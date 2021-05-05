Go There: CNN reports from London on the latest Covid-19 updates out of Europe

The Biden administration said Wednesday it would support easing patent rules on Covid-19 vaccines, which could increase their global supply, after intense internal debate and strong pushback from American drug-makers.

"The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement.

Biden and Tai had been weighing the issue after calls from global aid groups and liberal Democrats to support the waivers, which have been proposed by India and South Africa.

Biden as a candidate promised to support such waivers, but had been under pressure from pharmaceutical companies to keep them in place.

“The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible," Tai said in her statement. "As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.”