The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 4:27 p.m. ET, April 30, 2021
16 min ago

Vaccines created false sense of security worldwide, WHO chief scientist says

From CNN’s Keri Enriquez

The safety and availability of Covid-19 vaccines created a false sense of security worldwide that the pandemic was ending, according to World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

“I think vaccines did create a false sense of security, to the extent that people around the world, even in countries that were not significantly vaccinating, thought that now the end of the pandemic had come because just because we had developed a number of vaccines and that they were proven to be safe and effective,” Swaminathan said in a panel discussion hosted by Physicians for Human Rights Friday.

Swaminathan said "vaccine euphoria," or the collective relief that Covid-19 vaccines were effective and rolling out, has led countries with small vaccinated populations to reopen and loosen restrictions.

“You relax your restrictions without having that herd immunity in the population, cases go up, deaths go up. So I think it's going to take us a while to vaccinate 70, 80% of the world's population. Until then, unfortunately, all of us will have to continue to be careful,” she said.

1 min ago

More than 100 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US, CDC data shows

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

A healthcare worker administers the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History vaccination site in New York, on Friday, April 30.
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States has officially crossed the 100 million mark of people who are fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden administration announced the country had reached the milestone during the White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

The CDC reported Friday that 240,159,677 total doses have been administered and 77.8% of the 308,774,155 total doses have been delivered. 

That’s about 2.8 million more doses reported administered since Thursday, for a seven-day average of about 2.5 million doses per day. 

About 43.6% of the population – nearly 145 million people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 30.5% of the population – more than 101 million people – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. 

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

17 min ago

US travelers will be required to wear a mask until September

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Passengers wearing protective masks masks board an Avelo Airlines flight at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Wednesday, April 28, in Burbank, California.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration is extending the Biden-era transportation mask mandate. 

The rule requiring masks on all travelers in airports, airplanes, terminals, trains, buses and boats was set to expire May 11. The mandate now lasts until Sept. 13. 

The TSA says it has received reports of 2,000 people who violated the rule, which took hold Feb. 2. 

12 min ago

Canada confirms future deliveries of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will come from US instead of Europe 

From CNN’s Paula Newton in Ottawa

Canada confirmed Friday that future deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will come from the United States, instead of Europe, signaling that the company may now be manufacturing a sufficient supply of its vaccine for the US.

Canadian officials said Friday that Pfizer is on track to significantly increase vaccine supply to Canada in the coming weeks with at least 2 million doses being delivered every week for the next two months.

"As of May 3rd the Canadian supply of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will come from its manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said Anita Anand, Canada’s minister in charge of vaccine procurement, during a news conference Friday. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news conference Friday that at least 50 million doses in total will have arrived in Canada by the end of June, enough to give 2 doses to about 75% of Canadian adults. The number of doses that are expected to be delivered in Canada over the next month will nearly equal the total number delivered in the last 5 months. 

Despite accelerated deliveries and distribution, public health officials say it’s "too early to celebrate" and vaccines will do little to help provinces currently struggling to stem infections during a tough third wave of the pandemic. 

"Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing severe and critical illness continues to rise," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. 

Worrying increases in intensive care unit admissions have been a reality in many provinces this week including in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta. 

Alberta set a pandemic record this week for new, daily Covid-19 cases and intensive care admissions were also at pandemic highs. 

The province announced tighter restrictions Thursday and said it was considering a curfew. 

Ontario also continues to struggle with hospital capacity, setting a record earlier this week for critical care patients and new, daily case counts seem to have plateaued at a very high level. 

Federal officials say the news on vaccines is good, but restrictions on social gatherings, stay-at-home orders and business closures will be necessary for weeks to come. 

"We need to be laser focused on two main things for community transmission in Canada, it’s keeping up with the public health measures and vaccinating as many Canadians as possible, that’s it, simple," said Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo. 

1 hr 7 min ago

This is what it's like trying to get oxygen in India

From CNN's Janelle Davis

As India’s Covid-19 crisis spreads, oxygen has become one of the scarcest commodities.

In New Delhi, CNN’s Clarissa Ward met with people waiting for hours to get oxygen for their family members. It is in such short supply that the line went around the block. Some people told CNN they’re been waiting for 25 hours and still have not received oxygen.

Some people are taking shifts waiting in line. Once they get to the front of the line, there is absolutely no guarantee that they’ll be able to get any oxygen because the demand is so high, and the supply is so low.

