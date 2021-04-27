World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Updated 1:57 p.m. ET, April 27, 2021
54 min ago

Rise in vaccinations and fall in case rates motivated updated guidance, CDC director says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a virtual White House briefing on April 27.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was motivated to update its guidance for fully vaccinated people after seeing a rise in the number of vaccinated people and a fall in the rates of Covid-19 cases, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual White House briefing on Tuesday.

"There's increasing data that suggests that most of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors – less than 10% of documented transmission in many studies have occurred outdoors," Walensky said.  

"We also know that there's an almost 20-fold increased risk of transmission in the indoor setting than in the outdoor setting. That, coupled with the fact that we now have 37% of people over the age of 18 fully vaccinated and the fact that our case rates are now starting to come down, motivated our change in guidance," Walensky said. "As more people get vaccinated and as case rates continue to come down, we will come up with further updates." 
59 min ago

White House makes it easier for college students to get second vaccine dose in home state

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP
The Biden administration announced a measure to address concerns from states regarding college students on the cusp of leaving for summer vacation who may have only received one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccines.

The administration will ensure that pharmacies deploying vaccines via the federal pharmacy program “do not have residency requirements in place so that students who do return home can get their second dose in that home state,” White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during Tuesday's briefing.

Most pharmacies, he said, “will now offer anyone a second vaccine, regardless of where they got their first.”

The specific issue of college students at the end of the semester came up during a weekly call with governors led by White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients Tuesday.

“Of particular interest on the call was a discussion on how to best help college students get themselves vaccinated. This is a topic of keen interest to governors because many students who are getting the Moderna or Pfizer two dose vaccine might need to get their second shot at the location where they reside during the summer, often in another state,” Slavitt said.

He continued, “We at the federal government strongly support the work of states to focus on helping students to at least begin the vaccination process during the remaining school year,” adding that the administration is “very supportive of states in their effort to improve access and make it even easier for the students to get their shots.”

The administration’s view, Slavitt noted, is that college students “lead lives that make physical isolation somehow a little more challenging.” The 2020 to 2021 academic year has been particularly challenging for colleges and universities, with many college campuses open for in-person or hybrid learning.

1 hr 13 min ago

EU member states and Bhutan pledge to provide oxygen to India amidst crisis

From CNN's Esha Mitra and Mitchell McCluskey

The European Union's member states such as Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden have said they will supply oxygen concentrators, ventilators and antiviral medicines, including Remdesivir, to India as the nation struggles with a critical shortage of oxygen, according to a statement from the European Commission Tuesday. 

“This support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by EU Member States currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India,” the statement said.

This commitment was made following India’s request through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the statement added.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do our utmost to support them at this critical time,” said Janez Lenarčič, commissioner for crisis management. 

More support from other EU member states such as France and Germany is expected to be given in the coming days, according to the statement. 

India’s neighboring state of Bhutan also said that it would provide 40 metric tons of liquid oxygen to the Indian state of Assam, with which it shares a border, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Bhutan on Tuesday.

“This is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan,” the statement added. 

The Indian capital of Delhi has reported severe shortages in oxygen over the last week and the Indian government has taken a number of measures to augment the country’s oxygen supply, including importing it from countries like France which is also acting under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

1 hr 16 min ago

30 million Covid shots allocated this week, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
The White House informed governors during their weekly call today that nearly 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated this week. 

“This week, nearly 30 million doses will go out across all channels, with the vast majority going to states, tribes, and territories,” White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during the Covid briefing.

That is an increase from the previous two weeks, which both saw approximately 28 million doses allocated. There were 33 million doses both the week of April 5 and March 29, and 27 million doses the week of March 22. When President Biden took office in January, there were 8.6 million vaccine doses allocated that week. 

Additionally, Slavitt announced that as the administration approaches the 100 day mark, it is paring back the thrice-weekly Covid briefings to twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“As we enter the next phase of our Covid-19 response, transparency with you is vital, and you'll continue to see this transparency in a variety of formats. We will continue to bring you updates on our progress, public health messages, and the stories behind the science, health equity, and our efforts to improve confidence in and access to vaccines, and of course, continue to take your questions,” Slavitt said.
1 hr 4 min ago

CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans 

From CNN's John Bonifield and Elizabeth Cohen

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.

Fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors if they are walking, running, hiking or biking alone or with members of their household. 

The fully vaccinated can also go mask free while dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households. 

The new outdoor mask recommendations were announced Tuesday by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a White House Covid-19 briefing.

They can also take off their masks at small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends, or where there is a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. 

