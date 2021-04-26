World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Kara Fox and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Updated 4:31 p.m. ET, April 26, 2021
1 min ago

CDC warns people getting J&J vaccine to watch for blood clot symptoms

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A medical worker with Northwell Health holds up doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 8 in New York.
People who have just received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine should keep an eye out for any symptoms of blood clots and be ready to seek immediate medical attention, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance.

While the risk is extremely low, people who suffer persistent, severe headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain or unusual bruising within three weeks of getting the J&J vaccine should get medical attention quickly, the CDC said in a new posting on its website.

CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration decided on Friday to lift a pause on administering the vaccine after an extensive search turned up only 15 cases of a rare blood clotting syndrome among nearly 8 million people who had received the vaccine. 

“Reports of adverse events following the use of J&J/Janssen vaccine suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old,” the CDC said in the new posting. 

“A review of all available data at this time shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks. However, women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen,” it added.

“For three weeks after receiving the vaccine, you should be on the lookout for possible symptoms of a blood clot with low platelets.”

The FDA updated the fact sheets given to providers and patients with the vaccine to warn of the possible blood clot risk, and the CDC has now added language pointing out the specific risk to women 50 and younger.

16 min ago

France will send medical aid to India by the end of this week 

From CNN’s Pierre Bairin

France will begin sending medical aid to India by the end of this week, according to a news release from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. 

Eight medical oxygen production units, each of which will be able to make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen for 10 years, will be part of the shipment. Liquefied oxygen containers and “specialized medical equipment,” in particular 28 respirators and their specific supplies, will also be part of the shipments, the release said. 

“In response to the needs expressed by the country's authorities, this material is intended to respond to the emergency but also to significantly and sustainably strengthen the capacities of Indian hospitals to treat the sick and fight the pandemic,” the French foreign ministry said.

The support is also part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (MPCU), the release added.

“France and India have always stood in solidarity with each other in difficult times. This solidarity is at the heart of our strategic partnership and of the friendship between the French and Indian peoples,” it concluded.

For the past two weeks in India, medical facilities have been running out of oxygen and intensive care unit beds, with patients left to die at home and outside hospitals waiting for care.

1 hr 56 min ago

WHO: Global Covid-19 cases rise for ninth consecutive week

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

The number of global Covid-19 cases has risen for the ninth consecutive week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing Monday.

“Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to intensify,” he said. “Cases have now increased for the ninth straight week, and deaths have increased for the sixth straight week.”

“To put it in perspective, there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic.” 

Tedros said he was pleased to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but said many countries are still experiencing intense transmission. 

India’s plight is “beyond heartbreaking,” he said, adding that WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies to the country.

WHO has also redeployed more than 2,600 staff to support the response in India and to provide support for surveillance, technical advice and vaccination efforts.

1 hr 58 min ago

In 10 states, at least 60% of adults have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

A registered nurse administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a Veterans Administration Long Beach Healthcare System pop-up vaccination site at the Dae Hueng Presbyterian Church on April 17 in Gardena, California.
Nearly 54% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

In 10 states, at least 60% of adults have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. These are the leading states:

  • New Hampshire (73%)
  • Massachusetts (66%)
  • Connecticut (66%)
  • Vermont (64%)
  • New Mexico (64%)
  • Maine (63%)
  • New Jersey (63%)
  • Hawaii (63%)
  • Rhode Island (62%)
  • California (60%)

The bottom 10 states have vaccinated 45% or less of their adult population: 

  • Mississippi (39%)
  • Alabama (40%)
  • Louisiana (41%)
  • Tennessee (43%)
  • Wyoming (43%)
  • West Virginia (44%)
  • Georgia (44%)
  • Idaho (45%)
  • Arkansas (45%)
  • South Carolina (45%)

Overall, 230,768,454 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, about 79% of the 290,692,005 doses delivered, according to CDC data. 

That’s about 2.1 million more doses reported administered since Sunday, for a seven-day average of about 2.7 million doses administered per day. 

Nearly 141 million people in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 96 million people are fully vaccinated. 

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported. 

 

2 hr 20 min ago

White House confirms plans to share American-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses with other countries

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on April 26 in Washington, DC.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that the United States plans to share American-made AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses with other countries.

“Today we announced that the administration is looking at options to share American-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses during the next few months. Given the strong portfolio of vaccines that the United States has already authorized and … that is available in large quantities, including two two-dose vaccines and one one-dose vaccine, and given that AstraZeneca is not authorized for use in the United States, we do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against Covid over the next few months,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing.

Psaki said the US Food and Drug Administration will conduct a safety review of doses before they leave the country and that the US plan to distribute the vaccine is still being developed.

“Before any AstraZeneca doses are shipped from the United States, the FDA will confirm any such doses meet its expectations for product quality. This is being done in the context of the FDA’s ongoing review of all doses made at the plant where these AstraZeneca doses were produced. And I anticipate in the near future, our team will share more details about our planning and who will be receiving doses from here. But we’re in the planning process at this point in time,” Psaki added. 

