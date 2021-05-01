India receives 150,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
From Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Mitch McCluskey in Atlanta
India has received 150,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as the country grapples with a brutal second wave of the pandemic, the government said Saturday.
Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said the doses, delivered to Hyderabad, would be the first of millions to be sent to India.
“Deeply value support from long-standing friend Russia. Over a decade of India-Russia special & privileged strategic partnership,” Bagchi said in the tweet.
India's drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, approved the Sputnik V vaccine for use last month.
“As [Russia and India] continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the Covid-19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government’s endeavors to mitigate deadly 2nd wave & save lives,” the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a tweet.
2 hr 13 min ago
Eight people die in an Indian hospital after medical oxygen runs out
From Manveena Suri and Esha Mitra in New Delhi
Eight people, including one doctor, died at a hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Saturday afternoon after the facility ran out of medical oxygen.
Speaking to CNN, Dr. SCL Gupta, the medical director of Batra Hospital, said staff had been messaging government authorities, warning them the hospital only had four to five hours of oxygen left.
At around 1:30 p.m. local time, with minutes left, they were running on oxygen brought in by the families of patients while emergency reserves were used for ICU patients.
Out of a total of 326 patients, 300 are hospitalized with Covid-19. More than 200 require oxygen support, Gupta added.
According to CNN affiliate News 18, the hospital received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government after facing a similar situation a week ago.
Gupta, who has been a doctor for 45 years, told CNN he had “never seen anything like this.”
"Patients are dying in front of us,” he said.
Delhi hospitals have been facing a severe oxygen shortage as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
A total of 27,047 cases were recorded along with 375 deaths, according to a bulletin issued by the local health department on Friday evening.
Delhi has reported more than 20,000 cases every day for the past nine days. The total number of cases stands at 1,149,333, including 16,147 deaths.
2 hr 45 min ago
UK government-sanctioned rave experiment "gives a glimpse" of what the future might hold
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood
Huge crowds of partygoers descended on a club in Liverpool on Friday, no masks or social distancing in sight.
They were there for fun -- but also in the name of science.
Large indoor gatherings are still banned in England and the live music event without face masks or social distancing was part of the UK government’s Events Research Program, which is collecting data to help officials determine how nightclubs and events might return to the UK this summer, according to a government notice.
Liverpool’s director of public health Matt Ashton told the BBC on Saturday that the event gave a “glimpse of what we think the future might hold.”
Ashton said it was “wonderful” to see the looks on people’s faces as they attended the event in the English city of Liverpool without coronavirus restrictions.
Ashton stressed the event was held as a scientific experiment and the attendees would now have to return to following coronavirus restrictions and anyone who does test positive would need to self-isolate as normal.
"We have to deal with Covid still as if it is still around because it is, even if it is at low levels, so we have to be cautious in our approach,” Ashton said.
Ashton added pilot events like the rave experiment is crucial in opening up the economy and getting back to normal.
3 hr 47 min ago
The Siege of Sarajevo lasted for years. The city's battle with Covid-19 is dragging on with no end in sight
From CNN's Antonia Mortensen and Scott McLean in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
In the hills above Sarajevo, thousands of uniform white headstones line the slopes, marking the graves of just some of the victims of the Bosnian War.
They're a constant reminder of the bloody conflict in the early 1990s that claimed the lives of around 100,000 people.
This city, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was besieged for almost four years and 11,000 people died in Sarajevo alone.
Now the city is fighting a very different kind of war.
In recent months, the Covid-19 pandemic here has taken lives at a pace not seen since the siege of almost three decades ago. Between March 1 and April 28, 698 people have died of coronavirus in the city, according to the Canton of Sarajevo government -- with an average daily toll of 13 and 10 in those respective months.
US has fully vaccinated more than 100 million people
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
The United States has fully vaccinated more than 100 million people against Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- a milestone that comes with optimism about the future.
"I think we can confidently say the worst is behind us," the Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha said Friday on "Good Morning America." "We will not see the kinds of sufferings and death that we have seen over the holidays. I think we are in a much better shape heading forward."
The only thing that could threaten the outlook, he said, was the spread of coronavirus variants, making the push to increase vaccinations even more critical.
West Bengal state tightens restrictions amid Covid surge
From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi
India’s state of West Bengal has announced a series of new restrictions amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, banning all social, cultural, entertainment and academic gatherings.
A notice issued by the government on Friday ordered shopping complexes, beauty parlors, spas, cinemas, gyms and sports facilities to remain shut. Markets are only allowed to operate for five hours a day from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Restaurants will also remain closed with home deliveries allowed.
