9 min ago

Canada confirms future delivers of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will come from US instead of Europe 

From CNN’s Paula Newton in Ottawa

Canada confirmed Friday that future deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will come from the United States, instead of Europe, signaling that the company may now be manufacturing a sufficient supply of its vaccine for the US.

Canadian officials said Friday that Pfizer is on track to significantly increase vaccine supply to Canada in the coming weeks with at least 2 million doses being delivered every week for the next two months.

"As of May 3rd the Canadian supply of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will come from its manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said Anita Anand, Canada’s minister in charge of vaccine procurement, during a news conference Friday. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news conference Friday that at least 50 million doses in total will have arrived in Canada by the end of June, enough to give 2 doses to about 75% of Canadian adults. The number of doses that are expected to be delivered in Canada over the next month will nearly equal the total number delivered in the last 5 months. 

Despite accelerated deliveries and distribution, public health officials say it’s "too early to celebrate" and vaccines will do little to help provinces currently struggling to stem infections during a tough third wave of the pandemic. 

"Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing severe and critical illness continues to rise," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. 

Worrying increases in intensive care unit admissions have been a reality in many provinces this week including in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta. 

Alberta set a pandemic record this week for new, daily Covid-19 cases and intensive care admissions were also at pandemic highs. 

The province announced tighter restrictions Thursday and said it was considering a curfew. 

Ontario also continues to struggle with hospital capacity, setting a record earlier this week for critical care patients and new, daily case counts seem to have plateaued at a very high level. 

Federal officials say the news on vaccines is good, but restrictions on social gatherings, stay-at-home orders and business closures will be necessary for weeks to come. 

"We need to be laser focused on two main things for community transmission in Canada, it’s keeping up with the public health measures and vaccinating as many Canadians as possible, that’s it, simple," said Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo. 

30 min ago

This is what it's like trying to get oxygen in India

From CNN's Janelle Davis

As India’s Covid-19 crisis spreads, oxygen has become one of the scarcest commodities.

In New Delhi, CNN’s Clarissa Ward met with people waiting for hours to get oxygen for their family members. It is in such short supply that the line went around the block. Some people told CNN they’re been waiting for 25 hours and still have not received oxygen.

Some people are taking shifts waiting in line. Once they get to the front of the line, there is absolutely no guarantee that they’ll be able to get any oxygen because the demand is so high, and the supply is so low.

One 22-year-old told CNN he's been waiting for five hours to get oxygen for his sick grandparents. He said, if he can’t get any oxygen, he’ll have faith on God. “It’s a very hard situation for everyone who is facing this Covid-19 situation,” he said. “I’m trying to be calm here because I’ve been waiting since 9 and this line is not even moving.”

Volunteers gave water to people standing in line. "It's the first time I've seen this situation in my lifetime," said one volunteer. "This makes us very upset."

India's government says it’s trying to address this problem. It has started a program called Oxygen Express, trying to deploy liquid oxygen on India’s railways to cities that need it the most. New Delhi is not seeing the impact of those efforts yet.

On the ground, Ward said she is seeing a growing sense of anger, frustration and desperation. International aid began arriving on Tuesday, with countries around the world sending oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medication and other essential supplies. But these supplies need time to be distributed and oxygen plants need to be built. For some of the hardest-hit cities, such as New Delhi, the lack of immediate help and accessible resources means the bodies will keep piling up until assistance arrives. 

53 min ago

India takes China up on its offer to help New Delhi with Covid-19 crisis

From CNN's Swati Gupta in Delhi and Sugam Pokharel

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held a call on Friday and agreed to keep supply chains and cargo flights open to ensure steady flow of materials and logistical support into India to combat the second wave of Covid-19 in the South Asian country, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. 

India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar during a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi emphasized the need for transport corridors and cargo flights for Indian entities to procure products from China. 

Chinese leaders had repeatedly expressed a desire to help, pledging to "offer support and assistance to the best of our capability if the Indian side informs us of its specific needs." 

New Delhi, however, had until now not taken Beijing up on this offer. 

"The Minister emphasized that serious challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which had affected all countries, required serious international cooperation," read the Indian foreign ministry statement from Friday. 

China has assured India that any chartered flights into their country to collect goods would be welcome and "airports, customs and airlines would also be instructed to smoothly facilitate movement of goods." 

"Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights," Jaishankar said in a tweet Friday following the call. 

India was one of the first nations to send medical supplies to the Chinese city of Wuhan after the initial coronavirus outbreak there in late 2019. 

But since then, bilateral relations have deteriorated rapidly, due in large part to tensions along a shared border high in the Himalayas. 

China on Tuesday chaired a meeting with leaders from South Asia on Tuesday to coordinate assistance against the pandemic in the region. Leaders from India were invited but did not attend the call.  

50 min ago

Biden administration expected to restrict travel from India starting Tuesday

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Pete Muntean and Natasha Bertrand 

An Air India plane prepares to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, on December 6, 2020.
An Air India plane prepares to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, on December 6, 2020. Arko Datto/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A White House official tells CNN that on the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from India starting on May 4. 

"The policy was implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India," a White House official said

The policy will take effect on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The administration will issue a 212(f) order restricting entry into the US for foreign nationals who have been in India within the previous 14 days, a source familiar with the move said.

