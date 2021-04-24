World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 6:34 a.m. ET, April 24, 2021
2 min ago

India breaks global Covid-19 case record for third day running

From CNN’s Swati Gupta

India on Saturday reported 346,786 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to more than 16.6 million cases in the country, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The death toll for the past 24-hours hit 2,624, which was also a daily record for the country.  

Saturday’s tally represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day anywhere in the world, according to a CNN tally of figures from John Hopkins University. It is the third day running that India has broken the record.

Before that, the global highest was 300,310 cases recorded in the US on Jan. 2.

India has recorded a total of 16,610,481 cases as of Saturday, including 189,544 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

8 min ago

CDC and FDA lift pause on Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration said they had lifted their recommend pause on use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine Friday.

The agencies recommended the pause April 13 after learning of six cases of a rare blood clotting syndrome among women who had recently received the vaccine.

Earlier Friday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended lifting the pause.

“During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses, or CVST (large blood vessels in the brain), and other sites in the body (including but not limited to the large blood vessels of the abdomen and the veins of the legs) along with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet counts,” the agencies said in a joint statement. "The teams at FDA and CDC also conducted extensive outreach to providers and clinicians to ensure they were made aware of the potential for these adverse events and could properly manage and recognize these events due to the unique treatment required for these blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).”

The CDC said it now has collected reports of 15 such cases, all in women and 13 of them in women under 50.