krystal Joy Brown told GMA, who plays Eliza in Hamilton.

An estimated 100,000 Broadway workers have been out of work during the pandemic. Broadway generates billions of dollars for New York City attracting tourists from around the world – who spend critical dollars at restaurants and shops particularly in the Times Square area.

Some more context: Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave theaters the greenlight to open on May 19 when capacity restrictions will lift in New York. But Broadway League, which represents more than 700 theaters, said shows will need time to ramp up production and targeted a fall reopening instead.

Other Broadway shows including Phantom of the Opera, Doubtfire, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical announced opening dates later this year.