Go There: CNN is in Africa, where some countries are facing dwindling vaccine supplies
Some countries in Africa have been relying on a vaccine-sharing initiative to help vaccinate the population.
However, supplies are beginning to run out and the World Health Organization says it could open a door to a new wave of Covid-19 infections.
CNN’s David McKenzie was live from Johannesburg with the latest.
Watch:
38 min ago
Malaysia imposes nationwide lockdown during 3rd wave of coronavirus
From CNN's Akanksha Sharma and Pauline Lockwood
Malaysia’s prime minister has declared a nationwide lockdown from Wednesday until June 7 in an effort to contain the rise in coronavirus cases, state media Bernama News Agency reported.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the lockdown, known as the Movement Control Order or MCO, saying "Malaysia is facing the third wave of the pandemic which can trigger a national crisis."
The prime minister added that Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases have exceeded 4,000 as of Monday. There are 37,390 active coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 1,700 as of May 10, he said.
Yassin also warned of “the emergence of new variants with higher infection rates” that could pressure the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
Under the nationwide lockdown all social gatherings will be banned along with inter-state and inter-district travel.
The Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Eid al-Fitr prayers will also be limited to 50 people for mosques that can accommodate 1,000 people and 20 for mosques that accommodate less.
The limit also applies to Friday prayers.
Restaurants will not be allowed dine-in customers, only take-aways are permitted. No weddings or social functions are permitted during the lockdown.
Educational institutes will also remain closed.
The lockdown comes while Malaysia is still under a state of emergency, which was declared by the prime minister back in January to contain the pandemic.
The first nationwide lockdown in Malaysia was imposed on March 18 to May 3, 2020.
52 min ago
Biden will talk about the economy and "additional steps to get Americans back to work" today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden will focus on child care, funding for states and localities, and employer assistance during remarks on the economy Monday, a White House official tells CNN.
“Today the President will announce additional steps to get Americans back to work, including removing barriers that are preventing Americans from returning safely to good-paying work, and taking steps to make it easier for employers to hire new workers,” the official said.
The official added, “The remarks will highlight assistance to hard-hit child care providers, funding to state and local governments, and assistance to employers to rehire and retain workers. The President will also reaffirm the basic rules of unemployment insurance benefits.”
It also comes as Republicans and some business owners say that enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic have discouraged Americans from re-entering the workforce.
Asked Friday if he thought those unemployment benefits had an impact on the bruising jobs report, Biden told reporters, “No. Nothing measurable.”
Biden’s remarks are set for 1:15 p.m. ET in the East Room.
1 hr 14 min ago
Nepal records its highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths
From CNN's Kosh Raj Koirala & Nishant Khanal
Nepal has recorded its highest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases and deaths, according to figures from the Health Ministry released on Monday.
The country reported 9,271 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The previous daily record was 9,196 new cases on May 7.
A further 139 Covid-19 related deaths were also reported, surpassing the previous highest daily record of 58 reported on May 5.
It comes after then Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli told CNN on Saturday that Nepal’s Covid-19 situation is “under control” on Saturday. Oli was removed from his post on Monday after losing a vote of confidence in Parliament.
"We are taking very serious measures to control the situation to supply oxygens to supply beds, to supply ICU beds,” Oli told CNN.
Only a month ago this Himalayan nation of 31 million people was reporting about 100 cases a day. Some have linked that to India's raging second wave spilling over into neighboring Nepal.
1 hr 54 min ago
No US state is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases
In the US, not a single state is reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week compared to the previous week.
A majority of states — 33 — are reporting a decrease in cases.
A full break down of which states are seeing decreases and which are reporting steady figures is below. You'll notice that New Jersey is gray — that's because in late April, the state implemented an automated method to remove some duplicate case reports from the cumulative total. Despite this, state data shows declining daily Covid-19 numbers.
3 hr 4 min ago
The guidance on wearing face masks indoors may be relaxed soon, says Fauci
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas and Christina Maxouris
Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.
