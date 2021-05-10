FDA schedules advisory meeting to discuss Covid-19 vaccines for children under 12
From CNN's Maggie Fox
The US Food and Drug Administration, which extended emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to 12-15-year-olds on Monday, also scheduled a meeting of its vaccine advisers for next month to discuss authorizing Covid-19 vaccines for younger children.
The FDA had said it would not need input from advisers for the EUA for younger teens, but plans input from its outside advisers before deciding on use in children under 12.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) will convene a virtual meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on June 10, 2021, via webcast,” the FDA said in a statement.
“During the meeting the agency will provide a status update on our approach to emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines intended for use in individuals 12 through 17 years of age. The committee will also discuss the data needed to support an EUA and a biologics license application (BLA) for a COVID-19 vaccine intended for use in children less than 12 years of age. The committee will not discuss any specific products.”
7 min ago
Novavax has about 30 to 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine right now
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Novavax has about 30 or 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccine stockpiled on the shelf currently, the American biotechnology firm's president and CEO Stanley Erck said during an investors call on Monday.
"In the third quarter, we had expected to produce roughly 70 to 80 million doses per month at the Novavax sites, excluding Serum," Erck said, referring to the company's manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India.
"I would guess that we’re probably in half that right now," Erck said. "We’ve made 30 or 40 million doses on the shelf and it’s getting larger every week.”
Novavax noted in a news release on Monday that the company's anticipated manufacturing capacity has been revised to 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter of this year, with the remainder of capacity expected to come online in the fourth quarter to support 150 million doses per month.
Erck said earlier Monday the company plans to apply for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the US in the third quarter of this year.
13 min ago
FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 12 to 15
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to include kids ages 12 to 15.
This is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States authorized for use in younger teens and adolescents; the vaccine had previously been authorized for people age 16 and older. Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in people age 18 and older.
To support the extended use, the FDA reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said at the end of March that a clinical trial involving 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds showed the vaccine’s efficacy is 100% and it is well tolerated.
The FDA’s independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee did not meet to vote on whether to recommend the expansion of the EUA to 12-to-15-year-olds. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday to advise CDC on whether to recommend use of the vaccine in this age group. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will then decide whether the agency will recommend the vaccine’s use in the new group.
Vaccinations for 12-to-15-year-olds are not expected to begin until after that recommendation. The Biden administration has said it will quickly mobilize to ready vaccinations for 12-to-15-year-olds through the federal pharmacy program, pediatricians and family doctors.
Expanding authorization to people 12 to 15 opens Covid-19 vaccination to another 5% of the US population, nearly 17 million more people. The expanded authorization means 85% of the US population is eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
“Today’s expansion of our EUA represents a significant step forward in helping the U.S. government broaden its vaccination program and help protect adolescents ages 12-15 before the start of the next school year. We are grateful to all of our clinical trial volunteers and their families, whose courage helped make this milestone possible. Together, we hope to help bring a sense of normalcy back to young people across the country and eventually around the world,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Pfizer said last week it expects to submit for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 years old in September. Its vaccine safety and efficacy study in children ages 6 months to 11 years old is ongoing.
1 hr 39 min ago
Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine could be a "booster for everyone," CEO says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Novavax's coronavirus vaccine could be used as a booster shot later this year for people in the United States who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, the biotech firm's CEO Stanley Erck told CNN Monday.
"In the US, I think it will be the booster for everyone, particularly if we get it out late in the third quarter," Erck said in a phone interview. "It's going to be time to start boosting — whether it's six months or at a year point."
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccine types and brands are not interchangeable for the initial immunization, and there has been no decision either in the US or globally on the need for booster doses, let alone which vaccine might be appropriate for any booster.
47 min ago
France records lowest number of Covid-19 infections since December
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad
France has reported 3,292 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of confirmed cases since Dec. 28, official figures from the French government showed on Monday.
In an interview with Le Parisien on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, “We are finally and durably exiting this health crisis. Of course, this exit will happen progressively, carefully and with constant monitoring. But the trend is clear, we’re reaching our goal and that’s good news.”
Asked whether France was sufficiently prepared to face a potential fourth wave, Castex said “nothing should ever be excluded” and the country had to remain “hyper vigilant, particularly through controlling the spread of variants, especially at borders and where people quarantine.”
He said these controls were among “the most stringent” in Europe.
Monday’s figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in France to over 5.7 million since the pandemic began, the fourth highest figure in the world after the United States, India and Brazil according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
1 hr 40 min ago
Novavax's US and Mexico Phase 3 trial results expected "in a few weeks," CEO says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Biotechnology company Novavax expects to see results from a Phase 3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico "in a few weeks," the company's CEO Stanley Erck told CNN Monday.
The trial has enrolled 30,000 volunteers across more than 100 locations. Previously, the Maryland-based company announced that it was on track to have the trial results sometime in April.
"We're still unblinding in the second quarter — that hasn't changed. It's just not in April, obviously, and so it'll be in a few weeks," Erck said in a phone interview.
The new timeline "gives us the ability to count more cases," Erck said. "It gives us a bit more robust data, hopefully, and allows us to catch more severe events, and also take a closer look at what variants were infecting our population."
Erck added that the trial data will reveal the efficacy level of the vaccine in the United States and Mexico as well as which variants were circulating at the time of the trial and what the efficacy of the vaccine will be against those variants.
In March, Novavax announced that a final analysis of a separate Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom confirmed its Covid-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 96% against the original coronavirus strain and 86% against the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK.
3 hr 6 min ago
Here are the latest numbers from the US' Covid-19 vaccine rollout
From CNN's Amanda Sealy
About 262 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported that 261,599,381 total doses have been administered – about 79% of the 329,843,825 doses delivered.
That’s about 1.9 million more administered doses reported since yesterday, for a 7-day average of about 2.1 million doses per day.
About 46% of the population – 153 million people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 34.8% of the population – about 116 million people – have been fully vaccinated.
Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
4 hr 17 min ago
Hundreds break Covid-19 protocols to attend funeral in India's Uttar Pradesh state
From CNN’s Swati Gupta in New Delhi
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a senior Muslim cleric on Sunday, flouting Covid-19 protocols and a state-wide lockdown in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Qazi Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salimul Qadri died Sunday afternoon in Badaun district and as news of his death spread, people started collecting, Praveen Chauhan, a senior police official, told CNN.
“He was beloved in the community so people came to pay their respects,” said Chauhan.
He added that there was a curfew but the area is such that even with barricades and check points in place people were able to get in. If not for the Covid-19 restrictions, the crowd would have been in hundreds of thousands, he said.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh extended its current lockdown until May 17 as India continues to battle the second wave.
Local police have filed a complaint against “unknown people” and are currently investigating the incident.
No arrests have been made yet.
4 hr 22 min ago
New York will require vaccinations for in-person students at public universities this fall, governor says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that students attending classes in person at public colleges in the state's SUNY and CUNY system will be required to be vaccinated.
Cuomo tweeted then announcement earlier today:
Some more context: More than 100 US colleges and universities have said they will require all their students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before they return to campus for the fall semester, according to a CNN tally.
Earlier this month, the tally indicated that at least 14 universities and colleges were adopting that policy. Since then, dozens of higher education institutions have jumped on the bandwagon, demonstrating the trajectory of vaccine requirements. Some schools have said they will make exemptions for medical, religious or personal reasons.