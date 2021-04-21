World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, CNN

Updated 2:53 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021
1 min ago

China's vaccine nationalism softens as country signals it may approve foreign-made shots

From CNN's Nectar Gan and James Griffiths

A medical worker administers the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on an individual in Beijing, on April 15.
A medical worker administers the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on an individual in Beijing, on April 15. Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

As much as China may want to promote its domestically-produced Covid-19 vaccines, it has to face reality.

Last month, Beijing issued a new policy making it easier for foreigners to apply for a visa to China if they had received a Chinese vaccine -- raising concerns among experts, who warned it risked setting a dangerous precedent which could leave the world separated into vaccine silos.

There was also a practical problem: in many countries, including the United States, it is impossible to get a Chinese vaccine because they have not been approved for use by regulators.

With about half of adults in the US having received at least one Covid-19 shot, many travelers eligible to enter China -- either Chinese citizens or foreigners who managed to obtain a visa -- were left unsure whether the vaccine they received would be deemed sufficient to travel to China.

China's embassy in Washington finally provided some clarity in a recent statement, outlining what tests travelers to China who have received one of the US-approved vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- should get in order to be approved to enter the country.

With China largely back to business and infection rates low, it is likely many will soon attempt that process, particularly as the number of vaccinated continues to rise in the US.

China considers Pfizer data: Last month, China launched its own version of a vaccine passport, the International Travel Health Certificate (ITHC), to enable immunized people to travel more freely. The country is also moving in the direction of approving more vaccines, including foreign-made ones, which would make it easier for Chinese living overseas and foreigners hoping to travel to China to sign up to the ITHC.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese officials have been scrutinizing clinical-trial data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which could be approved for domestic use before July.

Read the full story:

China's vaccine nationalism softens as country signals it may approve foreign-made shots
33 min ago

India's second Covid wave hits like a "tsunami" as hospitals buckle under weight

From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Vedika Sud

Healthcare and other essential services across India are close to collapse as a second coronavirus wave that started in mid-March tears through the country with devastating speed.

Graveyards are running out of space, hospitals are turning away patients, and desperate families are pleading for help on social media for beds and medicine.

India reported 295,041 cases of coronavirus and 2,023 deaths Wednesday, its highest rise in cases and highest death increase recorded in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

"The volume is humongous," said Jalil Parkar, a senior pulmonary consultant at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, which had to convert its lobby into an additional Covid ward. "It's just like a tsunami."

"Things are out of control," said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi.
"There's no oxygen. A hospital bed is hard to find. It's impossible to get a test. You have to wait over a week. And pretty much every system that could break down in the health care system has broken down," he said.

Read the full story:

India's second Covid wave hits like a 'tsunami' as hospitals buckle under weight
4 min ago

India reports highest rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths in a single day

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 is being unloaded from an ambulance at a treatment facility in Kolkata, India, on April 18.
A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 is being unloaded from an ambulance at a treatment facility in Kolkata, India, on April 18. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India reported 295,041 coronavirus cases and 2,023 virus-related deaths Wednesday, its highest rise in infections and fatalities in a single day during the pandemic, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

Several Indian states have imposed restrictions such as night curfews and on public movement, with only essential services remaining operational.

The country’s healthcare infrastructure is strained, and states have reported shortages in the availability of oxygen and said they are running out of hospital beds.

The central government on Sunday prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial use from April 22 until further orders so it may be diverted for medical use. 

Wednesday is the seventh consecutive day India has reported more than 200,000 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to CNN's tally of figures from ministry.

India has reported 15,616,130 total Covid-19 cases, including 182,553 deaths, according to the ministry.

 

4 min ago

Highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week, WHO says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center in Allahabad, India, on April 12.
A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center in Allahabad, India, on April 12. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

The world added a record-setting 5,236,922 new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, according to data published Tuesday from the World Health Organization.

This beats the previous record for new cases in a week of 5.04 million, set the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Cases increased in all WHO regions except for Europe, which saw a 3% decline in cases. The largest increase in cases occurred in the South-East Asia region, where case counts increased 57% over the previous week. 

WHO said an ongoing outbreak in India appeared to be driving the cases numbers in the South-East Asia region. New cases in India accounted for 94% of new cases in the region and nearly 28% of new cases worldwide.

Global deaths from Covid-19 crossed 3 million in the past week. According to WHO, it took nine months for the world to hit its first million Covid-19 deaths, and only three months to log its most recent million.

4 min ago

US to reach "tipping point" on vaccine demand soon, report suggests

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Registered nurse Frederick Morley loads syringes with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 20
Registered nurse Frederick Morley loads syringes with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 20 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

As US health officials race to get more Covid-19 shots into arms to control the virus, experts now warn the country will run into another challenge in the next few weeks: vaccine supply will likely outstrip demand.

"While timing may differ by state, we estimate that across the U.S. as a whole we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next 2 to 4 weeks," the Kaiser Family Foundation said in a new report published Tuesday.
"Once this happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much harder, presenting a challenge to reaching the levels of herd immunity that are expected to be needed."

Health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci -- estimate that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus -- either through inoculation or previous infection -- to suppress is spread.

So far, roughly 40.1% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

A slowing vaccine demand now, experts say, could give dangerous coronavirus variants the opportunity to continue to mutate, spread and set off new surges -- and it could delay the country's return to a semblance of normalcy.

Read the full story:

US may soon reach a tipping point on Covid-19 vaccine demand. Here's why that's concerning
