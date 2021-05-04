The US can reach Biden's Covid-19 vaccination goal by shifting strategy, Fauci says

The US can reach President Biden’s Covid-19 vaccination goal by shifting where and how most vaccines are offered, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Biden announced a plan Tuesday to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of the nation’s adult population by July 4.
“I think we're going to be able to do it, and I think it's by changing a little bit of the strategy – getting out of the mass vaccination approach, and really putting in walk-in capabilities in 40,000 or so pharmacies throughout the country, getting mobile units going, getting the local capability of accessibility rather than these broad, mass vaccination sites,” Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top Biden adviser, noted that shifting the strategy may help the US keep up its daily vaccination numbers
“When you have a large cohort of people to vaccinate, it's easier to get a large number on a per-day vaccination,” he said. “As the pool of people who are unvaccinated gets smaller, it gets a little bit more difficult, and that's the reason why you want to do a modification of strategy.”