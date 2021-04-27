World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Updated 7:35 p.m. ET, April 27, 2021
45 min ago

There's hope for someday ditching masks indoors, too, US surgeon general says

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The updated guidance for fully vaccinated people released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a step towards normalcy, but not the last step, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Tuesday.

The CDC said Tuesday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks during certain outdoor activities.

“What we're going to see as more and more people get vaccinated, is that we're going to be able to open up, including indoors, down the line,” Murthy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. 

“But right now, given the fact that there's still many people who are unvaccinated in the country, given that we still have many people who are being infected each day – meaning that there's still a lot of virus in the environment – we have to still observe the practice of masking indoors, even if we're vaccinated,” he added.

Murthy noted that indoor activities are lower risk for people who are vaccinated than for those who are not, but both groups should still wear masks. 

“Again, more people get vaccinated, we get cases down, and that will start to change as well,” he said.
1 hr 1 min ago

Some restrictions are being lifted in the US as cases surge in India. Here are the top headlines.

Relatives cremate their loved ones who died of Covid-19 in New Delhi on April 26.
Today, new guidance for fully vaccinated people in the US was released as some states start relaxing Covid-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, new infections and virus deaths surge in India and other parts of the world.

Here are today's top headlines to get you caught up:

  • India: The country is experiencing the world's worst outbreak of Covid-19 infections, reporting at least 323,144 new cases today. Hospitals have run out of basic medical supplies, with many patients dying due to oxygen shortages. The government has been scrambling to respond to the crisis, with countries around the world offering aid.
  • New guidance: Fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors if they are walking, running, hiking or biking alone or with members of their household, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those who are fully vaccinated can also go mask free while dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households or small outdoor gatherings. Unvaccinated people should still wear a mask.
  • Travel: The State Department announced students, journalists, certain academics and those “who provide critical infrastructure support” from countries affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions may now come to the United States under a National Interest Exception.
  • Lifting restrictions: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that any fully vaccinated Ohioan will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with Covid-19.
  • Vaccines: The White House said nearly 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated this week. That is an increase from the previous two weeks. The Biden administration also announced measures to make it easier for college students to get their second dose in their home state.
  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine: The CDC says two additional people experienced a rare blood clotting condition after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, bringing to 17 the number of known cases of what the agency is calling thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). As of Friday, the CDC had reports of 15 confirmed cases among 8 million vaccinations. 

1 hr 37 min ago

FDA warns two companies for false Covid-19 claims – one for pets, one for people

From CNN's Ryan Prior

The US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it has warned two companies for making false claims for various products sold to treat Covid-19 and other conditions – one targeting pets, and one targeting people.

The FDA said the website www.pharmacygeoff.md was selling unapproved and misbranded drugs for multiple diseases. The agency's letter says the site was marketing hydroxychloroquine as a drug that had been used to treat Covid-19 patients. However, that drug is not approved by the FDA for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, or mitigation of the disease.

Other drugs listed on the site included versions of dexamethasone and a combination of two antiviral drugs approved to treat HIV but not Covid-19. The letter gave the company 48 hours to notify the FDA of steps it was taking to "remedy and prevent the recurrence of any violations."

The FDA said it warned Group Cyrenne Inc., doing business under the name HomeoAnimal, for selling homeopathic pet remedies for conditions including anemia, cancer, heart murmurs and thyroid disorders. The FDA determined classified the site's offerings as "unapproved new animal drugs" and selling them across state lines violated the law.

HomeoAnimal's Virus Defense Kit, which bundles several of its products, was marketed with website tags for "coronavirus," "covid," and "covid-19," the FDA said. The letter gives the company 15 working days to notify the FDA of specific steps it is taking to address the violations. 

1 hr 57 min ago

The US will have a global vaccination plan in place in "several days," secretary of state says

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken today said the US is working quickly to develop a plan for global distribution of its vaccines, adding that a plan should be in place within days.

"For the vaccines that we have directly on hand, or will shortly, we are going to decide whether to do some or all that have through COVAX or how much will be done directly country to country, all of that is in the works and we'll have a plan in place in several days," said Blinken, speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper. 

His remarks came a day after the Biden administration announced the US planned to ship millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses overseas to help countries that are still struggling to vaccinate their populations. 

"Breaking: U.S. to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available," tweeted White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt on Monday. 

Blinken said part of the delay of global distribution, for which the administration has received some criticism, is due to the US Food and Drug Administration doing due diligence to ensure the doses are safe for global distribution.