Some more background: CNN previously reported that the US has tens of millions of AstraZeneca's vaccine stockpiled but none have been used because it has not yet been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Multiple world leaders have pressed President Biden to share doses as other countries have struggled to ramp up vaccinations. One of those countries is India, which is currently going through one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the world.

Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Monday, but a readout from the call released by the White House did not mention sharing vaccines.

2 hr 42 min ago

Turkey announces strictest lockdown since the start of the pandemic 

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement during a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on April 26.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a country-wide full lockdown in a speech after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday. 

The lockdown will commence at 7 p.m. local time on April 29 and end at 5 a.m. local time on May 17, Erdogan said. 

All intercity travel will be subject to prior permission and there will not be exemptions for hotel reservations, according to the Turkish president. Restaurants will only be allowed to do delivery service, Erdogan said. School exams will be suspended, he said. 

The lockdown will be enforced strictly and details will be available through an interior ministry circular, Erdogan said. 

This is the most comprehensive set of Covid-19 measures Turkey has announced since the beginning of the pandemic. The lockdown will run through the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al Fitr holiday in May. 

13 min ago

WHO chief scientist warns India's Covid-19 cases are significantly underreported

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons

World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan speaks during an interview on April 26.
The actual number of Covid-19 cases in India is being significantly underreported, according to the World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan. 

In an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Swaminathan said that despite a dramatic increase in testing, it is likely that the true extent of the virus’s spread in the country is much worse. 

“While the testing capacity of India has increased dramatically, they are doing close to two million tests a day, that's still not sufficient because the national average positivity rate is about 15%, in some cities like Delhi it's up to 30% or higher,” Swaminathan told CNN Monday. 

“That means there are lots of people out there who are infected and not being detected just because of the capacity of testing… we will know only later how many was really the number of people infected.”

On Monday, India reported 352,991 cases of coronavirus, the fifth consecutive day of reporting more than 300,000 cases in a day, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The country has broken daily Covid-19 case records over the last five days. India’s death toll also continues to break records, with 2,812 deaths reported on Monday 

Swaminathan said that it is very possible that India’s death rate could also be undercounted and that she “expects” that to be the case. 

“As far as deaths are concerned, yes, it's possible there are also under counting of deaths. Many countries have gone back, looked at their death figures retrospectively and corrected them. This has also happened in some states in India during the first wave. They went back and looked at the number of deaths and corrected them. I expect that the true number of deaths is larger, but it's hard to see by how much," she said.

Swaminathan also pointed to national surveys that showed that the amount of people who have actually already had the virus in India is “is at least 20 to 30 times higher than what had been reported” previously. The surveys cited were based on antibody measurements, she said.  

In the face of crisis, the government and India’s Serum Institute have shifted focus from supplying vaccines to COVAX to prioritizing their own citizens at home.

When asked how this will hurt developing countries, Swaminathan said that while “it is clear that India has to prioritize its domestic population and vaccinate as many people as possible to stop what's happening,” COVAX countries can step up to help. 

“But at the same time we are appealing as COVAX to countries who have enough supplies of vaccines, emergency use approved vaccines that have already vaccinated more than 20 or 30% of their population, to please share their excess doses.” 
2 hr 45 min ago

WHO is in "close contact" with India around restarting vaccine deliveries from COVAX facility  

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons 

Vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine, are pictured inside a lab where they are being manufactured at India's Serum Institute in Pune on January 22.
The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to be in “close contact” with the Indian government around restarting vaccine deliveries from the Serum Institute of India (SII), a WHO spokesperson told CNN when asked whether the SII is currently imposing an export ban on AstraZeneca vaccines.

The SII is the world’s largest vaccine maker, and India typically produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally. Its vast manufacturing capability is why the country signed on as a major player in COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing initiative that provides discounted or free doses for lower-income countries. Under the initial agreement announced last year, SII would manufacture up to 200 million doses for up to 92 countries.

However, in the face of India’s devastating second wave, the government and SII have shifted focus from supplying vaccines to COVAX to prioritizing their own citizens at home.

The COVAX Facility has notified participating countries and economies that deliveries of doses from the SII were delayed in March and April due to the increased demand for Covid-19 vaccines in India. This means the originally expected deliveries of 90 million doses out of the SII in March and April to 60 countries will not take place, according to WHO.  

WHO said it remains “hopeful that the ongoing dialogue between COVAX and the Government of India will help us access some of these doses as soon as possible."

“In the situation where SII is unable to compensate/catch up for the reduced availability during May, this will result in a shortfall of originally projected COVAX vaccine deliveries through May, as communicated to countries,” the spokesperson said. 

According to WHO, COVAX is currently assessing those countries that may be impacted by SII delays to support them wherever possible in ensuring the second dose is administered within the recommended timeframe.

3 hr 1 min ago

Go There: CNN answers your questions about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shot as vaccinations resume

An Army nurse prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Orlando, Florida, on April 25. 
The US has more than 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine ready to be administered now that the pause on the one-shot vaccine has been lifted.

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration said the label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks as they lifted their recommended pause.

CNN's Polo Sandoval was outside the Javits Center in New York City answering your questions.

