The Biden administration is expected to announce, as early as tomorrow, several new recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including “unmasking outdoors,” a federal official tells CNN.

The official said the new recommendations “will provide guidelines for activities fully vaccinated people can resume,” suggesting a broader list than simply guidelines on masks.

The recommendations will also provide guidelines for infection control and prevention in health care settings.

What we know: The President will also give remarks on the state of the pandemic tomorrow. The three people familiar with the expected announcement said Biden will announce new CDC guidance on whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors, though the final language of the expected announcement is still unclear.

One of Biden's top coronavirus advisers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, strongly hinted that the guidance would be updated this week, telling CNN's Jim Acosta Sunday he didn't want to get ahead of the CDC, but they "will be coming out with updating their guidelines of what people who are vaccinated can do and even some who are not vaccinated."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.