Derek Chauvin found guilty

The coronavirus pandemic

What's moving markets today

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, CNN

Updated 12:12 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021
18 min ago

Breakthrough Covid-19 infections "rare" among fully vaccinated nursing home residents, CDC says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Most fully vaccinated residents of nursing homes were not infected, even after someone in the same facility tested positive for Covid-19, according to a new study that looked at infections in nursing homes in Chicago from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Among the nearly 8,000 residents and nearly 7,000 staff that have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine since December, there were only 22 breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated, according to the CDC’s Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report published on Wednesday. 

The CDC considers people to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of the 22 breakthrough cases, there were 12 residents and 10 staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated. Two-thirds of those who tested positive, 14 people, were asymptomatic. Two residents were hospitalized and one of those residents died, the CDC said. The person who died had three underlying conditions, according to the CDC.

There was no facility-associated secondary transmission. 

Although they are rare, the CDC said breakthrough infections can happen because no Covid-19 vaccine provides 100% protection. While some earlier studies suggested that the vaccines provide total protection against severe illness and death, data on vaccination and transmission in congregate settings like nursing homes has been limited.

Some context: The CDC said that this study confirms how important it is for people to get vaccinated, particularly in congregate settings where it is difficult to keep physical distance.

The study also shows that nursing homes still need to follow recommended infection and control practices. Residents who get Covid-19 still need to be isolated from others and residents that have had close contact with them should be quarantined. Nursing homes should continue regular testing and staff should continue to wear PPE, regardless of vaccination status. 

“Maintaining high vaccination coverage among residents and staff members is also important to reduce opportunities for transmission within facilities and exposure among persons who might not have achieved protective immunity after vaccination,” the report concluded. 
44 min ago

CDC projects up to 596,000 US Covid-19 deaths by May 15

From CNN’s Ben Tinker

An ensemble forecast published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects there will be 579,000 to 596,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by May 15.

“This week’s national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next 4 weeks," CDC said.

The previous ensemble forecast, published on April 14, projected up to 598,000 coronavirus deaths by May 8.

At least 568,532 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

18 min ago

FDA completes facility inspection, J&J vaccine production remains on hold

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Jamie Gumbrecht

The Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore on April 1.
The Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore on April 1. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that it recently completed an inspection of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore – which makes the drug substance that goes into Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. New production is still paused while FDA and Emergent work through several potential quality issues.

The FDA's inspection ended Tuesday and "cited a number of observations concerning whether the facility's processes met our requirements and standards," Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

They emphasized no products will be released before meeting the FDA’s quality standards.

The FDA report says Emergent has not thoroughly investigated cross-contamination of a viral vaccine drug substance batch, and the investigation did not include a thorough review of how people moved in and around the facility as a potential source of contamination. 

“There is no assurance that other batches have not been subject to cross-contamination,” the report says.

The report also says, based on security camera footage and direct observation, written procedures to prevent cross-contamination “are not followed” during production and not documented. Components and product containers were not handled or store in a way to prevent contamination, the report says; written procedures to assure drug substances are manufactured at the appropriate quality, strength and purity “are inadequate”; and employees weren’t adequately trained.

The building used to manufacture the vaccine drug substance wasn’t a suitable size or design to facilitate cleaning and proper operations, and equipment used “is not of adequate size” to operate as intended,” the report says.

Additionally, the FDA's inspection document notes peeling paint, unsealed bags of medical waste, residue on walls and damaged floors and rough surfaces that "do not allow for adequate cleaning and sanitization.” 

 In a statement, Emergent said it is “committed to working with the FDA and Johnson & Johnson to quickly resolve the issues identified.”

1 hr 25 min ago

Nearly 10% of families struggled with unemployment last year

From CNN's Anneken Tappe

The pandemic devastated America's previously strong labor market, and that had a profound effect on American families.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 9.8% of families included an unemployed person last year. That was double the number from 2019, when 4.9% of families faced joblessness through at least one family member.

That means 8.1 million families included at least one unemployed person in 2020, but the economic hardship from the pandemic isn't spread evenly across the population.

"White families were the least likely to have an unemployed member, and Hispanic families were the most likely," the BLS said in its report.

1 hr 21 min ago

Iraq hits 1 million Covid-19 cases after setting daily record

From CNN’s Mohammed Tawfeeq and Aqeel Najim in Baghdad

Health workers in Iraq set up a mobile Covid-19 testing unit at Baghdad's Shorja market on February 22.
Health workers in Iraq set up a mobile Covid-19 testing unit at Baghdad's Shorja market on February 22. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq has just topped 1 million Covid-19 cases for the first time after setting the highest single-day record with 8,696 new cases announced on Wednesday, according to the daily health ministry report. 

