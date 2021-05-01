India receives 150,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

From Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Mitch McCluskey in Atlanta

India has received 150,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as the country grapples with a brutal second wave of the pandemic, the government said Saturday.

Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said the doses, delivered to Hyderabad, would be the first of millions to be sent to India.

“Deeply value support from long-standing friend Russia. Over a decade of India-Russia special & privileged strategic partnership,” Bagchi said in the tweet.

India's drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, approved the Sputnik V vaccine for use last month.

“As [Russia and India] continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the Covid-19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government’s endeavors to mitigate deadly 2nd wave & save lives,” the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a tweet.