NYC Public Schools will have remote learning instead of snow days next school year

School buses are covered in snow during a snowstorm on February 1 in Brooklyn, New York. Wong Maye-E/AP

So long, snow days! New York City Public Schools released its calendar for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday, and with it came an announcement that instead of school being canceled for snow days, they will shift students to remote learning on those days.

"The DOE will shift all students to remote instruction in lieu of cancelling schools due to severe weather conditions," a statement from the NYC Department of Education said.

The school year will begin for the nation's largest school district on Sept. 13, and will include 180 days of classes. The new policy of not closing for severe weather or snowstorms will allow the district to meet the required number of days, according to the city's Department of Education.

"The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures," the statement said.

There are several other changes to the school calendar. Election Day on Nov. 2 will also be a remote learning day for NYC public schools. And two observed holidays have been added: Indigenous Peoples' Day and observance of Juneteenth.

The Department of Education said its goal is to have all of its more than 1 million students return for in-person learning when the school year starts in the fall.