In addition to continuing to avoid large-sized gatherings, the CDC said fully vaccinated people should also avoid medium-sized gatherings. For the fully vaccinated who do chose to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event, wearing a mask is recommended. 

Masks should also still be worn in outdoor public settings and venues where they are required

In indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theatre or museum, the CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask.

In addition, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans who live or work in a group setting, such as a group home or dormitory, no longer need to stay away from others for 14 days if they are around someone who has Covid-19. They should still get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.

Watch:

1 hr 50 min ago

Go There: India's hospitals are desperate for oxygen as cases surge. CNN has the latest from New Delhi.

India's second wave, which began in March, has escalated rapidly, with more than a million new cases in just three days.

For the past two weeks, medical facilities have been running out of oxygen and intensive care unit beds, with patients left outside hospitals waiting for care.

International efforts to help tackle the crisis are hastening, with both Britain and the United States pledging aid and much-needed medical supplies.

CNN reporter Vedika Sud reports from New Delhi. Watch:

1 hr 50 min ago

US will offer exceptions to certain groups from countries under Covid-19 travel restrictions

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The State Department announced students, journalists, certain academics and those “who provide critical infrastructure support” from countries affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions may now come to the United States under a National Interest Exception.

“This includes qualified applicants who have been present in Brazil, China, Iran, or South Africa,” the Department said in a statement Tuesday, but noted on its website that students and academics from those countries may only qualify for an exception if their programs start Aug. 1 or later.

The exceptions also cover those from the Schengen area, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“In keeping with the Department of State’s commitment to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States, Secretary Blinken decided yesterday to apply several National Interest Exceptions to all regional travel restrictions currently in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“As the global situation evolves, the Department continues to seek ways to process more visa applications, in line with science-based guidance from health authorities, and with the health and safety of staff and applicants as our priority," it continued.

1 hr 52 min ago

New York City has administered more than 6 million vaccine doses to date, mayor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

People rest in the observation area after receiving Covid-19 vaccinations at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Friday.
New York City has administered 6,249,262 Covid-19 vaccine doses to date – more than the number of people in the entire state of Maryland, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

To date, about 2.3 million New York City residents have been fully vaccinated and 3.2 million residents, which is about 52% of adult New York City residents, have received one dose, de Blasio said.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Tuesday that the city is faring better than the national average of about 8% of people missing their second Covid-19 vaccine dose. In New York City, less than 5% of people who have received a first dose have missed their second dose, Chokshi said. 

Covid-19 indicators continue to trend downward in New York City, with new cases and hospitalizations showing a “steady downward trend,” de Blasio said.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 hospitalizations totaled 140 – comprising about 2.24 people per 100K hospitalized. De Blasio has said previously that their goal has been to get to under two people per 100,000 hospitalized due to Covid-19.

At least 1,603 new Covid-19 cases were reported in New York City, with a 3.5% positivity rate, de Blasio said.

Note: These numbers were released by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and may not line up exactly in real-time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

2 hr 45 min ago

Hospital in Indian city of Surat has only 3 hours worth of oxygen left and 430 Covid-19 patients

From Esha Mitra in New Delhi

The lives of 430 Covid-19 patients at Ashutosh Multi-Specialty Hospital in the city of Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat are at risk as the hospital has only three hours’ worth of oxygen left, a senior doctor at the hospital told CNN on Tuesday.

“There is a trickle of oxygen that is coming but the rush and the queues of people who take oxygen are so huge that the distribution may take maybe six or eight hours to get supply because the shortage is tremendous,” Dr. Rajivraj Chaudhary of Ashutosh Multispeciality Hospital told CNN.

The hospital’s staff have been “moving from one supplier to another supplier since last night to try to procure additional oxygen,” Chaudhary said. “It's very worrisome," he added.

Chaudhary also told families they might want to move their relatives to another hospital because of the precariously low oxygen supplies, saying “We have told relatives that we are running low on oxygen so if you get any alternative place where oxygen is available we would be happy to help you move them.”

But the situation in Surat’s private hospitals is dire across the board and many of them, including Ashutosh Multispeciality Hospital, have started turning patients away, according to Nirmal Choraria, the chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s Covid-19 Action Committee in Surat.

The entire city has been facing a critical shortage in oxygen since Sunday and its 400 private hospitals are struggling. They require about 110 metric tons of oxygen. On Tuesday, they received 20 or 30 metric tons less than what was needed, Choraria added.

“Supply is not still guaranteed or confirmed,” Choraria said, adding that critical patients throughout the city have been unable to find a hospital bed.

“They are moving from one place to another place...if we can’t improve the situation it will definitely affect the mortality,” Choraria said.