US could face another winter surge of Covid-19 if it doesn't meet 80% herd immunity, expert says

Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden just announced a new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of the US adult population and having 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by July 4.

"Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70% mark, at least with one shot before that day. It's another huge goal," Biden said.

"We need you. We need you to bring it home. Get vaccinated. In two months, let's celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus," the President said in an appeal to the American people.

According to administration officials, Biden will aim to meet this goal by:

Directing tens of thousands of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments

Redirecting Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to support more pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites and more mobile clinics

The Biden administration will also ship new allocations of Covid-19 vaccines to rural health clinics across the nation and provide additional funding to help communities conduct outreach to help get more Americans vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, more than 105 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers Disease Control and Prevention, and 147 million Americans have had at least one dose of vaccine. Biden's new goal will require nearly 100 million additional shots in arms over the next 60 days, an official said.

So far, about 145 million adults – about 56% of the adult population in the US – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 104 million adults – more than 40% of the adult population in the US – is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

"We were initially focused on getting enough vaccines for every adult. Well, we did that. We have enough vaccines. Now that we have the vaccine supply, we're focused on convincing even more Americans to show up and get the vaccine that is available to them. If we succeed in this effort, as we did in the last, Americans will have taken a serious step to return to normal. That's July 4th. But we're not there yet," Biden said in his remarks, while also urging Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines as his administration works to get more people vaccinated.