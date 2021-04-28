Nepal has recorded 4,897 new daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country faces a pandemic surge.

Nepal’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday called on all doctors and health workers on leave to report back to work immediately to help deal with the increase in cases.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, told reporters on Wednesday that demand for oxygen had increased threefold in the last week.

He added that Nepal was sourcing 20,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the country’s limited supply.

Gautam said that some cylinders had been found to be faulty due to poor storage practices, and that people had started hoarding cylinders in response to developments in neighboring India.

Gautam also admitted that the government was aware that curfew and lockdown orders would not be respected by all because of upcoming festivals.