One 22-year-old told CNN he's been waiting for five hours to get oxygen for his sick grandparents. He said, if he can’t get any oxygen, he’ll have faith on God. “It’s a very hard situation for everyone who is facing this Covid-19 situation,” he said. “I’m trying to be calm here because I’ve been waiting since 9 and this line is not even moving.”

Volunteers gave water to people standing in line. "It's the first time I've seen this situation in my lifetime," said one volunteer. "This makes us very upset."

India's government says it’s trying to address this problem. It has started a program called Oxygen Express, trying to deploy liquid oxygen on India’s railways to cities that need it the most. New Delhi is not seeing the impact of those efforts yet.

On the ground, Ward said she is seeing a growing sense of anger, frustration and desperation. International aid began arriving on Tuesday, with countries around the world sending oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medication and other essential supplies. But these supplies need time to be distributed and oxygen plants need to be built. For some of the hardest-hit cities, such as New Delhi, the lack of immediate help and accessible resources means the bodies will keep piling up until assistance arrives. 

1 hr 29 min ago

India takes China up on its offer to help New Delhi with Covid-19 crisis

From CNN's Swati Gupta in Delhi and Sugam Pokharel

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held a call on Friday and agreed to keep supply chains and cargo flights open to ensure steady flow of materials and logistical support into India to combat the second wave of Covid-19 in the South Asian country, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. 

India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar during a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi emphasized the need for transport corridors and cargo flights for Indian entities to procure products from China. 

Chinese leaders had repeatedly expressed a desire to help, pledging to "offer support and assistance to the best of our capability if the Indian side informs us of its specific needs." 

New Delhi, however, had until now not taken Beijing up on this offer. 

"The Minister emphasized that serious challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which had affected all countries, required serious international cooperation," read the Indian foreign ministry statement from Friday. 

China has assured India that any chartered flights into their country to collect goods would be welcome and "airports, customs and airlines would also be instructed to smoothly facilitate movement of goods." 

"Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights," Jaishankar said in a tweet Friday following the call. 

India was one of the first nations to send medical supplies to the Chinese city of Wuhan after the initial coronavirus outbreak there in late 2019. 

But since then, bilateral relations have deteriorated rapidly, due in large part to tensions along a shared border high in the Himalayas. 

China on Tuesday chaired a meeting with leaders from South Asia on Tuesday to coordinate assistance against the pandemic in the region. Leaders from India were invited but did not attend the call.  

1 hr 26 min ago

Biden administration expected to restrict travel from India starting Tuesday

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Pete Muntean and Natasha Bertrand 

An Air India plane prepares to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, on December 6, 2020.
Arko Datto/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A White House official tells CNN that on the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from India starting on May 4. 

"The policy was implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India," a White House official said

The policy will take effect on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The administration will issue a 212(f) order restricting entry into the US for foreign nationals who have been in India within the previous 14 days, a source familiar with the move said.

Airlines have been told of the decision, the source added.

The White House informed congressional offices today of the move, which will not apply to US citizens or permanent residents.

3 hr 19 min ago

New York City indoor dining will expand to 75% capacity in early May

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York City indoor dining capacity will expand to 75% beginning May 7, the governor said Friday, detailing a swath of other measures easing restrictions further signaling the state is making progress in its fight against Covid-19.

The move brings New York City up to par with other areas across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Gyms and fitness centers in New York City will also expand to 50% capacity beginning May 15, Gov. Cuomo added.

Statewide, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services can expand to 75% beginning May 7.

The governor is rescinding the executive order that established the states “micro-cluster zone” strategy – requiring limitations in certain zip codes amid spikes – as he says the state has made great progress against the virus.

3 hr 55 min ago

July 1 is a “reasonable target” for US reopening, CDC director says

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

People dine outside in New York on April 28.
Amir Hamja/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A July 1 Covid-19 reopening plan — like one set out by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, which targets reopening “100%” by then — is a “reasonable target” given falling cases and rising vaccination rates, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said Friday. 

“We are focused on getting people vaccinated, decreasing the case rates,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House Covid-19 press briefing. “If we can continue at this pace, case rates are coming down, vaccinations going up, then I think July one would be a reasonable target.”

But Walensky was cautious about making specific predictions about what reopening could look like, saying “the virus has tricked us before.”

“We’ve had three updated guidances of what you can do if you’re fully vaccinated and we look forward to more as more and more people get vaccinated,” she said. “This virus has tricked us before. So I would like to sort of watch and see how it goes before making further estimations of what happens in a couple of months.”

 