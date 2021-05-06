World
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Brad Lendon and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 12:27 a.m. ET, May 6, 2021
31 min ago

Osaka's hospitals have run out of beds for severe Covid-19 patients

From journalist Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Hospitals in the Japanese prefecture of Osaka no longer have empty beds available for severe Covid-19 patients, according to government data.

Osaka's bed occupancy rate for severe coronavirus patients hit 103% on Wednesday, per data posted on the Osaka government's website. The bed occupancy rate for mild and moderate cases is 82.4%.

To cope with the rising number of cases, the government opened two waiting centers in April with ventilators for patients who called for ambulances but could not be admitted due to a lack of beds.

Authorities also asked neighboring prefectures to accept patients with severe symptoms to ease Osaka's burden, but so far, only Shiga prefecture has participated. They've only accepted one patient.

Since the latest wave of infections began on March 4, 17 Covid-19 patients have died at home or in hotels, according to the government.

Osaka authorities said 13,992 Covid patients remain at home while 2,958 are waiting to be hospitalized or put in hotel rooms. 

Hotel spaces are offered to those who cannot be hospitalized or those who need to be away from home and their families while infectious. Local health centers provide patients at home and hotels with oxygen meters and have them monitor and report to the health center.

The Osaka government also asked for nurses from around the country to come help with the rising number of cases. So far, more than 40 nurses have answered. The government website continues to have a “nurses wanted” recruitment notice for those who can “work in the red zone of hospitals and capable of dealing with respirators."

The government said they will be paid a higher wage than normal.

41 min ago

Philippines rejects Chinese donation of Sinopharm vaccines after President receives unapproved dose

From Yasmin Coles in Manila, Philippines

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday instructed China to take back a donation of 1,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine because the company has not filed a formal application to the Philippines Food and Drug Administration to request emergency use authorization. 

Duterte was criticized for getting the jab on Monday despite it not being approved by the Philippines FDA.

Duterte apologized for receiving the unapproved dose at a news conference Wednesday. He also told the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines to withdraw its 1,000-dose donation. 

Two shots of the Sinopharm vaccine carry an 78.1% overall efficacy in protecting patients from Covid-19, according to data provided by Sinopharm to the World Health Organization.

39 min ago

Study from Israel shows Pfizer's vaccine works far better with two doses

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The first nationwide study of coronavirus vaccination, done in Israel, shows Pfizer/BioNtech’s vaccine works far better after two doses.

Two shots of the vaccine provided greater than 95% protection from infection, severe illness and death, researchers reported Wednesday in the Lancet medical journal.

With its small population, Israel was able to quickly vaccinate much of its population.

The study found the vaccine provided 95.3% protection against infection and 96.7% protection against death seven days after the second dose.

It was about 92% effective against infections that caused no symptoms.

“By 14 days after vaccination, protections conferred by a second dose increased to 96.5% protection against infection, 98% against hospitalization, and 98.1% against death,” the researchers wrote.

But people who received only one dose of the vaccine were far less protected. One dose alone gave just 57.7% protection against infection, 75.7% against hospitalization, and 77% against death.

The study was funded by the Israel Ministry of Health and Pfizer.

53 min ago

Walt Disney World will end temperature checks for staff and guests at Walt Disney World Resort

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Walt Disney World will phase out onsite temperature for staff and guests this month, the company said on their website.

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19," it said.

Park attendance is still being managed via the park reservation system and face coverings are required for cast members and all guests 2 years old and older.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated,” the park said. 

 