Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Aditi Sangal and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 7:24 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021
1 hr 1 min ago

Indian official to attend G7 virtually after being exposed to Covid-19

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, right, attends a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting in London, on Monday, May 3.
India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, right, attends a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting in London, on Monday, May 3. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

As the G7 Foreign and Development Minister's Meeting kicks off in London on Wednesday, the Indian representative will only attend virtually after being exposed to "possible Covid positive cases."

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said he was made aware of the possible exposure on Tuesday evening.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday. 

A senior UK diplomat said that the UK regretted Jaishankar wasn't going to be able to attend the meeting in person. "This is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing,” the diplomat added.

The G7 ministerial meeting in London started Monday and is set to wrap up on Wednesday. India is not part of the G7, but its delegation was among those invited to attend the meeting.

1 hr 40 min ago

The world sent India millions in Covid aid. Why is it not reaching those who need it most?

From CNN's Jessie Yeung, Manveena Suri and Swati Gupta

An aircraft carrying medical supplies for India is unloaded in New Delhi, on April 29.
An aircraft carrying medical supplies for India is unloaded in New Delhi, on April 29. Indian Foreign Ministry/IAF

Planeloads of ventilators, oxygen supplies and antiviral drugs began arriving last week, with photos showing massive parcels being unloaded at New Delhi airport.

But as hospitals on the ground pleaded for more provisions, much of the cargo sat in airport hangars for many days.

Medical workers and local officials are still reporting the same devastating shortages that have strained the health care system for weeks now -- raising questions, even among foreign donors, of where the aid is going.

The Indian government issued a strong denial of any delay on Tuesday evening, saying it had installed a "streamlined mechanism" for allocating aid. Nearly 4 million donated items, spanning 24 categories, have already been distributed to 38 health care facilities across the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

But on the ground, many state and local authorities claim there has been little to no communication from the central government on how or when they would receive relief.

2 hr 17 min ago

Companies scramble to protect their workers from India's Covid surge

From CNN Business' Hanna Ziady and Anneken Tappe

Big banks and accounting firms do most of their business in New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. But they wouldn't be able to function without their back offices, many of which are located in India.

Financial services firms have outsourced a huge number of information technology and operations jobs to India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs.

Almost 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade body.

In order to keep their operations online, banks are shifting work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home and extending project deadlines.

Indian companies that provide services to Wall Street are taking additional steps to protect workers in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, in some cases establishing Covid care centers for employees and their families.

2 hr 48 min ago

Osaka nearly out of hospital beds for its most serious Covid-19 patients

From Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Nurses work in a ward earmarked for coronavirus patients at Kano General Hospital in Osaka, Japan, on February 4.
Nurses work in a ward earmarked for coronavirus patients at Kano General Hospital in Osaka, Japan, on February 4. Kyodo News/Sipa USA

The Japanese prefecture of Osaka has nearly reached capacity for Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms, forcing authorities to open waiting centers for patients who cannot find bed space, the government said on its website.

Beds for patients with serious symptoms in the city were 98.9% occupied as of Tuesday. The government opened two waiting centers in April with ventilators for patients who called for ambulances but could not be admitted because of the a lack of beds.

With just weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, Covid-19 cases in Japan are on the rise. Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo are all under state of emergencies set to expire on May 11.

As of Tuesday, 609,603 people in Japan had contracted Covid-19. At least 10,466 people have died.

4 hr 53 min ago

Covid-19 outbreak identified in western Nepal prison

From Kosh Raj Koirala in Kathmandu

Nepal authorities have identified a Covid-19 outbreak at massively overcrowded prison in the country's western Sudurpashchim province, authorities said.

Chief District Officer Gopal Kumar Adhikari, the chief district officer of the Bajura district, where the prison is located, said five prisoners have tested positive for the virus.

The five have been placed in isolation facilities.

The prison is meant to accommodate 25 inmates, but it was housing 59 of them -- sparking fears that the coronavirus may have spread between prisoners.

It is unclear how many people have been tested in the prison.

4 hr 53 min ago

India reports another 382,315 Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi

A woman reacts as a health worker prepares to collect a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a primary health center, in Hyderabad, India, on May 3.
A woman reacts as a health worker prepares to collect a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a primary health center, in Hyderabad, India, on May 3. Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 382,315 new cases of coronavirus cases and another 3,780 Covid-19-related deaths on Wednesday, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

The country is struggling to contain a new, massive surge in cases that first appeared in mid-April. Wednesday marked the eighth consecutive day that reported deaths per day topped 3,000 and 300,000 cases per day since April 22.

To date, India has now identified 20,665,148 Covid-19 cases -- trailing only the United States -- and at least 226,188 people have died.

The vaccine rollout has also been slow. A total of 160,494,188 vaccine doses have been administered since the country began its vaccination program on January 16, and just 3% of the population has been fully inoculated. The program was expanded to include people over the age of 18.

 

4 hr 51 min ago

How has the India Covid-19 crisis affected you and your loved ones?

India's second wave is devastating lives and families, and pushing the healthcare infrastructure beyond its limits.

We want to know how you and your loved ones are affected in this crisis, what resources you are looking for or how you are trying to help. Leave your comments in the box below and we may feature some in our upcoming reporting.

5 hr 51 min ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro was 'warned' about the consequences of ignoring science

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso and Caitlin Hu

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 25.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 25. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

For months, critics of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have been calling for an investigation into his handling of the country's devastating Covid-19 crisis. On Tuesday, it finally began.

The parliamentary inquiry into the Brazilian government's Covid-19 response kicked off with hours of testimony from former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta -- one of several who have passed through the crucial role during the pandemic.

Mandetta was a proponent of social distancing, supporting state governors' decisions to shut down schools and businesses -- an approach that put him at sharp odds with his then-boss. Bolsonaro has long downplayed the gravity of Covid-19 and prioritized the country's economic health over lockdowns and social distancing rules.

6 hr 48 min ago

Nepali military begins construction on makeshift hospital in western Nepal

Nepal’s military is working with local government authorities in western part of the country to build an isolation center with 200 beds to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Chief District Officer Khagendra Prasad Rijal told CNN. 

The work is part of an extension of 2,000 beds at an existing facility, Rijal said. Construction started on Tuesday in the Kailali district in Sudurpashchim province which borders India. The district has seen a large number of Nepali migrant workers return home form India, which is facing a massive surge of new cases.

Kailali district is facing a shortage of oxygen gas cylinders, Rijal said. He said he regularly receives calls for help to find resources for individuals sick with Covid-19.

 