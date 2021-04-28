World
10 min ago

Nepal orders 20,000 oxygen cylinders as Covid-19 cases surge

From journalist Asha Thapa in Kathmandu

Nepal has recorded 4,897 new daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country faces a pandemic surge. 

Nepal’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday called on all doctors and health workers on leave to report back to work immediately to help deal with the increase in cases.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, told reporters on Wednesday that demand for oxygen had increased threefold in the last week. 

He added that Nepal was sourcing 20,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the country’s limited supply. 

Gautam said that some cylinders had been found to be faulty due to poor storage practices, and that people had started hoarding cylinders in response to developments in neighboring India. 

Gautam also admitted that the government was aware that curfew and lockdown orders would not be respected by all because of upcoming festivals. 

“Yes, some festivals are coming up during this prohibitory period as well, but the government is not in the condition to say anything,” Gautam said. ”We are tired of telling people to follow the safety measures.” He said the situation was now in the people of Nepal’s hands.

18 min ago

New York will lift curfew for bars and restaurants starting May 17

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Starting next month, New York state will lift the midnight curfew on bars and restaurants, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. The curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining on May 17, with the indoor dining curfew to follow on May 31.

Additionally, seating at bars will be allowed starting on May 3. 

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in a statement. "Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more

The announcement is the latest in a string of reopening moves and removal of pandemic restrictions in the state. 

Here are when other things are opening:

  • Starting May 15, gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City and casinos and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Offices can open to 75% capacity.
  • Large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts and entertainment, can operate at 33% capacity beginning May 19.
15 min ago

Fauci explains why misinformation makes it "more difficult" to overcome pandemic

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that misinformation from people like Fox host Tucker Carlson and podcast host Joe Rogan makes it harder to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“They certainly are making it more difficult to get to the common goal that we all want to get to — a very, very clear suppression of this virus so we can get back to normal,” said Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Biden. 

Carlson told his viewers on Monday to confront those wearing masks outside and claimed that making kids wear masks outdoors is akin to "child abuse."

“I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,” Fauci said to CNN's Jim Sciutto. 

Rogan said on his popular Spotify podcast that while he thinks vaccines are largely safe, he doesn't think that healthy young adults "need to worry about this."

But people should not think of themselves in a vacuum, Fauci said.

“You've got to think beyond yourself and say, if I'm a young person and I don't want to get vaccinated, but I get infected, you may then infect someone inadvertently. … You have to put a little societal responsibility in your choices, and that's why I disagree with Mr. Rogan under that circumstance,” Fauci said. 

Fauci also called the impact of vaccines even better than expected. 

“That's the reason why you hear all of us in the public health sector essentially pleading with people to get vaccinated so we can crush this outbreak, which we will if we get the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated,” he said. 

22 min ago

India accounted for 38% of global coronavirus cases last week, WHO says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

India accounted for 38% of global coronavirus cases last week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its weekly epidemiological update the WHO revealed that in the week leading up to Sunday, India recorded 2,172,063 new cases, equating to 38% of global cases. 

WHO made its calculations based on data received from national authorities as of 10 a.m. Central European Time on Sunday.

This represents an 52% increase in Indian cases compared to the previous week.

“For the third consecutive week, the South-East Asia region reported the highest relative increases in both case and death incidences," WHO said in a statement alongside the data.

WHO said that the “high cases” from India have been the “main driver” in the increase in cases in the South-East Asian region. 

Preliminary modeling from WHO has suggested that the the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, “has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility.”

Other key drivers of transmission in India may include “challenges around the implementation and adherence to public health and social measures (PHSM), and social gatherings (including mass gatherings during cultural and religious celebrations, and elections),” the update added. 

WHO said that “further investigation is needed to understand the relative contribution of these factors.”

35 min ago

Delhi's crematoriums say they are cremating more than 600 bodies daily – double the official figure

From Esha Mitra in New Delhi

Yevgeny Pakhomov/TASS via Getty Images
Yevgeny Pakhomov/TASS via Getty Images

Delhi’s crematoriums have been cremating more than 600 bodies daily for the last week, the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) told CNN Wednesday.

