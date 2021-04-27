Rise in vaccinations and fall in case rates motivated updated guidance, CDC director says

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

The Biden administration announced a measure to address concerns from states regarding college students on the cusp of leaving for summer vacation who may have only received one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccines.

The administration will ensure that pharmacies deploying vaccines via the federal pharmacy program “do not have residency requirements in place so that students who do return home can get their second dose in that home state,” White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during Tuesday's briefing.

Most pharmacies, he said, “will now offer anyone a second vaccine, regardless of where they got their first.”

The specific issue of college students at the end of the semester came up during a weekly call with governors led by White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients Tuesday.

“Of particular interest on the call was a discussion on how to best help college students get themselves vaccinated. This is a topic of keen interest to governors because many students who are getting the Moderna or Pfizer two dose vaccine might need to get their second shot at the location where they reside during the summer, often in another state,” Slavitt said.

He continued, “We at the federal government strongly support the work of states to focus on helping students to at least begin the vaccination process during the remaining school year,” adding that the administration is “very supportive of states in their effort to improve access and make it even easier for the students to get their shots.”

The administration’s view, Slavitt noted, is that college students “lead lives that make physical isolation somehow a little more challenging.” The 2020 to 2021 academic year has been particularly challenging for colleges and universities, with many college campuses open for in-person or hybrid learning.