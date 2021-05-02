Indian capital extends lockdown once again until May 10

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

India’s union territory of Delhi has extended its lockdown a second time for another week due to an ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases and shortages of beds and oxygen at hospitals.

The territory, which is home to the capital of New Delhi, will stay under lockdown till May 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Saturday.

Kejriwal announced the initial lockdown on April 19. It was due to end the following week.

Delhi, like much of India, is facing an unprecedented second wave of coronavirus cases, overwhelming hospitals which are now struggling to provide oxygen to critically ill patients.

On Saturday, eight patients at Delhi's Batra hospital died after the facility ran out of oxygen.

Delhi reported 27,047 fresh cases Friday evening, including 375 deaths.