Biden recognizes it will be hard to convince everyone to get vaccinated
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Biden recognized it will be hard to convince all Americans to get vaccinated, however he said he hopes those individuals will be convinced to do so by recognizing the risk they pose to others if they don’t get the vaccine.
“We know we're going to get to a place where the doubters exist or the people who just are, I don't want to say lazy, just not sure how to get to where they want to go. It's going to be hard,” Biden said responding to a question on how difficult the next phase of the country’s vaccination efforts will be.
“We're going to keep at it. And I think the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get the vaccine may cause other people to get sick and maybe die,” he added.
Biden said it’s beyond his personal control to convince all Americans to get the vaccine, whereas the logistical effort in creating vaccine supply was something he controlled, which is why this new phase will be harder.
Asked if the administration was looking into requiring vaccines in order for Americans to do certain things if people remain resistant to getting vaccinated, Biden said his focus is on getting effective spokespeople to reach out to those communities that are hesitant.
Earlier on Tuesday, the White House announced that nearly $250 million will be awarded to state, territorial, and select large city governments to power their next phase of outreach efforts.
1 hr 2 min ago
Biden addresses Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy by underscoring that it's not "a Democrat or Republican issue"
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Biden underscored on Tuesday that the coronavirus vaccine has been an apolitical endeavor led by science, crediting the Trump administration for approval of two Covid-19 vaccines in use in the US and thanking Republicans in Congress for their efforts.
As the nation embarks on a new phase of its vaccination program, the administration has said it anticipates having to address more reluctant populations who have yet to get vaccinated.
“I want to be clear. I’ve been saying this a long time, but I really believe this is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Science behind the vaccines has been under development for decades. Two of our vaccines were authorized under prior administrations, Republican administrations,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “My administration, a Democratic administration, is doing the work to get hundreds of millions of shots in arms. While we may not always agree on everything, this is one thing people across the political spectrum can agree on.”
Biden thanked prominent conservatives like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the “large group of Republican members of Congress who have medical training, who have advanced getting vaccinated.”
He also thanked the 105 million Americans “of every background who are fully protected from one of the deadliest pandemics in our history.”
“You know, there’s a lot of disinformation out there, but there’s one fact I want every American to know: people who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from Covid-19,” Biden said.
“This is your choice: it’s life and death, and I hope everyone knows within themselves and makes the choice that’s going to help them and their loved ones be safe,” he continued.
53 min ago
Biden outlines 3 parts of next phase of US Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan
"Soon we'll have reached the adults who are most eager to get vaccinated, and at that point, this effort will shift to a new phase, which is what I want to talk about today," Biden said in White House remarks Tuesday.
Biden broke down the plan into three areas of focus:
First, the administration wants to make vaccines available to children between the ages of 12 and 15 as soon as a vaccine is authorized. The US Food and Drug Administration is poised to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in children and teens ages 12 to 15 by early next week, a federal government official told CNN. "They can still get sick and spread the virus to others, so my hope is that if the vaccine is authorized, parents will take advantage of it and get their kids vaccinated," Biden said.
Second, he would like to make it more convenient for everyone to be able to have access to a vaccine shot. "We know that many adults have not been vaccinated because they have found it too confusing or too difficult or too inconvenient to get a shot. So, for those having trouble finding a location or making an appointment, we're going to make it easier than ever," the President said.
Biden announced the launch of a website to make it easier for people to find information, Vaccines.gov. People can also text their zip code to 438829 to find out information about vaccination sites. The administration is also encouraging state and local partners across the country to create walk-in hours and opening more facilities in rural areas.
Third, the Biden administration wants to tackle vaccine hesitancy, especially among young people.
"Now, we need to make the same progress for those under 65 years of age. There are a lot of younger people, especially those in their 20s and 30s, who believe they don't need it. Well, I want to be absolutely clear, you do need to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it also reduces the risk that you give the virus to somebody else. You could save your life or the lives of people you love," Biden said.
38 min ago
NOW: Biden announces new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 shot to 70% of US adults by July 4
From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Betsy Klein
President Biden just announced a new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of the US adult population and having 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by July 4.
"Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70% mark, at least with one shot before that day. It's another huge goal," Biden said.
"We need you. We need you to bring it home. Get vaccinated. In two months, let's celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus," the President said in an appeal to the American people.
According to administration officials, Biden will aim to meet this goal by:
Directing tens of thousands of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments
Redirecting Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to support more pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites and more mobile clinics
The Biden administration will also ship new allocations of Covid-19 vaccines to rural health clinics across the nation and provide additional funding to help communities conduct outreach to help get more Americans vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, more than 105 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers Disease Control and Prevention, and 147 million Americans have had at least one dose of vaccine. More than 40% of US adults are fully vaccinated.
Biden's new goal will require nearly 100 million additional shots in arms over the next 60 days, an official said.
"We were initially focused on getting enough vaccines for every adult. Well, we did that. We have enough vaccines. Now that we have the vaccine supply, we're focused on convincing even more Americans to show up and get the vaccine that is available to them. If we succeed in this effort, as we did in the last, Americans will have taken a serious step to return to normal. That's July 4th. But we're not there yet," Biden said in his remarks, while also urging Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines as his administration works to get more people vaccinated.
2 hr 21 min ago
Go There: CNN was live in New Jersey as the state continues to reopen
America's daily Covid-19 cases and deaths are now about one-fifth of what they were during their winter peaks.
New Jersey is opening up its economy by lifting most curfews and capacity restrictions at restaurants and other businesses. Gov. Phil Murphy even announced the state also plans to offer a free beer to anyone over the age of 21 who shows their completed vaccination card at thirteen participating breweries throughout the state.
CNN's Miguel Marquez was live from Asbury Park with the latest. Watch:
2 hr 22 min ago
About 1 in 3 eligible Canadians has had at least one Covid-19 dose, public minister says
About 1 in 3 eligible Canadians has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the country's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said during a news conference Tuesday.
Anand added that more than 16.8 million vaccine doses have arrived in Canada and more than 14 million of those doses have been administered to date. She also noted that the country is on track to receive at least two million vaccine doses per week for each week in May and said that number is expected to increase in June.
Canada has recorded more than 1.2 million cases of Covid-19 and about 24,300 deaths since the pandemic began, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Tuesday. The country is still reporting an average of 7,900 new Covid-19 cases and approximately 47 new deaths daily, she said.
“We are making progress nationally, but there are still a few tricky spots,” Tam said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded Covid-19 case counts falling within First Nations communities, with current active cases at one-sixth of the level of what they were back in January.
Trudeau also announced that the country plans to invest $6 billion in indigenous infrastructure projects to “close gaps that far too many people still face.”
“Together we can and we will continue to move forward,” Trudeau said.
When asked about whether Canada would be requiring any sort of "vaccine passport" in the future and whether he was aware of any requirements the United States might institute, Trudeau cautioned that “this is not the time to travel. We haven’t reached that point yet.”
Trudeau acknowledged that as countries begin to open their borders and people start traveling again, “it would make sense for [Canada] to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification.”
“We are now working with allies, particularly in Europe, on that, but ultimately it is up to every country to determine what requirements they expect from incoming travelers,” Trudeau said, adding that he “can’t speak for the United States and the choices they might make around who to welcome into their country.”
CNN’s Tanika Gray contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 26 min ago
Biden will set new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 shot to 70% of US adults by July 4
From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Betsy Klein
President Biden will set an ambitious new goal for the nation’s vaccination efforts, announcing on Tuesday a new target to have 70% of the US adult population at least partially vaccinated by July 4, White House officials said.
Biden will be making this announcement at 2:30 p.m. ET in the White House's State Dining Room.
“The President will set a goal of having 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot by July 4, and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by July 4,” a senior administration official briefing reporters said Tuesday.
That deadline, the official later clarified, will be for 160 million to receive one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the mRNA vaccines, but not necessarily two weeks after their final vaccination.
As of Tuesday, the official said, more than 105 million Americans are fully vaccinated, with 147 million Americans having at least one dose of vaccine. Biden’s new goal will require nearly 100 million additional shots in arms over the next 60 days, the official added.
