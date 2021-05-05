Go There: CNN reports from London on the latest Covid-19 updates out of Europe

CNN international's Cyril Vanier is in the streets of London reporting on the latest Covid-19 headlines from Europe, including travel restrictions and the vaccine rollout.
Watch Go There:
By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Aditi Sangal and Ivana Kottasová, CNN
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The Biden administration said Wednesday it would support easing patent rules on Covid-19 vaccines, which could increase their global supply, after intense internal debate and strong pushback from American drug-makers.
"The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement.
Biden and Tai had been weighing the issue after calls from global aid groups and liberal Democrats to support the waivers, which have been proposed by India and South Africa.
Biden as a candidate promised to support such waivers, but had been under pressure from pharmaceutical companies to keep them in place.
“The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible," Tai said in her statement. "As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.”
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
Countries like the United States with ample vaccine resources are obligated to aid the rest of the world in Covid-19 vaccination programs, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Hill on Wednesday.
“I believe we have a moral obligation,” he said, “to make sure that the rest of the world does not suffer and die, as it were, from something we can help them with and help them prevent.”
Fauci said he would be fine with waiting patent protections for vaccines, among other options.
“Whether that involves taking a look and examining whether you want to waive patent protection, whether it means making investments in a lot of money to have tech transfer go to the developing world so they can make their own vaccines, whether or not we want to rev up and make billions more than we normally would and essentially make it available to the developing world at a markedly reduced price,” he said, “Any or all of the above is what I would say would be fine.”
“We’ve got to get to the end game. And the end game is the equitable distribution of vaccines, so however we get there. It’s fine with me. We just need to get there,” Fauci added.
From CNN's Elise Hammond
In two days, President Biden said 186,200 restaurants and other food industry businesses applied for federal relief funding allocated by the American Rescue Plan.
Giving an update on his administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion dollar bill, he said the applications came from establishments in all 50 states since the process opened on Monday.
About 97,000 were "businesses owned by women, veterans and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals," Biden said on Wednesday.
The grants for these businesses come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Biden said they have already reviewed all of the applications and will be able to provide money to about 100,000 of the businesses.
The money will "provide direct relief to restaurants and the hard hit food establishments – bars, bakeries, food stands, food trucks and caterers," Biden said.
"We're opening the doors of this program so that restaurants all over the country can open their doors again," he added.
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President Biden is speaking now from the White House on his administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.
The Covid-19 economic relief law, which passed in March, included $1,400 stimulus checks to some Americans, unemployment assistance, aid to states and municipalities, nutrition assistance, housing aid, tax credits for families and workers, funding for optional paid sick and family leave, health insurance subsidies and Medicaid, more money for small businesses and more.
Biden is also promoting the newly launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was established to help struggling restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Restaurants are more than a major driver of our economy, they're woven into the fabric of our communities," Biden said in a speech at the White House.
The President continued: "And so for many families, restaurants are the gateway to opportunity, a key part of the American story."
Applications for the program opened on Monday. The $28.6 billion fund was established as part of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill the President signed into law earlier this year.
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Deaths from coronavirus are likely to fall off a little in the coming weeks, according to a new ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This week’s national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next 4 weeks, with 1,400 to 5,500 new deaths likely reported in the week ending May 29, 2021,” CDC said.
The ensemble forecast predicts 586,000 to 600,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by May 29. The previous ensemble forecast, published April 28, projected up to 595,000 deaths by May 22.
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
The pace of immunization against coronavirus has slowed by about 20% in the US, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It shows nearly 250 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States.
The CDC reported that 249,566,820 total doses have been administered, about 78% of the 321,549,335 doses delivered.
That’s about 1.8 million more doses reported administered since Tuesday, dropping the seven-day average down to about 2.1 million doses reported administered per day. That’s about 20% slower than last week.
About 45% of the population — nearly 149 million people — have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and about 32% — more than 107 million people — are fully vaccinated.
Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
From CNN’s Keri Enriquez
The New York Stock Exchange is loosening Covid-19 protocol and will allow fully vaccinated people on the trading floor to go unmasked when socially distanced, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN Tuesday.
Beginning on Monday May 10, fully vaccinated members of the NYSE floor community will be able to remove face masks indoors when socially distanced and seated at assigned workstations, according to the memo. Fully vaccinated members will also no longer be included in the exchange’s random Covid-19 testing program.
When moving on the trading floor, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be required to wear a face mask, it reads. The memo cites improving public health conditions in the New York City area, and the progress in the nationwide vaccine rollout.
The NYSE did not immediately respond to queries from CNN.
The memo also states that If 100% of a firm’s floor team has been fully vaccinated, that firm will be allowed to increase its headcount on the trading floor. If the increase in a firm’s personnel no longer allows for social distancing in their workstation, masks will again be required irrespective of vaccination status.
Current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or having to keep 6 feet apart, but also encourages the continued use of masks in indoor public settings – even for the fully vaccinated. The CDC also notes people, vaccinated or not, should still avoid large indoor gatherings.
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
CVS said Wednesday it is now offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations at over 8,300 pharmacy locations in the United States.
In an email to CNN, the company confirmed that it will be administering Covid-19 vaccinations without requiring an appointment, and that same-day scheduling is also available through its vaccine appointment system.
According to CVS, the company has a second-dose compliance rate of 90% at its vaccination locations, and has administered over 17 million doses through federal and industry partnerships.