Only pharmacies and grocery stores have been exempted from the restrictions.
The new rules were announced one day after the state concluded voting for its state assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party held several rallies with thousands in attendance between March and April, despite India’s worsening Covid-19 crisis.
Polling opened on March 27 with the last phase taking place on Thursday. All votes will be counted on May 2, when the results will also be announced.
Earlier this week, India’s Election Commission banned all victory processions during the day of and after the counting of votes. It also ordered all polling officials and candidates to provide negative Covid-19 test reports or to have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine ahead of May 2.
Votes will also be counted in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam as well as the union territory of Puducherry, where legislative elections have also recently taken place.
West Bengal reported 17,411 new cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 828,366 cases since the pandemic began.
5 hr 53 min ago
Pakistan cuts inbound international flights by 80%
From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan is drastically reducing the number of international flights allowed in the country in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre on Coronavirus (NCOC) announced Saturday.
The NCOC said 80% of incoming international flights between May 5 and May 20 will be cancelled, with inbound air traffic operating at 20% capacity.
The decision was made “in view of prevailing global and regional disease trends” and considers the “current disease situation in the country,” according to the statement.
According to the Ministry of Health, Pakistan currently has 90,553 actives cases of Covid-19 with 146 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
Overall, Pakistan has reported more than 820,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 17,000 deaths.
The reduction in flights will mitigate “extreme stress on the critical care system," NCOC said.
Anyone arriving into Pakistan will need a negative PCR test that is at most 72 hours old and all negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home.
The revised air travel plan will be effective at midnight May 4 and reassessed on May 18.
2 hr 9 min ago
Covid-19 vaccine gives people who've had coronavirus more protection, study shows
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
People who have recovered from coronavirus infections get a big boost of extra immunity from one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, British researchers reported Friday.
The extra boost comes from immune cells that don’t develop at the same rate after natural infection -- and it gives good protection against some of the worrying variants circulating, the researchers reported in the journal Science.
People who have not been infected need both doses of the vaccine to see the same boost, they found.
The team led by Dr. Rosemary Boyton of Imperial College London analyzed blood samples from health care workers at various stages. Some had been infected with coronavirus and recovered, while others had not.
The team looked for both antibodies and immune calls called T cells, which attack invaders, and B cells, which help produce new antibodies over time. They checked these immune responses after vaccination, and tested their blood samples against variants of the virus such as B.1.1.7, first seen in Britain, and B.1.351, first seen in South Africa.
These variants have worrying mutations in the virus’s spike protein, used to enter the cells it infects. B.1.351, especially, evades the human immune response and appears also to evade some of the immune response elicited by vaccines.
“After one dose, individuals with prior infection showed enhanced T cell immunity, antibody secreting memory B cell response to spike and neutralizing antibodies effective against B.1.1.7 and B.1.351,” the team wrote. They found 96% of their volunteers who had been infected already produced T cells that homed in on the virus after getting one dose of vaccine, compared to 70% of people who had not been infected and who had received just one dose of vaccine.
“By comparison, healthcare workers receiving one vaccine dose without prior infection showed reduced immunity against variants,” they said. Each person’s individual genetic makeup affected this response, they found.
Adding a second dose of vaccine to people who had been infected did not add to the immune response. Two doses have been found to greatly boost the immune response of people who have not had coronavirus. The team said their research supported the argument that coronavirus survivors only need one dose of vaccine to enjoy full immunity.
6 hr 40 min ago
1 in 4 people in the Philippines has been living under lockdown for more than 140 days since March last year
From Yas Coles in Manila
A quarter of the population of the Philippines has been living under some form of lockdown restrictions for more than 140 days since March last year.
More than 25.7 million people living in Manila and neighboring metropolitan areas have been subject to lockdown rules, which lasted for a total of 143 days over four different periods, official statistics show.
The latest lockdown rules, which were imposed in mid-April, are expected to be lifted on May 14.
During the 143 days of lockdown, only certain people were allowed to leave their homes, while children and senior citizens were generally not permitted to go out unless necessary.
On the 75 days of the strictest lockdown, only essential businesses and industries were allowed to operate. People were required to show passes to visit supermarkets, and only some public transport was provided.
The Philippine Statistics Authority estimated the country has a population of just over 100 million -- meaning a quarter of its population has been subject to these restrictions.
As of Friday, the country has reported 1,037,460 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17,234 related deaths, according to the Philippine Department of Health.