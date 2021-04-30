Japan reports highest number of Covid-19 cases since late January

From Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Pedestrians are seen at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan, on April 29. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Japan reported 5,795 Covid-19 cases Thursday, the highest number of cases since late January, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Osaka, the second largest city in Japan, reported 44 new deaths, the most deaths in a single day for the area since the beginning of the pandemic, local authorities said.

Up to 98.2% of hospital beds for patients with serious symptoms in Osaka have been occupied, the local government said.

The city reported a total of 1,172 cases, while Tokyo reported 1,027 cases, local governments reported. As of Thursday, Japan has so far confirmed a total of 580,988 Covid-19 cases, according to the ministry.