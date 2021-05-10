World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 3:18 a.m. ET, May 10, 2021
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 18 min ago

Nepal hospital closes its doors to new patients due to an oxygen shortage

From journalists Asha Thapa and Kosh Raj Koirala in Kathmandu

The Om Hospital and Research Center in the Nepal capital of Kathmandu is unable to admit new patients amid a "crisis of oxygen," the facility said in a statement Sunday.

Om Hospital is one of six private hospitals in Kathmandu to stop admitting Covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen supplies.

“We’ll resume our services as usual once the regular supply of oxygen is ensured," the statement said. The hospital also cited a lack of staff needed to treat further patients.

Nepali authorities said Sunday that they had recorded 8,850 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total Covid-19 cases to 394,66. Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 4,198 new cases.

To date, 3,720 people in Nepal have died of Covid-19. Some 88,160 cases are considered active.