"We want to make sure that the vaccines we'll have in our possession ... are safe, so the FDA is reviewing that, so we're a couple weeks away from that, but we're putting in place a plan to do that," he said.

"The thing I mostly worry about, Jake, is making sure as many people around the world as possible can get vaccinated as quickly as possible because the hard truth is none of us are safe until a vast majority are vaccinated," Blinken added.

2 hr 16 min ago

Two more rare blood clot events reported in the US after people got the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, CDC says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday that two additional people experienced a rare blood clotting condition after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, bringing to 17 the number of known cases of what the agency is calling thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). 

A CDC spokesperson told CNN by email the agency was informed of the additional cases over the weekend. 

One case was in a male patient. The other was in a female. All prior known cases have been among women. Because of privacy issues, the CDC does not provide any additional information about the patients other than to say that both were under the age of 60. The CDC said it is continuing to investigate these particular cases.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration had said they’d continue monitoring for these rare blood clots after lifting their recommended pause on Friday.

Some more context: As of Friday, the CDC had reports of 15 confirmed cases among 8 million vaccinations. 

3 hr 2 min ago

Florida governor extends state’s Covid-19 emergency order for another 60 days

From CNN’s Amara Walker and Jade Gordon

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 8, in Miami.
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the state’s Covid-19 emergency order for another 60 days. The order was set to expire on Tuesday.  

The order says the extension was necessary to keep Florida schools open and to protect Floridians from being required to produce a vaccine passport “as a condition of participating in everyday life."

Earlier this month, DeSantis, a Republican signed an executive order banning the use of vaccine passports in Florida.  

The order implies that this could be the last extension pointing out “a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations.”

Since the original order in March 2020, DeSantis has continued to extend his emergency order in 60-day increments.

CNN has reached out to Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida Division of Emergency Management for comment. 

3 hr 13 min ago

Doctors and nurses in India biggest factor "under strain and stress," health care executive says

From CNN's Pamela Boykoff

A doctor is seen talking to a patient at a Covid-19 center on April 15, in New Delhi. 
A doctor is seen talking to a patient at a Covid-19 center on April 15, in New Delhi.  Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

The biggest thing “under strain and stress” in India right now is the doctors and nurses, Sangita Reddy, the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, told CNN’s Richard Quest. 

“We are currently operating over 4,500 beds for Covid, but in addition to that we are doing over 5,000 patients in home-care and tele-med kind of treatment. We have taken up hotel rooms, almost 3,500 hotel rooms, and put medical devices and clinicians in those to supervise patients over there so everybody is stretched,” she said. 

She said they are on the brink of various other shortages, such as oxygen tankers and oxygen concentrators. She said India produces enough oxygen domestically to meet the current, very high demand, but the challenge came in transporting it. 

“What we did not have was the ability to have tankers to move this from the production to the point of requirement or cylinders. But I think governments and corporations have swung into action. Industries are stopping use of oxygen for manufacturing for a while and putting all the output into the medical grade,” she continued. “And I believe we will be able to – I can't say completely tie it over, but definitely minimize the extent of the suffering and the shortage, and that's what everybody is working on right now.”

3 hr 46 min ago

Burning Man festival canceled for a second straight year

From CNN’s Andy Rose

In this September 2016 file photo, attendees are silhouetted as the structure of the "Man" burns during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nevada.
Organizers of the Burning Man festival announced Tuesday that they were canceling their in-person event for the second straight year.

“Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have,” the Burning Man project announced on its website.

Some more context: The festival, which began in 1986, is traditionally held in the desert location of Black Rock City, Nevada, each summer. It is best known for its concluding event, in which a large wooden symbol of a man is ignited.

“We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022,” organizers said.

As they did for the 2020 event, organizers are announcing a “Virtual Burning Man,” which will begin on Aug. 21. There will be no charge to participate online, although donations are encouraged to help organizers make up for two years of lost revenue on the festival.

 

5 hr 11 min ago

Ohioans no longer have to quarantine after exposure to someone with Covid-19, governor says

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that any fully vaccinated Ohioan will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with Covid-19.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” the governor said.

The state is changing its health order, which will allow students 16 and 17 years old, who are vaccinated, to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, DeWine said.

The change will apply to all adults, except for those in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings outlined in the new health order.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance, the governor said, including quarantining staff and residents who have been exposed to Covid-19 and residents upon admission.