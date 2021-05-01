Experts answer viewer questions on what fully vaccinated people can and can't do

Fans look on during the second inning of the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 29, in Baltimore. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, gray areas remain. Medical experts answered viewer questions on CNN to clear up any confusion.

Q: If I've been vaccinated, is it safe to attend an event at a sports arena with 100% capacity?

A: Not right now, Dr. Peter Hotez said, but it may be much safer by the summer.

"If you really feel compelled to go to a sporting event right now even if you are vaccinated, given that there are going to be a lot of people surrounding you that [might be] still infected with Covid, you definitely want to wear a mask," said Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Q: Is it OK to attend a wedding if I've been vaccinated?

A: Look at local Covid-19 transmission rates, according to Dr. Celine Gounder.

"When you are outdoors, at the very least, you need to be wearing a mask, and when you're indoors for that wedding reception or ceremony, you need to be doubling up masks and social distancing," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist.

Q: Is it safe for my teen to go to prom?

A: Gounder said it is very important for prom participants to be wearing masks.

"I would still be concerned, because it is going to be hard to maintain six feet apart, especially with that prom date. ... I would prefer to see the 16-, 17-, 18-year-olds getting vaccinated before celebrating that," Gounder said.

Q: How do you address a family member who has not been vaccinated and wants to be in the company of everybody else on Mother's Day?

A: Set boundaries and use "I statements" if you feel uncomfortable, according to psychiatrist Dr. Kali Cyrus, such as "I would feel horrible if you came and got sick from one of us if you're not vaccinated" or "I would feel horrible if you came and our mother got sick."

If they love you, they should understand that, Cyrus said.