Indian official to attend G7 virtually after being exposed to Covid-19

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, right, attends a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting in London, on Monday, May 3. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

As the G7 Foreign and Development Minister's Meeting kicks off in London on Wednesday, the Indian representative will only attend virtually after being exposed to "possible Covid positive cases."

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said he was made aware of the possible exposure on Tuesday evening.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday.

A senior UK diplomat said that the UK regretted Jaishankar wasn't going to be able to attend the meeting in person. "This is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing,” the diplomat added.

The G7 ministerial meeting in London started Monday and is set to wrap up on Wednesday. India is not part of the G7, but its delegation was among those invited to attend the meeting.