The ministry also recorded at least 38 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total recorded death toll to 15,098.

There are currently 109,447 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across the county, with 517 cases in ICUs.

Iraq started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout on March 27, with 300,000 people having been vaccinated since — less than 1% of the nation’s total population of 40,150,000.

The country has signed contracts for 16 million more vaccine doses from four companies: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNtech, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca, according to the Iraqi health ministry. No dates on when those additional doses will be available have been announced.

The Iraqi government eased lockdown restrictions last month, saying the country faced serious economic challenges.

"We must rethink our approach in confronting coronavirus, without impacting people's livelihood and their economy," Iraqi government spokesperson Hassna Nadhim told reporters on March 16.

3 hr 42 min ago

France will lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne and Antonella Francini in Paris

France will lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3, the French government spokesperson said Wednesday. 

Currently, people are allowed to go outside, but within a 10-kilometer radius from their homes and a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. CET curfew is in place. 

Spokesperson Gabriel Attal said kindergarten and primary schools would reopen on April 26 as planned, and high schools would reopen on May 3. 

Attal lauded the vaccination rollout in France and said one in four adults had received a first dose of the vaccine. 

On Tuesday, the French health ministry reported at least 43,098 new cases in the last 24 hours, and recorded 375 deaths, bringing the country's total to 101,597. 

3 hr 22 min ago

Biden expected to tout reaching 200 million Covid-19 vaccine shots since taking office today

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond and Christina Maxouris

President Joe Biden speaks on April 20 at the White House.
President Joe Biden speaks on April 20 at the White House. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden is expected to tout the US administering 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots since he took office, according to two administration officials.

He will deliver remarks on his Covid-19 response and the state of vaccinations at 1:15 p.m. ET today.

All Americans 16 years and older became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, meeting President Biden's earlier deadline for states to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine to April 19, after an original deadline of May 1.

Health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci — estimate that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus — either through inoculation or previous infection — to suppress its spread.

So far, roughly 40.1% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

3 hr 55 min ago

The US may soon reach a tipping point on Covid-19 vaccine demand. Here's why that's concerning

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

United States National Guard members administer Covid-19 vaccines in Los Angeles on April 8.
United States National Guard members administer Covid-19 vaccines in Los Angeles on April 8. Al Seib/The Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

As US health officials race to get more Covid-19 shots into arms to control the virus, experts now warn the country will run into another challenge in the next few weeks: vaccine supply will likely outstrip demand.

"While timing may differ by state, we estimate that across the US as a whole we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next 2 to 4 weeks," the Kaiser Family Foundation said in a new report published Tuesday.

"Once this happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much harder, presenting a challenge to reaching the levels of herd immunity that are expected to be needed."

Health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci -- estimate that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune to the virus -- either through inoculation or previous infection -- to suppress is spread.

So far, roughly 40.1% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

A slowing vaccine demand now, experts say, could give dangerous coronavirus variants the opportunity to continue to mutate, spread and set off new surges -- and it could delay the country's return to a semblance of normalcy.

4 hr 48 min ago

Indian state arranges for thousands of migrant workers to be bused home after Delhi lockdown

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

Hundreds of migrant workers in New Delhi wait at a bus station to leave for their villages on Monday.
Hundreds of migrant workers in New Delhi wait at a bus station to leave for their villages on Monday. AP

The government of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is arranging buses for migrant workers to return home from neighboring Delhi after the territory announced a week-long lockdown due to the surge in Covid-19 cases on Monday.

“We are making arrangements for 70,000 to 100,000 people to be taken back to their villages,” Siddharth Nath Singh, a Uttar Pradesh government minister told local news on Tuesday.

Singh added that the Delhi government had left them helpless, bringing back memories of similar incidents last year when thousands of migrant workers queued at Delhi's bus terminals in a scramble to return home after India's first lockdown.

After the city announced its latest lockdown, the Delhi chief minister appealed to migrant workers to stay.

“I am hopeful that this is a small lockdown and we won’t need to extend it, stay in Delhi ... I want to assure you that the government will take care of you,” Arvind Kejriwal said Monday. 

Thousands of people have been seen heading to railway stations and bus stops in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which have large migrant populations. 

The central government has denied claims that migrant workers are stranded at train stations and bus terminals.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday there were no train stations in the country "where migrant workers have come in large numbers or faced any difficulty."

Goyal said "special trains have been operational" and that "there are many tickets available so anyone can book and return home."

The special trains have been operational since June last year, when the country began opening up inter-state transport following several lockdown extensions.

When the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March last year, the country saw tens of thousands of migrants returning home by any means possible, even as inter-state travel was restricted and no transport was available.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has reactivated 20 control rooms which had been set up in last April to address the grievances of migrant workers, a statement from the ministry on Tuesday said.