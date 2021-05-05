World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Aditi Sangal and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 4:38 p.m. ET, May 5, 2021
39 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 28 min ago

More than 186,000 restaurants applied for federal relief in two days, Biden says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 5 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 5 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/AP

In two days, President Biden said 186,200 restaurants and other food industry businesses applied for federal relief funding allocated by the American Rescue Plan.

Giving an update on his administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion dollar bill, he said the applications came from establishments in all 50 states since the process opened on Monday.

About 97,000 were "businesses owned by women, veterans and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals," Biden said on Wednesday.

The grants for these businesses come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Biden said they have already reviewed all of the applications and will be able to provide money to about 100,000 of the businesses.

The money will "provide direct relief to restaurants and the hard hit food establishments – bars, bakeries, food stands, food trucks and caterers," Biden said.

"We're opening the doors of this program so that restaurants all over the country can open their doors again," he added.

1 hr 37 min ago

NOW: Biden gives update on implementation of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Pool
Pool

President Biden is speaking now from the White House on his administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

The Covid-19 economic relief law, which passed in March, included $1,400 stimulus checks to some Americans, unemployment assistance, aid to states and municipalities, nutrition assistance, housing aid, tax credits for families and workers, funding for optional paid sick and family leave, health insurance subsidies and Medicaid, more money for small businesses and more.

Biden is also promoting the newly launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was established to help struggling restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Restaurants are more than a major driver of our economy, they're woven into the fabric of our communities," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

The President continued: "And so for many families, restaurants are the gateway to opportunity, a key part of the American story."

Applications for the program opened on Monday. The $28.6 billion fund was established as part of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill the President signed into law earlier this year.

1 hr 39 min ago

CDC ensemble forecast projects decrease in newly reported deaths over the next four weeks

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Deaths from coronavirus are likely to fall off a little in the coming weeks, according to a new ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This week’s national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next 4 weeks, with 1,400 to 5,500 new deaths likely reported in the week ending May 29, 2021,” CDC said. 

The ensemble forecast predicts 586,000 to 600,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by May 29. The previous ensemble forecast, published April 28, projected up to 595,000 deaths by May 22. 

2 hr 5 min ago

Average daily pace of Covid-19 vaccine doses reported administered down 20% from last week

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A man arrives at a Covid-19 vaccine facility in Los Angeles on May 3.
A man arrives at a Covid-19 vaccine facility in Los Angeles on May 3. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The pace of immunization against coronavirus has slowed by about 20% in the US, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It shows nearly 250 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States.

The CDC reported that 249,566,820 total doses have been administered, about 78% of the 321,549,335 doses delivered.

That’s about 1.8 million more doses reported administered since Tuesday, dropping the seven-day average down to about 2.1 million doses reported administered per day. That’s about 20% slower than last week.

About 45% of the population — nearly 149 million people — have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and about 32% — more than 107 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

2 hr 4 min ago

NYSE is updating its Covid-19 guidance and will allow vaccinated traders to be unmasked indoors

From CNN’s Keri Enriquez

The New York Stock Exchange is loosening Covid-19 protocol and will allow fully vaccinated people on the trading floor to go unmasked when socially distanced, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN Tuesday.

Beginning on Monday May 10, fully vaccinated members of the NYSE floor community will be able to remove face masks indoors when socially distanced and seated at assigned workstations, according to the memo. Fully vaccinated members will also no longer be included in the exchange’s random Covid-19 testing program. 

When moving on the trading floor, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be required to wear a face mask, it reads. The memo cites improving public health conditions in the New York City area, and the progress in the nationwide vaccine rollout.

The NYSE did not immediately respond to queries from CNN. 

The memo also states that If 100% of a firm’s floor team has been fully vaccinated, that firm will be allowed to increase its headcount on the trading floor. If the increase in a firm’s personnel no longer allows for social distancing in their workstation, masks will again be required irrespective of vaccination status.

Current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or having to keep 6 feet apart, but also encourages the continued use of masks in indoor public settings – even for the fully vaccinated. The CDC also notes people, vaccinated or not, should still avoid large indoor gatherings.

2 hr 27 min ago

CVS now offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccination appointments at more than 8,300 locations

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A CVS store is seen on February 16 in San Francisco.
A CVS store is seen on February 16 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CVS said Wednesday it is now offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations at over 8,300 pharmacy locations in the United States. 

In an email to CNN, the company confirmed that it will be administering Covid-19 vaccinations without requiring an appointment, and that same-day scheduling is also available through its vaccine appointment system. 

According to CVS, the company has a second-dose compliance rate of 90% at its vaccination locations, and has administered over 17 million doses through federal and industry partnerships. 

3 hr 7 min ago

Here's how a Michelin-star chef is helping fight India's Covid-19 crisis

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about relief efforts he's coordinating from the US to India including 550 oxygen tanks and personal protective equipment.

Watch the interview here:

3 hr 23 min ago

White House: Americans can expect guidance on masks to "continue to be updated"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Americans can expect guidance on mask wearing to “continue to be updated” and “changed” when asked about the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to have children wear masks at summer camp, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

“There’s no question that what the CDC is trying to do is to provide guidance to the American public, to parents, to families,” she said, adding that the updated guidance last week also recommends wearing a mask in crowded areas outdoors. 

Asked whether the administration is concerned there will be compliance if guidance continues to change on mask wearing, Psaki said, "I think everyone can expect that the guidance will continue to be updated and will continue to change. And I think as a parent myself…I would welcome that.” 

“Obviously there is nuance in all of these applications and people are still learning how to apply it,” she added. 

Some context: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on CNN’s New Day Wednesday that summer camp guidance from the CDC is there to try to make it so children can have as normal of a summer as possible. 

CDC’s guidance for summer camps includes wearing masks except when eating and swimming and maintaining social distancing. 

Walensky compared children playing tennis to children playing soccer, saying that if children are far away from each other playing tennis, they can take their masks off, but if they are crowded onto a soccer field, on top of each other and heavily breathing, then the CDC does not think it’s a good idea for them to be maskless when they are likely not vaccinated. 

3 hr 42 min ago

Federal agencies announce new Covid-19 services for disproportionately affected communities

From CNN's Liz Stark

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing and Urban Development are joining forces to boost access to Covid vaccinations, the agencies’ leaders announced Wednesday.

The joint effort, unveiled by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, directs community health centers, public housing providers and others to take steps to increase Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, with a focus on those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. 

“We have now, in writing, directed our agencies to work together to reach individuals in public housing,” Becerra said of the partnership. “And so it's not just that we want to do it, we're directing our people now to work together to get that done.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden set a new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of the US adult population and having 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by July 4.

To reach this goal, the two agency heads both acknowledged that more work needs to be done to address vaccine hesitancy, which they hope to combat by reaching people where they are. 

“Just because it is available doesn't mean that people have access,” Fudge said, adding their goal is “to meet people where we find them – to go to places where people congregate, whether it be in public housing authorities, whether it be in community centers. We're trying to take the vaccine to the people.” 

In response to a question about why this partnership is being announced now, especially given the Biden administration’s focus on equity in its pandemic response, Fudge outlined some of the challenges of reaching people during the pandemic. 

“It’s just difficult because of the Covid itself, it’s harder to get to people,” Fudge said, pointing to those who lack transportation or internet access to schedule appointments.