Airlines have been told of the decision, the source added.

The White House informed congressional offices today of the move, which will not apply to US citizens or permanent residents.

2 hr 43 min ago

New York City indoor dining will expand to 75% capacity in early May

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York City indoor dining capacity will expand to 75% beginning May 7, the governor said Friday, detailing a swath of other measures easing restrictions further signaling the state is making progress in its fight against Covid-19.

The move brings New York City up to par with other areas across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Gyms and fitness centers in New York City will also expand to 50% capacity beginning May 15, Gov. Cuomo added.

Statewide, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services can expand to 75% beginning May 7.

The governor is rescinding the executive order that established the states “micro-cluster zone” strategy – requiring limitations in certain zip codes amid spikes – as he says the state has made great progress against the virus.

3 hr 19 min ago

July 1 is a “reasonable target” for US reopening, CDC director says

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

People dine outside in New York on April 28.
People dine outside in New York on April 28. Amir Hamja/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A July 1 Covid-19 reopening plan — like one set out by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, which targets reopening “100%” by then — is a “reasonable target” given falling cases and rising vaccination rates, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said Friday. 

“We are focused on getting people vaccinated, decreasing the case rates,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House Covid-19 press briefing. “If we can continue at this pace, case rates are coming down, vaccinations going up, then I think July one would be a reasonable target.”

But Walensky was cautious about making specific predictions about what reopening could look like, saying “the virus has tricked us before.”

“We’ve had three updated guidances of what you can do if you’re fully vaccinated and we look forward to more as more and more people get vaccinated,” she said. “This virus has tricked us before. So I would like to sort of watch and see how it goes before making further estimations of what happens in a couple of months.”

 

3 hr 30 min ago

Brazil's health minister asks countries with extra vaccine doses to share them

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Workers unload a 1 million-dose shipment of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29.
Workers unload a 1 million-dose shipment of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 29. Nelson Almedia/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga has asked countries that have extra Covid-19 vaccine doses to share them with Brazil "as soon as possible."

"We reiterate our call to those who have extra doses of vaccines so that they can share them with Brazil as soon as possible to allow us to succeed in advancing our broad vaccination campaign to contain the critical phase of the pandemic and avoid the proliferation of new strains and variants of the virus," said Queiroga during a virtual World Health Organization press conference.

Queiroga also nodded to China, the main supplier of Active Pharmaceutical Input (IFA) of the vaccines that have been used in Brazil. "We count on the fundamental cooperation of the People's Republic of China," he said. 

Brazil has faced difficulties in importing the IFA from Chinese factories that produce the CoronaVac and AstraZeneca vaccines in March and April. So far, they are the only ones being used in Brazil´s vaccination campaign. A 1 million-dose batch of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccines arrived on Thursday in Brazil and is expected to be applied over the next few days.

Only about 6% of Brazil’s 210 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the country's health ministry — a rate that lags some neighboring countries like Chile and Uruguay, even as Brazil’s outbreak is one of the worst in the world.

Despite the slow vaccine rollout, Queiroga said he expects that the Brazilian population will be "fully vaccinated" by the end of the year.

4 hr ago

Germany could decide on easing of Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people next week

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

The German government could make a decision “by the end of next week” on how to lift Covid-19 restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from an infection, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday. 

“This can be done within days,'' Spahn told reporters while visiting a new BioNTech vaccine factory in Reinbeck in Germany's state of Schleswig-Holstein. 

Spahn said that preliminary talks with Germany's lower house of parliament and the upper house of parliament about a proposal on easing restrictions are underway.

“Initial talks are being held – and if we reach a consensus very quickly in the process, then it will certainly be possible to reach a corresponding decision by the end of next week,” he went on to say. 

Crucial to this decision would be the willingness of all parties to agree on a proposal. "We as the federal government are ready for this,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, German chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters that the government wanted to implement an easing of restrictions “with great pressure and great ambition on timing.”

Germany's Federal Justice Ministry proposed granting exemptions to those who have had their Covid-19 vaccines or recovered from Covid-19, for example on private gatherings and the country's night-time curfew, which was introduced last Saturday in areas with high infection rates to curb the spread of the virus. 

As of Friday, nearly 27% of Germans have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine – and nearly 8% received a second dose of a vaccine, the latest data from the country's agency for disease control prevention, the Robert Koch Institute shows. 

Health minister Jens Spahn on Friday tweeted: ''Over 2 million vaccinations have been administered in the last two days'', adding "there are only four other countries in the whole world that have vaccinated more than a million people a day."

Spahn also said he was pleased that German vaccine manufacturer BionNTech is seeking approval from the EU's medical regulator EMA to use the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 12 to 15.

4 hr 35 min ago

France to open Covid-19 vaccination to all adults starting June 15

From CNN's Pierre Bairin and Antonella Francini

People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, France, on April 10.
People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, France, on April 10. Serge Haouzi/Xinhua/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all adults in France starting on June 15, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

“You are 18 years of age or over: see you on June 15 to be vaccinated,” Macron announced on Twitter. 

Macron also said that from May 15, everyone aged 50 and over will have access to the vaccine.

Earlier on Friday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Info TV that starting Saturday, vaccinations will be available to people between the ages of 18 to 55 who have chronic illnesses.  

He said that meant an extra 4 million people would now have access to the vaccine