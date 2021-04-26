US surgeon general says he has "several" family members who have died from Covid-19 in India

Dr. Vivek Murthy. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As Covid-19 cases spike in India, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said he has been personally affected by viral spread in the country.

“I happen to also have a lot of family in India, and staying in touch with them and also understanding from their perspective how bad it is has been really concerning,” Murthy said on a Health and Human Services Department Community Corps call on Monday. “Several of my family members in India have died as a result of Covid-19 and many more have actually gotten sick, so this is serious for me personally.”

Murthy said it is in the interest of countries moving forward with vaccination programs, like the United States, to be concerned about spread in other countries.

“We know that this is a global pandemic, which means that the solution is not just to get our population vaccinated, but it's to make sure that we are reducing rates of infection globally. When cases are running unchecked, and growing at high rates in other countries that means is a greater chance of variants to develop,” he said. “No country will be ultimately safe if we have ongoing uncontrolled spread of virus in other parts of the world.”

On Monday, the White House announced it would be freeing up vaccine-production resources and releasing stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines for use in other countries.