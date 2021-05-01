India should consider temporary shutdown to handle its Covid-19 crisis, Fauci says

A medical expert said she is unsure if the US will ever reach herd immunity in the fight against Covid-19, and said that officials need to target a specific group of Americans for vaccinations right now.

"What I really worry about is that those people who are already on the fence don't get vaccinated, we don't reach herd immunity come the fall, and then with the winter —because coronaviruses are winter respiratory viruses — we have a big resurgence, maybe we have variants coming in from other countries. And we could start this whole process all over again," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said to CNN's Michael Smerconish.

"So that's why getting to herd immunity now as much as possible is really important, and because we don't have the incentives in place ... I don't know that we'll get there," said Wen, a former Baltimore City health commissioner.

According to a CNN poll, about a quarter of adult Americans said they will not try to get a coronavirus vaccine. In the poll, 55% of adults say they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 45% have not.

Wen said she sees three buckets of people who have not yet gotten vaccinated: those completely opposed to all vaccines, those who have not yet been able to get a shot, and those who are still hesitant to receive it.

The US should be targeting those who actually want the vaccine but have not been able to receive it yet for a variety of reasons, including work or family responsibilities.

"We need to make it really easy for them to get the vaccine. I think we should be closing mass vaccination sites, redistributing vaccines to doctors' offices, pharmacies, getting public clinics and churches and schools and work places. That's how to reach those people," Wen said.

There is also a "big middle" of people who have specific concerns about vaccines.

"We need to address these concerns, ideally by people in their community who change their minds" and show how their lives have gotten back to relative normalcy after being vaccinated, Wen said.

"Just like people did the vaccine selfie, I think we need to have selfies of people now going to bars and restaurants with other vaccinated people to show what a return to 2019 pre-pandemic life could really look like," she added.

