More than 186,000 restaurants applied for federal relief in two days, Biden says

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 5 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/AP

In two days, President Biden said 186,200 restaurants and other food industry businesses applied for federal relief funding allocated by the American Rescue Plan.

Giving an update on his administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion dollar bill, he said the applications came from establishments in all 50 states since the process opened on Monday.

About 97,000 were "businesses owned by women, veterans and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals," Biden said on Wednesday.

The grants for these businesses come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Biden said they have already reviewed all of the applications and will be able to provide money to about 100,000 of the businesses.

The money will "provide direct relief to restaurants and the hard hit food establishments – bars, bakeries, food stands, food trucks and caterers," Biden said.

"We're opening the doors of this program so that restaurants all over the country can open their doors again," he added.