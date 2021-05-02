A ground staff unloads coronavirus medical supplies from France, upon the arrival of a cargo plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on May 2. Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images

Desperately needed oxygen and other medical aid from France left Paris Saturday en route for India.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a junior minister in the French Foreign Ministry, told journalists while the aid was being loaded onto the aircraft that France was able to put the operation together quickly thanks to the contributions of hundreds of people.

"This is the beautiful thing about it. It shows the solidarity from a lot of French people,” Lemoyne said. “There is only one solution to fight the virus: solidarity and cooperation.”

The shipment includes eight high-capacity oxygen generators, which can each provide a year's worth of oxygen for 250 beds; liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days; and 28 ventilators and equipment for intensive care units, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter last week.

The oxygen generators -- produced by French company Novair -- will “enable hospitals to produce their own oxygen and, crucially, means they won’t have to buy their oxygen anymore,” Novair International Director Jean-Pierre Berlioz said.

“We have built these eight units in a record time, a real feat,” Berlioz said. “This will save lives, so we are incredibly proud of it.”

He said the generators will be operational in India within a few days.

Additionally, liquid oxygen containers will be filled by a French company in Qatar and be sent to India by boat in the coming days, according to Lemoyne.