Sunday on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether it's time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements. Fauci replied, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its guidance almost in real time, as more Americans get vaccinated, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The United Kingdom's Covid-19 alert level is being lowered from level four to level three, its Department of Health said Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the further easing of pandemic restrictions.
Key indicators for de-escalation from level four to level three includes, an estimated "less than 10,000 new infections per day" and "UK weekly case rate less than 25 per 100,000 population."
The UK's Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director said they advised to lower the warning level in light of recent data, which has been impacted by "the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination program, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently."
They warned that the virus is still circulating in the country, with new infections being recorded each day, "so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally."
While it still has the worst death toll in Europe, the UK has emerged from its devastating second wave -- buoyed by the success of its vaccination campaign. The government said Sunday more than 50 million vaccine doses had been administered nationwide, and it remained on track to offer all adults a shot by the end of July.
Johnson's press conference on Monday is expected to green-light the easing of more restrictions on May 17 -- which will allow pubs and restaurants to serve indoors.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday morning the government wanted to see “intimate contact between friends” restored in England. Asked if that meant hugs would be allowed again from around May 17, Gove answered: “Yes.”
3 hr 4 min ago
"You've got to shut down." Fauci supports national lockdown in India's Covid catastrophe
From CNN's Helen Regan, Swati Gupta and Manveena Suri
The spiraling crisis is stretching India's health care system beyond breaking point. Beds, oxygen and medical workers are in short supply. Some Covid patients are dying in waiting rooms or outside overwhelmed clinics, before they have even been seen by a doctor.
While more than half of Indian states and union territories have implemented their own shutdowns to deal with the second wave, there are intensifying demands for India to impose a second national lockdown.
Calls for lockdown: On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top White House coronavirus adviser, also said he believed India should lock down.
You've got to shut down. I believe several of the Indian states have already done that, but you need to break the chain of transmission, and one of the ways to do that is to shut down," Fauci said on ABC's "This Week."
In a separate interview with CNN affiliate CNN News18 on Friday, Fauci added such a lockdown was needed to "get ahead of the trajectory of the outbreak."
Fungal infection: This comes after the Indian government flagged cases of a fungal infection, known as mucormycosis, among Covid-19 patients during a Friday press briefing.
The infection is generally seen in diabetic patients or those who have a suppressed immune system, and affects "the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air,” according to an information page from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“When it pools with the situation with Covid-19, then you must remember there are two other elements that come into picture," Dr. V.K. Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, an Indian government-run think-tank, said Friday. "One that we are using drugs that suppress the immune system -- we are using a class of drugs which is life-saving, steroids,”
“Besides this, when a Covid patient is given oxygen, there is a humidifier which has water in it, and the tendency to get the fungal infection increases,” he added.
Unequal access to Covid immunization amounts to "vaccine apartheid," says South African President
From CNN's David McKenzie in Johannesburg
Allowing millions of people to die in poorer countries while wealthy countries immunize their populations could amount to “vaccine apartheid,” according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also expressed his support for the proposal to waive patent rights for coronavirus shots.
“A situation in which the populations of advanced, rich countries are safely inoculated while millions in poorer countries die in the queue would be tantamount to vaccine apartheid,” Ramaphosa said in statement Monday.
If the international community is "truly committed to human rights and the values of equality and non-discrimination, vaccines should be viewed as a global public good,” he said.
They should be made available to all, not just to the highest bidders,” Ramaphosa added.
Signs of change: Last week, the Biden administration announced that it is supporting the temporary waiver on intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization.
The waiver on patents that belong to pharmaceutical companies would allow other nations to develop generic versions of the drugs.
Some experts say that even with patents waivers, much of the developing world doesn't necessarily have the means to produce vaccines at the scale needed. They say there is an urgent need to simply share more of the rich world's vaccines and to transfer technology to help poorer countries manufacture shots further down the line.