The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:04 a.m. ET, April 30, 2021
1 min ago

“Responsibility is ours,” spokesman of India’s ruling party says about the Covid-19 crisis

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons and Henry Hullah

The responsibility for the devastating second wave that is sweeping India belongs “first and foremost” to the government but the situation could not have been foreseen, according to Narendra Taneja, a spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

“We are in power, we are the government in India so of course responsibility is first and foremost ours, good or bad, whatever it is," Taneja told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. "It is our responsibility and we’re trying our very level best."

“A lot of people are saying that… we knew in February. At that time, scientists and doctors were more or less of the same view,” he said.  

“Evidently something went wrong, evidently we were hit by a tsunami, and as you know, you’re often not aware. In most cases 80-90% reasons could be external. We don’t know. We don’t want to blame anybody. We know we’re in power, we are responsible.. our focus is now on how we can save lives.” 

Indian Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have come under fire for holding several mass rallies in the eastern West Bengal state with thousands in attendance between March and April ahead of state elections. Thursday was the last day of voting and polls have now closed in West Bengal. 

When pressed by Amanpour as to why his party continued to hold such events as cases rose, Taneja pushed back and said the “autonomous” Election Commission of India was responsible for allowing elections events to continue to take place over a one and a half month period.

7 min ago

Weekly new US Covid-19 deaths hits record low for 2021, CNN analysis finds

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

The seven-day average of new Covid-19 deaths in the United States is around 684 newly reported lives lost each day as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average reported on Tuesday was about 667 new Covid-19 deaths per day. 

It's the lowest seven-day average daily death rate since last October, a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data finds, and an 80% drop since January.

CNN's analysis finds that the average of new Covid-19 deaths in the last seven days fell from 3,295 each day on January 28 to 1,985 on February 28, then to 997 on March 28. By April 28, the average was 684.

But January 28 wasn't even the peak for seven-day averages of new deaths this year. The highest seven-day averages of new Covid-19 deaths were recorded on January 13 and 14, at around 3,431 deaths a day.

The plunge from 3,431 deaths a day on average in January to 684 in April represents a drop of 80%. 

The last time the seven-day average of newly reported deaths fell below 700 was briefly in early October.

Since the beginning of 2021, the seven-day average number of people who died of Covid-19 appears to have regularly decreased, according to Johns Hopkins University data.