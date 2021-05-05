It's too soon to say whether school districts might require students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to return to classrooms this fall, a top White House official said Tuesday.

Such a decision would be made locally and might require full approval of the vaccines from the Food and Drug Administration, Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House's Covid response team, told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

The three vaccines being used in the US have emergency use authorization, or EUA, from the FDA. Full approval requires a separate application from the manufacturer.

“My understanding is that it can't be required until it goes from authorization to approval from the FDA,” Slavitt said.

Though the FDA has not authorized Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone older than 16, it is expected to do authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds by next week.