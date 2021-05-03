From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi

India reported 368,147 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the country’s Health Ministry -- the 12th straight day that more than 300,000 infections were confirmed.

Authorities have identified 19,925,604 cases of Covid-19 in India.

Another 3,417 Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, the sixth day in a row that 3,000-plus fatalities were reported in a day. At least 218,959 people have died from Covid-19 in India.

As of Sunday evening local time, 156,816,031 vaccine doses had been administered, according to the Ministry of Health.

More than 28.6 million people have received their second dose, about 2.2% of the country’s population of 1.3 billion.