A health care worker collects a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing center in Mumbai, India, on April 22. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India on Saturday reported 346,786 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to more than 16.6 million cases in the country, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The death toll for the past 24-hours hit 2,624, which was also a daily record for the country.

Saturday’s tally represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day anywhere in the world, according to a CNN tally of figures from John Hopkins University. It is the third day running that India has broken the record.

Before that, the global highest was 300,310 cases recorded in the US on Jan. 2.

India has recorded a total of 16,610,481 cases as of Saturday, including 189,544 deaths since the start of the pandemic.