World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel religious festival stampede

live news

Live

India's Covid-19 crisis

Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:18 p.m. ET, April 30, 2021
19 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
33 min ago

Brazil's health minister asks countries with extra vaccine doses to share them

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga has asked countries that have extra Covid-19 vaccine doses to share them with Brazil "as soon as possible."

"We reiterate our call to those who have extra doses of vaccines so that they can share them with Brazil as soon as possible to allow us to succeed in advancing our broad vaccination campaign to contain the critical phase of the pandemic and avoid the proliferation of new strains and variants of the virus," said Queiroga during a virtual World Health Organization press conference.

Queiroga also nodded to China, the main supplier of Active Pharmaceutical Input (IFA) of the vaccines that have been used in Brazil. "We count on the fundamental cooperation of the People's Republic of China," he said. 

Brazil has faced difficulties in importing the IFA from Chinese factories that produce the CoronaVac and AstraZeneca vaccines in March and April. So far, they are the only ones being used in Brazil´s vaccination campaign. A 1 million-dose batch of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccines arrived on Thursday in Brazil and is expected to be applied over the next few days.

Only about 6% of Brazil’s 210 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the country's health ministry — a rate that lags some neighboring countries like Chile and Uruguay, even as Brazil’s outbreak is one of the worst in the world.

Despite the slow vaccine rollout, Queiroga said he expects that the Brazilian population will be "fully vaccinated" by the end of the year.

28 min ago

Germany could decide on easing of Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people next week

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

The German government could make a decision “by the end of next week” on how to lift Covid-19 restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from an infection, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday. 

“This can be done within days,'' Spahn told reporters while visiting a new BioNTech vaccine factory in Reinbeck in Germany's state of Schleswig-Holstein. 

Spahn said that preliminary talks with Germany's lower house of parliament and the upper house of parliament about a proposal on easing restrictions are underway.

“Initial talks are being held – and if we reach a consensus very quickly in the process, then it will certainly be possible to reach a corresponding decision by the end of next week,” he went on to say. 

Crucial to this decision would be the willingness of all parties to agree on a proposal. "We as the federal government are ready for this,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, German chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters that the government wanted to implement an easing of restrictions “with great pressure and great ambition on timing.”

Germany's Federal Justice Ministry proposed granting exemptions to those who have had their Covid-19 vaccines or recovered from Covid-19, for example on private gatherings and the country's night-time curfew, which was introduced last Saturday in areas with high infection rates to curb the spread of the virus. 

As of Friday, nearly 27% of Germans have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine – and nearly 8% received a second dose of a vaccine, the latest data from the country's agency for disease control prevention, the Robert Koch Institute shows. 

Health minister Jens Spahn on Friday tweeted: ''Over 2 million vaccinations have been administered in the last two days'', adding "there are only four other countries in the whole world that have vaccinated more than a million people a day."

Spahn also said he was pleased that German vaccine manufacturer BionNTech is seeking approval from the EU's medical regulator EMA to use the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 12 to 15.

1 hr 2 min ago

France to open Covid-19 vaccination to all adults starting June 15

From CNN's Pierre Bairin and Antonella Francini

People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, France, on April 10.
People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, France, on April 10. Serge Haouzi/Xinhua/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all adults in France starting on June 15, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

“You are 18 years of age or over: see you on June 15 to be vaccinated,” Macron announced on Twitter. 

Macron also said that from May 15, everyone aged 50 and over will have access to the vaccine.

Earlier on Friday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Info TV that starting Saturday, vaccinations will be available to people between the ages of 18 to 55 who have chronic illnesses.  

He said that meant an extra 4 million people would now have access to the vaccine

1 hr 12 min ago

About 2% of India's population is fully vaccinated, health ministry says

From CNN's Manveena Suri and Swati Gupta

People line up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Mumbai, India on April 29.
People line up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Mumbai, India on April 29. Fariha Farooqui/Getty Images

India has fully vaccinated more than 26 million people, which is just over 2% of its population of 1.3 billion, according to a statement from the Indian health ministry released Thursday.  

The country has administered more than 152 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 since starting its nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 16, the ministry data showed. Out of the total shots, the second doses account for nearly 17.5%. 

Despite administering the most number of coronavirus vaccines in the world after China and the United States, India ranks much lower in per capita vaccination, according to CNN data. 

The country started its vaccination program in January for health care workers and priority groups, with the goal of fully inoculating 300 million people by August. 

As new daily cases accelerated in March and April, several states began reporting major vaccine shortages. 

The central government announced last week that those aged 18 or older will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1 but several states including Maharashtra and Delhi have announced that they do not have vaccine supply for the new drive. 

1 hr 42 min ago

100 million people in the US are fully vaccinated, White House will announce

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

People stand in line outside a coronavirus mass vaccination site in Hagerstown, Maryland, on April 7.
People stand in line outside a coronavirus mass vaccination site in Hagerstown, Maryland, on April 7. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House will announce a new milestone soon: 100 million adults in the US are now fully vaccinated, according to a White House official. 

President Biden's coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients will announce during a briefing with reporters shortly that the US is expected to hit 100 million at some point today.

