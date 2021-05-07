WHO authorizes China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

US President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the April jobs report in the East Room of the White House on May 7. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden is delivering remarks on the US economy and pandemic recovery following the release of this morning's April jobs report which showed far less jobs were added last month than expected.

"I want to put today's jobs report in perspective, and, look, we came to office, we knew we were facing a once in a century pandemic and a once in a generation economic crisis, and we knew this wouldn't be a sprint, it would be a marathon," Biden said from the White House. "Quite frankly we're moving more rapidly than I thought we would."

"Today, there's more evidence that our economy is moving in the right direction but it's clear we have a long way to go," Biden continued.

The President said the jobs report "underscores" how important the American Rescue Plan that passed in March is to the country's recovery.

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April on the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. That was way less than forecasts of economists, who had predicted America would add 1 million jobs last month.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April, up from 6% a month earlier, as more people returned to the labor force to look actively for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The March jobs numbers were also revised down to 770,000 from 916,000 reported initially.

It was the slowest improvement for jobs since January. Experts predicted that the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy would jolt hiring.