Biden, the official said, will “make it very clear” that achieving this goal will require all Americans to do their part.
To reach this milestone, the administration will be increasingly focusing “on groups of people that take time to reach,” by improving access via the administration’s federal pharmacy program partners through walk-in appointments. The administration will also encourage states to offer no-appointment options. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the official said, will increase its mobile units and ramp up smaller and pop-up sites.
There will also be efforts to strengthen vaccine confidence via education and outreach. There will be $250 million in funding for community organization outreach, plus $130 million in funding for local and national organizations working on outreach to underserved communities.
The administration will also be “bolstering” its response in rural communities, the official said, including sending vaccines directly to rural health clinics.
Biden will also address the expected emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents12to 15 years of age. Extending the EUA to people in this age group would open Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to an additional 5% of the US population.
India will be past peak "possibly even within days," top scientist says
From CNN’s Sarah Dean, Swati Gupta and Hira Humayun
India should see a downturn in the number of cases “within a matter of a week or two, possibly within days" according to their latest model, M Vidyasagar, chair of the Covid-19 Modeling Committee, told CNN on Tuesday.
The committee, commissioned by the Indian government, consists of scientists across different universities working on data modeling techniques.
Vidyasagar said during the first wave, they perfected one model and that when they observed cases rising in February, they re-computed the model using the latest data.
“We found that the cases were going to peak somewhere around the early part of May, and we felt that the peak number would be of the order of 120,000. Now as it turned out we got the timing right, but we did not get the peak number of cases right,” he told CNN’s Becky Anderson.
“We underestimated the number of cases at the start of April but subsequent revisions that we have made to the model are right on target,” he said, adding that their latest projections “are to the effect that the pandemic is at a peak right now and we should expect to see a downturn in the number of cases within a matter of a week or two, possibly even within days.”
Vidyasagar sent CNN an image of a model last updated on April 29 that shows the projected peak could happen as soon as in the coming days. The model suggests daily cases will drop below 200,000 per day by the end of the month.
His colleague, Manindra Agrawal, a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the prestigious university IIT Kanpur who is also on the committee, tweeted an updated graph on May 1, in line with these projections.
Vidyasagar went on to explain, “The good news, if you want to call it that, is if you look at other countries that have had second waves like the United States like the UK, while the second wave has risen very sharply it has also declined very sharply. So we are hoping that a similar thing would happen in India and that is indeed what our model also shows.”
“The first wave of the pandemic was very gentle. So some people in the government were anticipating that the second wave would also be very gently rising. And our task was to say that actually the rise will be very steep, therefore the government has to take step very, very fast," he said.
“Unfortunately as we know, it was not enough because the ferocity of the second wave caught everybody by surprise, including us, the modelers,” Vidyasagar said.
The government did what the committee suggested, according to Vidyasagar. They shelved “very grandiose plans that would have come on stream three months later and refocused their attempts on short term solutions like setting up military hospitals, trying to set up on-site oxygen plants,” he said.
When asked about the reasons for the surge, he cited people becoming complacent, not following guidelines, and public events with large crowds.
Vidyasagar said the messaging from the government was “not adequate at all.”
He said in his opinion, one messaging shortfall “was to not encourage people to get vaccinated whenever their eligibility became due. If we had actually vaccinated all the people who were eligible to vaccinated, the second wave would not have been quite so ferocious as it has turned out to be. So yes in that sense the government could definitely have done more.”
3 hr 13 min ago
29 million doses of vaccine will be allocated this week, White House says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House informed governors Tuesday during their weekly call that more than 29 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated this week.
“This week, over 29 million doses will go out across all channels, with two-thirds of those doses going to jurisdictions and one-third to federal channels,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the press briefing.
Last week, nearly 30 million doses were allocated. For both weeks the two weeks before that, about 28 million doses were allocated. There were 33 million doses both the week of April 5 and March 29, and 27 million doses the week of March 22. When President Biden took office in January, there were 8.6 million vaccine doses allocated that week.