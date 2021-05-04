President Biden's coronavirus advisers told governors during a call Tuesday that they plan to redistribute vaccine doses if their state does not order all the ones allocated to them each week, a senior administration official tells CNN.

States will still get allocations based on their population, but the change means if a certain state does not order all of the doses available to them, the White House will redistribute them and likely give them to a state that has higher demand than their allocation.

In recent weeks, several states have not ordered their full allocation of vaccines due to dropping demand across the country. After ramping up supply, vaccine hesitancy is the next big obstacle for the administration, officials say.

If a state does not order its full allocation one week, it does not mean its allocation will change the next week.

This change comes as the White House has had private discussions about how to proceed with allocations. Officials, including Biden, recently rejected appeals from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when she asked for more doses given the surge in her state.