The official death toll for Delhi has been just over 300 per day.

“Yes the reported deaths are about 300, but we are definitely having to cremate more than 600 daily, they are deliberately under-reporting deaths,” Jai Prakash, mayor of NDMC, said.

On Monday, Delhi cremated 631 bodies and had 22 burials, according to data from Delhi’s three municipal corporations.  

“We start getting bodies in the morning and they keep coming in one after the other, we have to shut cremations at night otherwise people would bring us bodies even after dark,” Suman Kumar Gupta an official at Delhi’s largest cremation site, Nigambodh Ghat, told CNN Wednesday.

Nigambodh Ghat alone has cremated more than 90 bodies daily between April 19 and April 25, Gupta added.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 381 new deaths and has reported more than 300 deaths for six consecutive days, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Delhi Health Department.

43 min ago

World’s biggest vaccine producer reduces price of Covid-19 vaccines for Indian states

From CNN’s Swati Gupta in New Delhi

CEO of Serum Institute India (SII) Adar Poonawalla announced a price reduction for Covid-19 vaccines for states in India, in a measure to save state funds.

He tweeted Wednesday saying that as a philanthropic gesture on behalf of the institute, “I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives.”

Some context: The reduction is approximately equivalent to going from US $5.30 per dose to US $4 per dose.

SII manufactures Oxford/AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine.

 

1 hr 4 min ago

Indian state shuts down some vaccination centers due to supply shortage

From CNN’s Swati Gupta

People wait in line to get vaccinated in Mumbai on April 27.
People wait in line to get vaccinated in Mumbai on April 27. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

The Indian state of Maharashtra has been forced to shut down a number of vaccination centers due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. The exact number of closed vaccination centers is unclear at this point.

“We have shut down a few of the vaccination centers,” the Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope told CNN. "Because of the unavailability (of vaccines) from the central government, we are unable to cater to the needs of every center here."

Maharashtra currently has 4,200 vaccination centers, which have the capacity to vaccinate up to 800,000 people per day. However, the state has been receiving a maximum of 200,000 vaccines each day, Tope said.

"If we could get proper supply or quantity for the entire week, we can show our full potential," he added. 

Tope also said the state is also considering postponing the vaccination drive, which is scheduled to start on May 1 for all adults above 18 years of age. 

"We had actually written to both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, but they are at present not able to supply the quantities we want," Tope said. 

The state will receive only 500,000 doses of Covaxin and none of Oxford's AstraZeneca for the month of May for the 18 to 44-year age group. 

"The government of India should ensure the appropriate supply. There is a real requirement and demand in the state. It is their duty to ensure that Maharashtra gets the amount of vaccines that we demand...The only strategy we have is to vaccinate people," Tope said.

1 hr 11 min ago

French president will present a “phased” strategy out of the Covid-19 crisis this Friday

From CNN's Pierre Bairin

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference in Paris on April 27.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference in Paris on April 27. Chesnot/Getty Images

France is preparing for a “gradual and phased” lifting of Covid-19 restrictions to be presented to the nation by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. 

The French prime minister, Jean Castex, said in a news conference on Wednesday that the weekly number of positive cases had dropped by 12,000 from previous weeks to 26,000 for the past seven days. Castex also said the reproduction rate of the epidemic in France stood at 0.89 on Tuesday. “This means two things: the level of circulation remains high, but we are on a real downward trend” he said, before noting that this was slower than last November and the impact on the number of people in ICUs is lessening. 

The prime minister said that the goal of reaching 15 million people vaccinated with one dose by the end of this week and 20 million by mid-May is “well within reach.” 

Castex said the current emergency law, allowing the government to take restrictive measures, will be replaced by a new bill for the period June 2 to Oct. 31.

“This transitional legal framework will allow us to accompany the reopening process with measures adapted to the evolution of the situation – which we believe will continue to improve gradually – but also to have the necessary tools in the event that the epidemic would experience rebound situations,” the prime minister said.

Castex explained that the new bill will allow the government to still control the opening of certain establishments to the public, set limits in terms of movement or gatherings in public spaces as well as setting specific border controls in order to control the pandemic.

1 hr 14 min ago

