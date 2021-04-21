J&J vaccine pause brings challenges for US college students

In the wake of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, many colleges and universities that intended to administer the single-dose vaccine to their students have pivoted their plans to use the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines instead – but it comes with some hurdles.
The new approach has the challenge of ensuring that students receive their second dose of vaccine, which likely will be administered off campus since the current school year is soon ending, Dr. Oscar Alleyne, chief of programs and services for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.
"The decision is going to be that schools still will provide their first dose, and of course the students then leave to go home, and they will receive their second dose at their home location," Alleyne said, adding that there is some expected difficulty in vaccination sites being able to communicate who has received a dose and who hasn't.
"It's not necessarily contiguous," Alleyne said. "You may be vaccinated here but a local site in another jurisdiction may not have access to that information, so it's just reconciling how that logistically would be done."