The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Brad Lendon and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 1:39 a.m. ET, May 6, 2021
1 hr 51 min ago

Study from Israel shows Pfizer's vaccine works far better with two doses

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The first nationwide study of coronavirus vaccination, done in Israel, shows Pfizer/BioNtech’s vaccine works far better after two doses.

Two shots of the vaccine provided greater than 95% protection from infection, severe illness and death, researchers reported Wednesday in the Lancet medical journal.

With its small population, Israel was able to quickly vaccinate much of its population.

The study found the vaccine provided 95.3% protection against infection and 96.7% protection against death seven days after the second dose.

It was about 92% effective against infections that caused no symptoms.

“By 14 days after vaccination, protections conferred by a second dose increased to 96.5% protection against infection, 98% against hospitalization, and 98.1% against death,” the researchers wrote.

But people who received only one dose of the vaccine were far less protected. One dose alone gave just 57.7% protection against infection, 75.7% against hospitalization, and 77% against death.

The study was funded by the Israel Ministry of Health and Pfizer.

2 hr 6 min ago

Walt Disney World will end temperature checks for staff and guests at Walt Disney World Resort

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Walt Disney World will phase out onsite temperature for staff and guests this month, the company said on their website.

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19," it said.

Park attendance is still being managed via the park reservation system and face coverings are required for cast members and all guests 2 years old and older.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated,” the park said. 

 