The news comes as CNN reported that Biden's coronavirus advisers are moving into the next phase of their response, from ramping up availability to reaching those who have not yet gotten their shot. 

White House officials have three overarching goals for the next 100 days:

  • Increasing accessibility
  • Combating misinformation
  • Assisting those without the resources to get vaccinated
2 hr 10 min ago

Anger and desperation grows as some wait overnight to get oxygen for sick loved ones in Delhi

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Some Indians have been desperately waiting in line for hours or even overnight to obtain oxygen for loved ones suffering from Covid-19, CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported from New Delhi. 

“People are taking shifts, taking turns to wait in this long line. … Once you get to the front of the line — and I have to tell you, the line does not move quickly — there's absolutely no guarantee even that you're going to be able to get any oxygen, because the demand is so huge,” Ward reported. 

There is “a growing sense of anger and frustration and desperation as people wait for days on end trying to get their oxygen, trying to help their loved ones to breathe,” she said. 

The country has started a program to try to deploy liquid oxygen via railways to cities that need it most, according to Ward.

Many have been critical of the government response to Covid-19. 

“There's a lot of anger as well, because just a few months ago … this country's leadership was basically doing a victory lap saying that essentially Covid had been defeated,” Ward said. 

Huge political rallies, weddings, cricket matches and pilgrimages were allowed to take place.

“A lot of people here feel that was completely irresponsible and that the steps weren't taken that needed to be taken, such as ensuring there were more hospital beds, ensuring there was enough oxygen concentrate, ensuring there’s enough remdesivir, ensuring there are enough vaccines,” she added.

Watch:

2 hr 5 min ago

Argentina extends current coronavirus restrictions until May 21

From CNN's Florencia Trucco and CNN's Radina Gigova 

A worker puts away chairs as he closes a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, amid Covid-19 restrictions, on April 16.
A worker puts away chairs as he closes a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, amid Covid-19 restrictions, on April 16. Victor R.Caivano/AP

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández announced the coronavirus measures currently in place in the country will be extended until May 21. 

Fernández said even though the exponential growth of Covid-19 cases in the ​​Buenos Aires metropolitan area has been contained, the situation is still "critical." 

“The epidemiological situation in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires is critical and we have other areas with high sanitary tension, we need a more marked and sustained reduction in cases due to the infections that we already had and those that currently exist," Fernández said in a televised address Friday.

"The next few weeks can be tough when it comes to therapy beds occupancy. For this reason, we must continue with the measures to ensure that everyone can access the health care they need and deserve," he said. 

Some of the measures that are currently in place across the country include a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people, the suspension of tourist and student group travels and the suspension of work attendance for people at higher risk of contracting the virus. 

2 hr 29 min ago

Turkey grants emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

People wait in line to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on April 14.
People wait in line to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on April 14. Rasit Aydogan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey granted emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Friday, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. 

"Turkey's Medicines and Medical Devices Agency approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine after examination and evaluation," Koca wrote on his Twitter account. "With this, the Sputnik V vaccine becomes the third vaccine available for use in our country," he said.��

On Wednesday, Koca said he expects difficulty in vaccine procurement over the next two months.    

Turkey has administered 22,808,726 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to the Health Ministry Covid-19 vaccine dashboard on Friday. So far, 13,708, 098 people have received both doses, according to the ministry.   

Turkey has so far relied primarily on China’s Biotech Sinovac with smaller batches of Pfizer/BioNTech for its vaccine campaign.   

Turkey went into lockdown on Thursday for the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the following Eid al Fitr holiday.    

3 hr 11 min ago

UK rave experiment without masks or social distancing will test how events may be able to reopen

From CNN's Chloe Adams

British music fans will gather by the thousands on Friday at a live music event without face masks or social distancing, as part of the government’s Events Research Program (ERP). 

The event will provide scientific data to help officials determine how nightclubs and events might return to the UK this summer, according to a government notice 

The "First Dance" event will be hosted in a specially converted warehouse near the docks in the northern English city of Liverpool and will feature live music acts including Fatboy Slim and Jayda G, according to the city council.

Those living in the area can apply for tickets online and would need a negative result to enter the event. Partiers are advised to take another test five days after the event.

Normal coronavirus restrictions, like social distancing, will apply to attendees until they enter the event. While England has eased some restrictions – including allowing outdoor dining from April 12 – large indoor events are still banned.

Yousef Zahar – a DJ and founder of the nightclub hosting the event – said he couldn’t wait to see the dance floor erupt for the first time after nightclubs were closed fourteen months ago. 

Speaking on BBC radio Friday morning, Zahar said the event was going to be “monumental” and the response on social media had been encouraging.

“The overwhelming reaction is disbelief, people are really excited that they can come and have a dance,” Zahar said.

The city’s Director of Culture, Claire McColgan, said, “This hasn’t been an easy process, and it’s particularly hard as the night time sector hasn’t been open for over a year,” according to a statement from Liverpool council.

The experiment will see revelers enjoy an outdoor music event at Sefton Park in Liverpool on Sunday, with The BRIT Awards, London also welcoming a live audience to its annual UK music industry awards show on May11.

 