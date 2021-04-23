World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, Aditi Sangal, Kara Fox and Nicholas Pearce, CNN

Updated 11:33 a.m. ET, April 23, 2021
23 Posts
31 min ago

NOW: CDC advisers meet to discuss how to move forward with J&J vaccine in the US

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting now to discuss how to move forward with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet until to 5 p.m. ET Friday and to vote on updated recommendations for use of the vaccine and whether it's likely to be linked to a rare blood clotting syndrome they are calling thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

Other groups have called it vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT, but ACIP is sticking with more neutral language that doesn't presume vaccines are causing the condition.

It's characterized by a rare type of blood clot in the brain — and possibly other large blood clots — along with a low number of blood clotting cells called platelets. Some blood specialists have said they believe it's caused by an unusual immune reaction that targets platelets, causing them to glob together into clots.

ACIP will hear about any additional cases reported since their last meeting earlier in the month. The cases of six women who suffered TTS, including one who died, prompted CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration to recommend a pause in giving the vaccine. ACIP members said they needed more time and more information before deciding on whether and how to change recommendations for giving the vaccine.

The CDC and US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on use of the J&J coronavirus vaccine last week following the six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. The cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

Read more about today's meeting here.

45 min ago

UK reopening on track, and all restrictions will hopefully be lifted on June 21, Boris Johnson says

From CNN's Philip Wang

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening session of the virtual US Leaders Summit on Climate from the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on April 22.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday the UK is getting control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're getting through this. There's no question that things are better than they were," Johnson said to broadcasters, adding that he thought the next stage of reopening would proceed as planned on May 17, with all restrictions hopefully lifted on June 21.

"There's no question that we're starting to get the pandemic well under control at the moment, but we've got to stick to our cautious approach and go through the steps of the roadmap," he added.

According to data from the John Hopkins University, the UK reported 2,728 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a drastic change from early January when the country reported more than 68,000 cases.

37 min ago

India will import mobile oxygen plants from Germany to address supply shortage, defense ministry says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

A worker arranges medical oxygen cylinders to transport to hospitals for the Covid-19 coronavirus treatment in a facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 23.
As India struggles with an acute shortage of oxygen supply, the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will airlift and import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany, according to a statement released from the Ministry of Defense.

These plants will be deployed in AFMS hospitals that are catering to Covid-19 patients and are expected to arrive in India within a week, it added.

These easily portable plants have a capacity to produce 40 liters of oxygen per minute and 2,400 liters an hour.

“At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock,” the statement said.
1 hr ago

CDC vaccine advisers considering warning and/or restriction on J&J vaccine, expert tells CNN

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

In this March 3 photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, New York.
A subcommittee of vaccine advisers to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend Friday that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine continue to be used in the United States, an expert familiar with the situation said Friday. 

​The source required anonymity because the subcommittee's deliberations have not yet been made public. ​

Thursday afternoon, the Covid-19 Vaccine Working Group, a subcommittee of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, met to discuss the fate of the J&J vaccine. The vaccine’s rollout has been on pause since April 13, after a small number of people experienced blood clots after taking the shot. 

The full committee is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday to consider what recommendation to make to the CDC. Typically, the agency accepts the recommendations of this committee, which is made up of outside experts. 

“They are not going to disallow the use of the vaccine – that is off the table,” the expert said. “And they are determined that the committee will make a recommendation of some kind will today. They are not going to kick this can further down the road.”  

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, the subcommittee was still debating whether to ​recommend a ​warning on the vaccine ​or, in addition, it could also suggest that people under a certain age not take the shot. ​

The blood clot cases that led to the pause were all in people under the age of 48. Six women experienced blood clots within 6 to 13 days after taking the shot, according to the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration. One man experienced clots 21 days after taking the vaccine during the clinical trial last fall, according to J&J. 

The expert said there have been more cases since then, but declined to give a number. 

Oregon health officials said Thursday they and the CDC are looking into the death of a woman in her 50s who had the rare type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. 

The Texas Department of Health also reported Thursday that a woman had been hospitalized with blood clots after the vaccine. 

The expert said there was no pressure on the advisory subcommittee to make a recommendation one way or the other about the J&J vaccine. 

“There was no hint that the CDC was trying to guide the committee. The committee was truly independent,” the expert said. “I was impressed this was done straight on and totally professionally. I have been in meetings where it is clear what the CDC leadership wants, and there was no hint of that yesterday.” 

