There's hope for someday ditching masks indoors, too, US surgeon general says

The updated guidance for fully vaccinated people released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a step towards normalcy, but not the last step, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Tuesday.

The CDC said Tuesday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks during certain outdoor activities.

“What we're going to see as more and more people get vaccinated, is that we're going to be able to open up, including indoors, down the line,” Murthy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“But right now, given the fact that there's still many people who are unvaccinated in the country, given that we still have many people who are being infected each day – meaning that there's still a lot of virus in the environment – we have to still observe the practice of masking indoors, even if we're vaccinated,” he added.

Murthy noted that indoor activities are lower risk for people who are vaccinated than for those who are not, but both groups should still wear masks.