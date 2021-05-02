Indian capital extends lockdown once again until May 10
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
India’s union territory of Delhi has extended its lockdown a second time for another week due to an ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases and shortages of beds and oxygen at hospitals.
The territory, which is home to the capital of New Delhi, will stay under lockdown till May 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Saturday.
Kejriwal announced the initial lockdown on April 19. It was due to end the following week.
Delhi, like much of India, is facing an unprecedented second wave of coronavirus cases, overwhelming hospitals which are now struggling to provide oxygen to critically ill patients.
On Saturday, eight patients at Delhi's Batra hospital died after the facility ran out of oxygen.
Delhi reported 27,047 fresh cases Friday evening, including 375 deaths.
2 hr 54 min ago
French medical aid departs for India
From Barbara Wojazer in Paris
Desperately needed oxygen and other medical aid from France left Paris Saturday en route for India.
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a junior minister in the French Foreign Ministry, told journalists while the aid was being loaded onto the aircraft that France was able to put the operation together quickly thanks to the contributions of hundreds of people.
"This is the beautiful thing about it. It shows the solidarity from a lot of French people,” Lemoyne said. “There is only one solution to fight the virus: solidarity and cooperation.”
The shipment includes eight high-capacity oxygen generators, which can each provide a year's worth of oxygen for 250 beds; liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days; and 28 ventilators and equipment for intensive care units, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter last week.
The oxygen generators -- produced by French company Novair -- will “enable hospitals to produce their own oxygen and, crucially, means they won’t have to buy their oxygen anymore,” Novair International Director Jean-Pierre Berlioz said.
“We have built these eight units in a record time, a real feat,” Berlioz said. “This will save lives, so we are incredibly proud of it.”
He said the generators will be operational in India within a few days.
Additionally, liquid oxygen containers will be filled by a French company in Qatar and be sent to India by boat in the coming days, according to Lemoyne.
3 hr 13 min ago
Several Indian states forced to postpone vaccine drives due to shortages
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
Several Indian states were forced to postpone their Covid-19 vaccination plans on Saturday due to supply shortages, authorities said.
At least seven states or union territories were impacted by vaccine shortages as confirmed by CNN. These include the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharasthra and the union territory of Delhi, which includes the Indian capital, New Delhi.
India launched its vaccination drive on January 16, first prioritizing heath care and frontline workers, followed by people above the age of 60 and those over 45 with existing health conditions. The drive was expanded to include everyone above the age of 18 on Saturday.
India is facing a massive second wave of Covid-19 cases, reporting more than 400,000 in a single day on Saturday.
A total of 1,648,192 vaccine doses were given until 8 p.m., including 989,700 people who were given their first dose and 658,492 people who received a second dose, according to provisional figures in the press release.
Of those, 84,599 people between the ages of 18 and 44 received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a press release issued by India’s Health Ministry on Saturday night. Fewer young people received vaccines because some states prioritized second doses and older people who hadn’t had their first dose.
As of Saturday evening Indian time, a total of 156,637,825 vaccine doses have been administered since January across the country. A total of 28,591,381 people have received their second dose, about just under 2.2% percent of the country’s 1.3 billion population.
3 hr 40 min ago
India reports highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
At least 3,689 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India on Sunday, the highest number identified in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
To date, at least 215,542 people have died. according to figures released by the country’s health ministry.
Authorities reported another 392,488 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the 11th consecutive day of more than 300,000 cases. That figure crossed 400,000 for the first time on Saturday.
At least 19,557,457 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in India.
3 hr 50 min ago
More than 243 million Covid-19 doses administered in the US, CDC data shows
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
More than 243 million Covid-19 doses have been administered in the US, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported that 243,463,471 doses have been administered, nearly 78% of the 312,508,205 doses delivered.
That’s about 3,303,794 more doses reported administered since Friday, for a seven-day average of about 2.5 million doses per day.
More than 146 million people have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 103 million people have been fully vaccinated, the data shows.
Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
4 hr 53 min ago
White House officials have 3 overarching Covid-19 vaccine goals for Biden's next 100 days
The news comes as CNN reported that Biden's coronavirus advisers are moving into the next phase of their response, from ramping up availability of Covid-19 vaccines to reaching those who have not yet gotten the shot.
White House officials have three overarching goals for the next 100 days:
Increasing accessibility
Combating misinformation
Assisting those without the resources to get vaccinated
The Biden administration doubled and surpassed its initial goal of 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in its first 100 days, reaching the 200 million benchmark on April 21. It has been racing to get shots in arms as variants spread throughout the country.
The White House has poured resources into educating the American public about the safety and efficacy of the three Covid-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Association.
The Biden administration has launched TV ads to encourage vaccinations and increase public confidence in the vaccines as it ramps up distribution.
It also announced nearly $10 billion would be allocated toward increasing vaccine access and confidence in hard-hit communities across the country, which includes $3 billion of CDC funding to support outreach efforts in the states through community-based organizations and trusted community leaders.
Biden has said there will be enough vaccine for every adult American by the end of May. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine across the country.
4 hr 59 min ago
How India's Covid-19 crisis is slamming its economy
From CNN's Parija Kavilanz
India's government locked down the country last year to avoid an out-of-control Covid-19 outbreak that so many of the world's countries had endured. The plan was largely successful, but it crippled India's economy in the process.
Now India is facing its own devastating Covid-19 crisis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reluctant to put his economy through another round of turmoil.
India's economy may get crushed again regardless.
That's beginning to play out in India's leather industry.
India is a major global exporter of leather and leather goods. The country is the second-largest exporter of leather garments and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods in the world, according to the Indian Council for Leather Exports (a division of India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry). It is also a major producer of footwear after China, producing nearly 3 billion pairs of shoes annually.
Last year, the pandemic dealt a serious blow to India's leather industry. Leather exports slumped a steep 29.1% last year over the prior year, as the industry lost almost $1.4 billion in exports. That's because shoppers in the United States, European Union and United Kingdom held off on purchases during their own lockdowns, according to Aqeel Panaruna, chairman of the Council for Leather Exports.
One industry expert, who didn't want to be identified and is also infected with the coronavirus, said leather producers have suffered from a cumulative knock-on effect of a protracted shutdown last year. He's worried that a worsening second wave could set the industry back once again.
Much of that worry is fueled by the dynamics of the industry's workforce.
"The majority of the workforce is in the 18 to 45 years of age and have not been vaccinated as yet," noted Sanjay Leekha, vice chairman of CLE.