 

1 hr 39 min ago

Vaccine sharing is "a test of character" for governments, WHO director general writes

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote Thursday in the New York Times that the world’s wealthiest countries face “a test of character” in vaccine distribution.

In an opinion piece, Tedros criticized vaccine nationalism for undercutting the mission of the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative at WHO, saying that some countries have placed orders for their entire population several times over while leaving the rest of the world "exactly where they are."

“We face the very real possibility of affluent countries administering variant-blocking boosters to already vaccinated people when many countries will still be scrounging for enough vaccines to cover their most-at-risk groups. This is unacceptable," he said.

“We have all the tools to tame this pandemic everywhere in a matter of months. It comes down to a simple choice: to share or not to share. Whether or not we do is not a test of science, financial muscle or industrial prowess; it’s a test of character,” he wrote.

1 hr 58 min ago

Moderna working to have Covid-19 vaccine booster available by late summer or early fall, CEO says 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are produced at a Recipharm plant in Monts, France, on April 22.
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said on Friday that the company is working to get a Covid-19 booster shot to address coronavirus variants authorized by late summer or early fall. 

Bancel called coronavirus variants “my biggest worry,” and said Moderna is working on different strategies for its vaccine to address them, including a vaccine that would address the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa. 

The preclinical data looks very encouraging, Bancel said, and the clinical data should come as early as May. 

“We’re working very hard to potentially have late summer, early fall, that boost for the variants authorized to be able to be used in the marketplace for boosting people,” Bancel said during an International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations briefing. “Getting quick action of variants is going to be key.”

They are also looking at increasing capacity for next year, he added. 

2 hr ago

FDA is "prepared to move as quickly as we possibly can" on J&J vaccine, advisory committee head says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6.
Dr. Peter Marks, head of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, said on Thursday that the FDA is prepared to move as quickly as it can on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We know that it’s not a good thing to leave the pause going for any longer than it absolutely has to go for,” Marks told The New York Times. “Once, essentially, the adequate discussion has occurred, we’re prepared to move as quickly as we possibly can.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Friday to discuss J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine, after a pause in its rollout due to a small number of cases of rare blood clotting.

2 hr 34 min ago

J&J vaccine pause in US helped doctors understand risks and treatment of rare clots, NIH director says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins speaks during a public vaccination event in Washington, DC, on March 16.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on "Good Morning America" Friday that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has allowed a greater understanding about the risk of rare blood clots and how to treat them. 

“I think it is important to point out that this is a treatable condition if you recognize it right away,” Collins told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “One of the reasons I think it’s been good to have this pause is to get everybody apprised of that, so that all physicians know that this is something to watch out for and can be prepared to treat it appropriately if it should happen again in the future.” 

The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting today to discuss the J&J vaccine. 

1 hr 54 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers meet today to decide fate of J&J vaccine in the US. Here are key things to know. 

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas and Elizabeth Cohen

A package of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is seen at a health center in Los Angeles, California, on April 15.
Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet today at 11 a.m. ET to make recommendations for use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was put on hold to investigate a potential link to serious blood clots.

The CDC and US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on use of the J&J coronavirus vaccine last week following six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. The cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

Here are some key things to know about today's meeting:

What the panel is investigating: The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met on April 14, but members said they needed more information about the J&J vaccine and the blood clot cases. They are investigating whether there are more cases and whether other types of blood clots might be associated with the vaccine. The pause was also intended to give experts time to inform doctors about how to look for and treat these clots.

Dr. William Schaffner, a non-voting ACIP member and infectious diseases professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told CNN that the committee delayed making a decision because there will likely be more reports of blood clots connected to the vaccine, and members need to understand the demographics of those cases.

What could happen next: ACIP could recommend that use of the vaccine resume with no changes, or the committee could recommend that the US stop using the J&J vaccine altogether.

Schaffner said it's more likely that ACIP will recommend that use of the vaccine resume with a warning about possible adverse effects — and potentially, advice to the highest-risk populations to steer clear of this vaccine altogether.

Potential impacts on US vaccine supply: President Biden and other officials have said whatever decision is made about the Covid-19 vaccine, it will not hinder the vaccination effort in the US.

The FDA requested Monday that manufacturing of the J&J vaccine be paused at a Baltimore Emergent BioSolutions facility while it conducts an investigation into contamination that affected at least one batch of J&J's vaccine.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that while the CDC conducts a risk-benefit analysis of the J&J vaccine, the agency has reached out to more than 10,000 providers to inform them about what to watch out for, in case other people experience similar adverse events.